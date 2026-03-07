NHRA
NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES POWERED BY FUELTECH TO OPEN 2026 SEASON IN GAINESVILLE

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 7, 2026) – Celebrating 25 years of incredible action in 2026, the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series opens its season this weekend at Gainesville Raceway as part of the prestigious Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

It is the first race of 11 races in the category during the 2026 campaign and this weekend’s must-see race is powered by FuelTech.

J.R. Gray enters the season as the reigning world champion, getting the victory in a winner-take-all final round last season in Las Vegas, finishing off a spectacular season that included four wins, five final-round appearances and his first championship.

Through two rounds of qualifying on Friday, Mike Stavrinos, who won the first two races of 2025, is in the top spot with a run of 5.688-seconds at 252.14 mph. Travis Harvey is right behind with a 5.708 at 245.99 and two-time world champion Stevie “Fast” Jackson is third after a 5.711 at 249.72. Gray is fourth as the standout competitors in the category look to start the season with a victory at one of the biggest events of the year during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.

For the second straight season in Gainesville, FuelTech is the powered by partner for the race and continues to be a marquee supporter of NHRA Pro Mod racing.

“As NHRA celebrates 75 years of drag racing excellence, FuelTech is proud to continue our sponsorship of the Pro Mod class and support one of the most exciting and technically advanced categories in the sport,” said Luis de Leon, Chief Operating Officer of FuelTech USA. “For 75 years, NHRA has represented innovation, determination, and the relentless pursuit of speed — values that align perfectly with FuelTech’s mission and the racers we serve.”

The Pro Mod field in Gainesville includes a host of star drivers, including champs like Gray, Jackson and Mike Castellana, as well as top talents like Alex Laughlin, Lyle Barnett, Jason Scruggs and more.

The weekend will also include the continuation of the FTI Performance Pro Mod Showdown, which offers an extra incentive for drivers in the category. The FTI Pro Mod Showdown will once again reward the driver who records the best cumulative E.T. average across all four qualifying sessions. The winner will receive a $7,500 bonus from FTI Performance, adding another high-stakes incentive to an already huge weekend.

The NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series continues with the final two qualifying rounds at 10:45 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. ET on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for later on Saturday at 5 p.m., with eliminations continuing on Sunday. Saturday’s first qualifying session and the first round of eliminations will be broadcast for free on NHRA’s YouTube page as well.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. General parking is free and limited preferred parking is available for purchase. For more info on NHRA, including the full weekend schedule in Gainesville, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About FuelTech

Pro Mod showcases the perfect fusion of extreme horsepower and advanced vehicle control technology. At FuelTech, we remain committed to providing racers with the tools they need to compete at the highest level. The FT700 ECU continues to set the standard in engine and powertrain management, delivering unmatched processing power, data acquisition, safety strategies, and control capabilities tailored to the demands of modern drag racing.

Through our partnership with the NHRA Pro Mod Series, we reaffirm our dedication to innovation, peak performance, and the passionate drag racing community. As teams continue to push the limits of speed and engineering, FuelTech stands beside them with complete vehicle management solutions designed to give racers a competitive edge— on every pass. For more information, please go to fueltech.net.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

