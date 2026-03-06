David Malukas clinches first IndyCar career pole at Phoenix

David Malukas stormed to his first career NTT IndyCar Series pole position for this weekend’s Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single-car, two-lap timed qualifying session that occurred on Friday, March 6. During the session, each of the 25 competitors entered to compete in the main event were given two laps to post the fastest two-lap average time over one another. The competitor who posted the fastest average time throughout the two-lap run was awarded the pole position.

During the qualifying session, Malukas posted his first qualifying lap at 175.671 mph in 20.4928 seconds. The Chicago native’s second lap was at 175.096 mph in 20.5602 seconds. With an average-qualifying run of 175.383 mph in 41.0530 seconds, Malukas was awarded the NTT P1 Award for the first time ever in his career. As a result, he will lead the field to the green flag in his 63rd career start for Saturday’s main event at Phoenix.

With the pole, Malukas became the first first-time pole winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES division since Louis Foster achieved the previous feat at Road America in June 2025. Malukas also became the first competitor to record a first IndyCar career pole while driving for Team Penske since teammate Scott McLaughlin achieved the previous feat at the Streets of St. Petersburg in 2022. Malukas’ previous best starting spot was second place, which he registered five times throughout his career, including twice in 2025.

The pole award was also a significant moment for Malukas’ career as it occurred in his second start driving the No. 12 Verizon Dallara-Chevrolet entry for Team Penske. Malukas, who was announced to replace Will Power and drive for Penske for the 2026 IndyCar season this past season, is coming off a 13th-place run during last weekend’s season-opening event at the Streets of St. Petersburg. Now with his first career pole, Malukas, who has three podium results to his resume, will strive for his first IndyCar career victory

“Oh man, I’m just so…finally, I’m so happy!” Malukas exclaimed on FS2. “With so many P2s, it’s a story of ovals last season was we have [the pole]. We wait till last few guys and then boom, we get P2. Finally, we got it! It feels so good. What a way to start this season, even at St. Pete. Big thank you to Team Penske and everybody here. Thank you to the Captain [Roger Penske], Verizon, and Chevrolet. I am just so happy through the moon. What a way to start our Phoenix race here for tomorrow.”

Malukas will share the front row with Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden. Newgarden, who won the last-scheduled IndyCar event at Phoenix in 2018, posted the second-best average-qualifying time at 174.548 mph in 41.2493 seconds. Team Penske’s third IndyCar competitor, Scott McLaughlin, will start in fifth place with a two-lap average-qualifying run at 173.448 mph in 41.5109 seconds.

Meanwhile, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates Graham Rahal and rookie Mick Schumacher registered blistering runs to secure starting spots on the second row. Rahal claimed the third-place starting spot with a two-lap average-qualifying run of 173.993 mph in 41.3810 seconds. Schumacher, who posted his first qualifying laps on an oval circuit while driving an INDYCAR, clocked in a two-lap average-qualifying run at 173.667 mph in 41.4587 seconds for the fourth-starting spot.

Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay, Nolan Siegel, and Alex Palou, the latter of whom is coming off last weekend’s season-opening Streets of St. Petersburg victory, completed the top-10 starting lineup.

Notably, Felix Rosenqvist was the lone competitor who did not post a qualifying time due to the Swedish driver wrecking his No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Dallara-Honda entry during the opening practice session earlier on Friday. As a result, he will start at the tail end of the field in 25th place.

In addition, Will Power only got to register a single qualifying lap before he wrecked against the Turn 2 outside wall. Power will start in 24th place.

Qualifying Position, Average Speed, Total Time:

1. David Malukas, 175.383 mph, 41.0530 seconds

2. Josef Newgarden, 174.548 mph, 41.2493 seconds

3. Graham Rahal, 173.993 mph, 41.3810 seconds

4. Mick Schumacher, 173.667 mph, 41.4587 seconds

5. Scott McLaughlin, 173.448 mph, 41.5109 seconds

6. Alexander Rossi, 173.389 mph, 41.5252 seconds

7. Pato O’Ward, 173.344 mph, 41.5359 seconds

8. Rinus VeeKay, 173.248 mph, 41.5589 seconds

9. Nolan Siegel, 172.995 mph, 41.6196 seconds

10. Alex Palou, 172.980 mph, 41.6234 seconds

11. Kyle Kirkwood, 172.878 mph, 41.6479 seconds

12. Sting Ray Robb, 172.536 mph, 41.7305 seconds

13. Marcus Armstrong, 172.434 mph, 41.7551 seconds

14. Marcus Ericsson, 172.364 mph, 41.7721 seconds

15. Scott Dixon, 172.074 mph, 41.8425 seconds

16. Louis Foster, 171.827 mph, 41.9025 seconds

17. Christian Lundgaard, 171.566 mph, 41.9664 seconds

18. Christian Rasmussen, 171.540 mph, 41.9728 seconds

19. Kyffin Simson, 171.439 mph, 41.9974 seconds

20 Romain Grosjean, 170.814 mph, 42.1512 seconds

21 Santino Ferrucci, 170.577 mph, 42.2096 seconds

22 Dennis Hauger, 169.818 mph, 42.3983 seconds

23 Caio Collet, 167.647 mph, 42.9474 seconds

24 Will Power, 174.137 mph, 20.6734 seconds (*Did not complete second qualifying lap).

25 Felix Rosenqvist, Did not Qualify

The 2026 Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 7, and air at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.