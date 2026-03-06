NASCAR Cup Series
Bill Elliott Named 2026 Celebrant of Heritage Invitational, April 9-11, at Ten Tenths Motor Club

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

CONCORD, N.C. (March 6, 2026) — The Heritage Invitational at Ten Tenths Motor Club announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer and racing icon Bill Elliott will be the 2026 Heritage Invitational Celebrant, honoring one of the most influential careers in American motorsports.

Elliott’s selection celebrates not only his legendary accomplishments behind the wheel, but also his enduring impact on racing culture and automotive enthusiasm.

The 2026 Heritage Invitational takes place April 9-11, blending elite on-track competition with a world-class concours experience at the luxurious Ten Tenths Motor Club.

WHY BILL ELLIOTT?

  • 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion
  • 44 career Cup Series wins across four decades and 828 starts, including:
  • Two Daytona 500 victories (1985, 1987)
  • Three Southern 500 wins (1985, 1999, 1994)
  • One Brickyard 400 triumph (2002)
  • 16-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver, an all-time record
  • Icon of speed, consistency and longevity

Elliott scored an impressive 11 wins in the 1985 season, including the Daytona 500, Southern 500 and Winston 500, earning the moniker “Million Dollar Bill” for capturing three of the sport’s four crown jewel events in the same season and winning a $1 million Winston Million bonus. Two years later drove his Harry Melling-owned Ford 212.809 mph on a qualifying lap at Talladega Superspeedway, a feat that remains a NASCAR record.

Known as “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville,” Elliott became a symbol of NASCAR’s golden era — pairing raw performance with humility, professionalism and an unwavering connection to fans.

A WEEKEND BUILT FOR SPEED AND STYLE

The 2026 Heritage Invitational delivers a curated automotive experience for racing purists and collectors alike:

  • Thursday, April 9: The Hendrick Heritage Dinner, held at nearby Hendrick Motorsports, serves as a kickoff to the three-day celebration of all things automotive
  • Friday, April 10: On-track action features historic race cars in motion from IROC and Vintage Indy as well as a celebrity Pro-Am event to support Speedway Children’s Charities
  • Saturday, April 11: A world-class concours of more than 100 exquisite automobiles and a retro RADwood Festival celebrating music, fashion and automobiles of the 1980s and 90s

The event celebrates racing heritage, design excellence and the visceral thrill that defines motorsports at every level.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Ray Evernham, Executive Director, Heritage Invitational:

“Bill Elliott represents everything the Heritage Invitational stands for — excellence on the track, authenticity off it and a lifelong connection to car culture. His career helped define an era of NASCAR, and his influence continues to inspire racers and enthusiasts across generations. Honoring Bill as our 2026 celebrant is both fitting and meaningful.”

Bill Elliott, NASCAR Hall of Famer:

“It’s truly an honor to be named the 2026 celebrant for the Heritage Invitational. Events like this bring together the history, craftsmanship and passion that make racing and car culture so special. I’m excited to spend time with the fans, see these incredible cars up close and be part of a weekend that celebrates where we’ve been and where we’re going.”

HOW TO BUY TICKETS

Tickets, schedules and the latest event news are available at www.HeritageInvitational.com.

