Mark Martin Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Hall of Famer, 12-time winner at The Track to Tough to Tame will lead field to green

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 5, 2026) – Mark Martin, one of the most accomplished and respected drivers in the history of NASCAR, will return to the Track Too Tough to Tame on Sunday, March 22, as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

A member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Martin’s name is synonymous with success at Darlington. He is tied with the late Dale Earnhardt for the most wins at the historic South Carolina oval, with 12 Darlington victories across multiple series. His Darlington résumé includes two Cook Out Southern 500 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, two triumphs in the International Race of Champions (IROC), and an astounding eight victories in what is now the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“Mark Martin’s incredible success at Darlington Raceway is a byproduct of the hard work and talent he combined to make him a fan favorite,” said Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris. “He still represents the grit, determination and excellence that define Darlington Raceway, and we’re honored to have him lead the field to green for the Goodyear 400.”

Known for his precision, consistency and relentless work ethic, Martin’s Hall of Fame career spanned more than three decades. All told, he amassed 96 wins across all three NASCAR national series, with 40 wins in Cup, 49 wins in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and seven in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Yet it is Martin’s success at Darlington Raceway that remains a cornerstone of his legacy, as he conquered the egg-shaped oval’s narrow racing groove and unforgiving walls time and time again.

As Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Goodyear 400, Martin will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green, pacing today’s top stars as they take on the same challenging circuit where he cemented his legacy.

“Darlington has always been one of the most challenging and rewarding tracks I’ve ever raced,” said Martin. “To come back and serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Goodyear 400 is truly special. The fans here appreciate the history of this sport, and I’m looking forward to seeing so many familiar faces.”

Fans will have additional opportunities to celebrate Martin’s career throughout race weekend. He will be joined by other notable NASCAR Alumni making special Alumni Weekend appearances in the Darlington Raceway Fan Zone, giving fans an incredible chance to reconnect with some of the sport’s most beloved figures.

The race weekend begins Friday, March 20, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage on Saturday, March 21, with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

And then on Sunday, March 22, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Goodyear 400, which serves as an opportunity for today’s top talent to etch their names into Darlington Raceway’s list of legendary winners.

