Hendrick Motorsports Statement on Alex Bowman

CONCORD, N.C. (March 5, 2026) – Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will not compete in the March 8 NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway due to vertigo diagnosed this week.

Bowman, 32, began experiencing symptoms during Sunday’s road course race at Circuit of The Americas before exiting the car at lap 71. The Tucson, Arizona, native underwent two days of medical evaluation this week and drove laps today in a streetcar at the Ten Tenths Motor Club road course in Concord.

“Alex has worked very hard over the last several days,” said Jeff Andrews, president of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. It’s obviously frustrating for him because he’s a competitor and wants to be in the race car, especially at his home track. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared.”

Driver Anthony Alfredo will fill in this weekend at Phoenix. The native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, has 210 NASCAR national series starts, including 43 at the Cup level. Alfredo, 26, performs extensive simulator testing for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.

Hendrick Motorsports will request a medical waiver to allow Bowman to remain eligible for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship.