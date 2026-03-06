NTT IndyCar
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Malukas Earns First Career NTT P1 Award at Phoenix

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Friday, March 6, 2026) – The stage is set for an even bigger breakthrough for David Malukas after he earned his first career NTT P1 Award in qualifying Friday for the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway.

Malukas’ first pole is paving the fastest path for him to potentially earn his first career victory in the 250-lap race Saturday (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio, powered by OnlyBulls). Malukas, who joined Team Penske in the offseason to start his fifth year in the series, turned the fastest two-lap qualifying average of 175.383 mph in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Chicago-area native Malukas earned the second starting spot three times last season with AJ Foyt Racing, including on ovals at Milwaukee and Nashville.

“Finally!” Malukas said. “I’m so happy. So many P2s. The story of ovals last season was we had it, waited until the last few guys and then boom, you get P2. But finally we got it.”

Malukas was the 13th of 24 drivers to make a qualifying attempt today on the 1-mile desert oval at Phoenix after leading practice this morning at 175.605.

“I think the track got in our favor a little bit; it seemed like it was getting a bit worse. It feels so good. What a way to start our Phoenix race day tomorrow.”

Malukas’ pole led a front-row sweep for Team Penske, the most successful team in recent years on short ovals. Josef Newgarden, who won in 2018 the last time the series raced at Phoenix, qualified second at 174.548 in the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing enjoyed a breakthrough qualifying session on a short oval, a weakness for the team in recent seasons. Graham Rahal qualified third at 173.993 in the No. 15 Fifth Third Bank Honda, while rookie Mick Schumacher – competing in his first-ever oval race – stunned by taking the fourth starting spot at 173.667 in the No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda.

“We knew what we had to do, and we managed to put a good couple of laps together,” Formula One veteran Schumacher said. “I’m excited to run the race. It’s going to be a whole different situation in the race with traffic and everything, so it’s going to be tough.”

The last time a rookie qualified better than third in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race was June 2025, when Louis Foster earned the pole at Road America for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Rookie Robert Shwartzman also won the pole for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge last May.

Scott McLaughlin put all three Team Penske cars in the top five of the starting lineup, qualifying fifth at 173.448 in the No. 3 Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Chevrolet. 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who led the Open Test last month at Phoenix, will start sixth after his qualifying average of 173.389 in the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet.

Four-time series champion Alex Palou, who won the season opener last Sunday at St. Petersburg, qualified 10th at 172.980 in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda as the fastest of Ganassi’s three drivers.

The tough start to the 2026 season continued for two-time series champion Will Power at his new home at Andretti Global. Power crashed during qualifying in the No. 26 TWG AI Honda and will start 25th. He finished 22nd in his debut with the team last weekend at St. Petersburg after 17 seasons at Team Penske.

Felix Rosenqvist didn’t participate in qualifying after a crash in practice inflicted heavy damage to his No. 60 SiriusXM Honda of Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian. He will start 24th.

Power and Rosenqvist were unhurt in the incidents.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR RACE ADVANCE – Phoenix Raceway
TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR RACE ADVANCE – Phoenix Raceway
Next article
David Malukas clinches first IndyCar career pole at Phoenix
David Malukas clinches first IndyCar career pole at Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - Phoenix Raceway
01:26
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA
02:29
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX RACEWAY: Anthony Alfredo Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
Anthony Alfredo met with the media onsite at Phoenix Raceway Friday afternoon.
Read more

TENNESSEE MOTORSPORTS TAKEOVER COMING TO NASHVILLE ON MARCH 10 TO PREVIEW 2026 RACING IN...

Official Release -
Officials from the Volunteer State’s two largest motorsports venues – Bristol Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway – are coming together on Tuesday, March 10 in downtown Nashville to provide fans with an official preview of the 2026 season.
Read more

David Malukas clinches first IndyCar career pole at Phoenix

Andrew Kim -
The Chicago native clocked in a two-lap average-qualifying run at 175.383 mph in 41.0530 seconds for his first NTT P1 Award in his second start driving for Team Penske at Phoenix.
Read more

XTREME RACEWAY PARK JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN DIVISION 4

Official Release -
Track owner and Quarter-Max owner Clyde Scott also partnering with NHRA for 51 Legends of NHRA Divisions presented by Quarter-Max Racing
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos