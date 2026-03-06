ARCA
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Carson Brown Earns Career-First ARCA Win in Dominant Fashion

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

17-Year-Old Leads Flag to Flag in General Tire 150 at Phoenix,
But Does So Through Numerous Restarts Including a Green-White-Checkered

Date: Thursday, March 5
Event: General Tire 150
Series: ARCA Menards Series
Location: Phoenix Raceway (1-mile oval)
Length: 150 laps (150 miles)
Start/Finish: 1st / 1st (Running, completed 157 of 157 laps)
Note: Race extended seven laps past its scheduled 150-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Overview:

Carson Brown delivered a dominant performance Thursday at Phoenix Raceway, leading every lap of the General Tire 150 to take his first ARCA Menards Series victory in just his third career start. Brown started from the pole and immediately took the lead around the 1-mile oval, but the 17-year-old was never able to settle in as multiple caution periods forced numerous restarts. Brown was unfazed, regularly powering around his nearest pursuers off turn two, keeping his No. 28 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) at the front of the field. Even with some spirited battles with his PRG teammate Tristan McKee, including a green-white-checkered finish that saw the two trade paint, Brown won out. When the checkered flag waved, Brown crossed the stripe .299 of a second ahead of McKee, giving PRG a 1-2 finish for the first time in team history.

Carson Brown, driver of the No. 28 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group:

“We had a lot of speed, but just struggled to be comfortable. I felt like we were burning the tires off it to go that fast and stay out front. I felt like if we weren’t opening up the corner and staying in the higher groove, we just struggled really bad. We were down there in the rubber and just kind of floating it out there doing what I could to keep the car from being pinched down to the bottom, and I feel like it worked. We chose the top every restart, felt comfortable out there and did everything we could. Things got a little hairy there at the end off of (turn) two, made a little bit of contact, but a free car is typically a fast car, and that’s what we had tonight.”

Notes:

● This was Brown’s first career win in the ARCA Menards Series and his second overall victory of 2026. Brown won the Feb. 10 Clyde Hart Memorial Super Late Model race at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, which served as the season opener for the ASA Stars National Tour.

● Brown won the pole for the General Tire 150 with a time of 27.670 seconds at 130.105 mph. It was his first career ARCA Menards Series pole.

● The General Tire 150 marked Brown’s third career ARCA Menards Series start. Brown made his ARCA debut last March at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, when he finished sixth in the ARCA East season opener. His second ARCA start came last November at Phoenix in the ARCA West finale when he finished second.

Next Up:

Brown returns to the ASA Stars National Tour for the Sunshine State 200 on March 14 at Five Flags Speedway. His next ARCA start comes April 4 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway. Across ARCA and Late Models, Brown is scheduled to compete in 53 pavement races in 2026.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150
ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - Phoenix Raceway
01:26
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA
02:29
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
In 147 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories, led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (including a sweep of both races in 2006 plus fall races in 2012 and 2013).
Read more

Bill Elliott Named 2026 Celebrant of Heritage Invitational, April 9-11, at Ten Tenths Motor...

Barry Albert -
The Heritage Invitational at Ten Tenths Motor Club announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer and racing icon Bill Elliott will be the 2026 Heritage Invitational Celebrant
Read more

ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150

Official Release -
Carson Brown (No. 28 Distributor Wire and Cable Chevrolet) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole and led every lap to score his first career ARCA Menards Series victory in Thursday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

The high-stakes mindset of professional racing

SM -
Every race is a test of how quickly teams can share information, make calls, and adjust strategy—sometimes in less than a second.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos