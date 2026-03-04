Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR O'Reilly SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC O'Reilly Auto Parts
MARCH 09: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 09, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NASCAR at Phoenix Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The Craftsman Truck Series has a week off but returns on March 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Ecosave 200.

Thursday evening, the ARCA Menards Series will jump-start the racing action with the General Tire 150.

Cup Series Notes:

Joey Logano leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Phoenix Raceway with four (2016, 2020, 2022 and 2024).

Kyle Busch is the youngest Cup Series winner at Phoenix Raceway at 20 years, 6 months and 11 days on November 13, 2005.

Mark Martin is the oldest NASCAR Cup Series winner at Phoenix Raceway at 50 years, 3 months and 9 days on April 18, 2009.

Chevrolet has won the most consecutive Cup Series races at Phoenix with 10 consecutive wins from 2005 to 2010.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes:

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Jesse Love are currently 1-2 in points.

Three different teams won the first three races of this season: Richard Childress Racing (Austin Hill) at Daytona
Haas Factory Team (Sheldon Creed) at Atlanta, JR Motorsports (Shane van Gisbergen) at Circuit of the
Americas.

William Byron will make his first of three starts for JR Motorsports in the No. 88 at Phoenix. He will also compete for the team at Kansas Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

Thursday, March 5

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice
4:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying
6 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 150
150 Laps, 150 Miles – FS1

Friday, March 6

7 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Practice – CW App
8:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Qualifying – CW App

Saturday, March 7

Noon: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
1:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Qualifying: Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Series GOVX 200
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Race: Press Pass

Sunday, March 8

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500
Stages 60/185/312 Laps = 312 Miles
FS1/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Race: Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

Best New Zealand Online Casinos