Super.com Partners With Rick Ware Racing and Driver Cody Ware for NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend at Phoenix

MOORESVILLE, NC (March 6, 2026) — Super.com will serve as the primary partner for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and driver Cody Ware during the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend March 7-8 at Phoenix Raceway.

The Super.com brand and its hot pink paint scheme will adorn the No. 51 Chevrolet Ware will race in Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 500.

“We’re proud to welcome Super.com to our team at Phoenix,” Ware said. “NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate in sports, and we love how Super.com is focused on helping everyday Americans save money on the things they care about. It’s a great fit with our fanbase.”

Built to make life more affordable, Super.com helps consumers spend less on travel and everyday purchases so they can experience more out of life while keeping more money in their pockets.

“Partnering with Cody and RWR for Phoenix is a great opportunity for us,” said Dave Rodriguez, Head of Partnerships at Super.com. “NASCAR has an incredibly loyal fan community, and we’re excited to introduce more fans to how Super.com helps people get more value from the things they already spend money on.”

The NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Phoenix begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with a one-hour practice before qualifying at 1:10 p.m. Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live coverage of both. Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 500 goes green at 3:30 p.m. with live, flag-to-flag coverage delivered by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Super.com

Super.com helps people spend less, save more, and experience more of what life has to offer. The company’s Super+ membership unlocks exclusive hotel discounts, cashback, and rewards for members — making every dollar go even further.

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.