NASCAR Cup PR
Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Phoenix Raceway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Straight Talk Wireless 500
Date/Time: Sunday, March 8, 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
Layout: 1-Mile Oval
TV/Radio: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and Wood Brothers Racing head to one of Berry’s strongest tracks this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series visits Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 500.

This weekend also marks the first time the eero colors will adorn the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2026, featuring a slightly refreshed look for the new season.

Berry delivered two strong performances at the one-mile, relatively flat oval in the Sonoran Desert last season, finishing fourth in the spring race and seventh in the season finale.

In five career Cup Series starts at Phoenix, Berry owns an average finish of 14.2 with three top-10 results, including a 10th-place finish in his first Cup race there in 2023.

“Phoenix has been a good track for me,” Berry said. “We’ve had some solid runs there, including two top-10 finishes last season, so that definitely gives us confidence going back.

“It’s a place where track position and execution really matter. If we can qualify well and keep ourselves in position, I think we can put ourselves in position for another strong day.”

Practice for the Straight Talk Wireless 500 is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:10 p.m. ET. Coverage of the on-track activity will be provided on Prime Video.

Sunday’s 312-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on FS1. Stage breaks are planned for Lap 60 and Lap 185.

Josh Berry
Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)
Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee
Crew Chief: Miles Stanley
IG: @joshberry88
X: @joshberry

About eero
eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

Official Release
