ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150

Carson Brown (No. 28 Distributor Wire and Cable Chevrolet) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole and led every lap to score his first career ARCA Menards Series victory in Thursday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway. Brown finished 0.299 seconds ahead of his Pinnacle Racing Group teammate Tristan McKee (No. 77 Miner Chevrolet).

Brown is the 39th driver to win in his ARCA Menards Series debut. It is also his first career ARCA Menards Series West victory in his second career West start; he finished second at Phoenix in the 2025 West finale.

It marks the first time Pinnacle Racing Group has finished 1-2 in an ARCA Menards Series race.

There were two full-time ARCA Menards Series East drivers and two full-time ARCA Menards Series West drivers among the top five finishers; Brown and McKee will contend for the ARCA Menards East championship while fourth-place finisher Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) and fifth-place finisher Mason Massey (No. 81 Brunt Boots / Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet) will battle for the ARCA Menards West title.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota) finished third, the highest full-time ARCA Menards Series driver.

Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished sixth, reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) was seventh, 15-year-old Taylor Mayhew (No. 17 MMI Toyota) was eighth, Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) was ninth, and Robbie Kennealy (No. 42 Jan’s Towing Ford) was tenth.

There were five female drivers in the field; Hailie Deegan (No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet) was the highest finishing in eleventh. Jade Avedisian (No. 90 Yahoo Toyota) ran up front before issues on a restart cost her laps, ultimately resulting in a 28th-place finish. Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota), Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota), Taylor Reimer (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) all received damage in incidents and finished 21st, 30th, and 32nd respectively.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, April 18. The race will start at 12:30 pm ET / 11:30 am CT and will be televised live on FS1; there will be live radio coverage on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data from all on-track activity. Please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

The ARCA Menards Series West returns action at Tucson Speedway at 9 pm ET / 7 pm MT on Saturday, April 11. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data from all on-track activity. Please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.