HART, CAPPS, C. COUGHLIN & A. SMITH START 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON WITH PROVISIONAL NO. 1 SPOTS AT GAINESVILLE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 6, 2026) – Ocala’s Josh Hart made the fastest run in Gainesville Dragway history on Friday to open the 2026 NHRA season, taking the Top Fuel provisional No. 1 position at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

Ron Capps (Funny Car), Cody Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the first of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Selections were also made for the opening round of the big-money Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout bonus race, which takes place on Saturday. Top seed and reigning event winner Doug Kalitta selected Clay Millican in a first-round rematch from last season. Shawn Langdon picked Shawn Reed, while Antron Brown chose Hart with the next pick in a matchup of two former Callout winners. That left Tony Stewart and Justin Ashley as the remaining matchup for the eight-car field.

Hart went 3.658-seconds at a track-record 340.30-mph in his 12,000-horsepower Burnyzz/Speedmaster dragster to close out the first two rounds of qualifying and mark a wildly-successful debut in his first race with John Force Racing.

It also puts Hart in position to claim his first career No. 1 qualifier in what could be another memorable weekend at his home track. Hart won in his first career start to open the 2021 season in Gainesville and then won the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star in 2023.

“I’m really not used to this gig, so you have to bear with me,” Hart said. “I’m super blessed. John Force and the entire team have welcomed me like a member of the family. There is no better way to do this than at your home track with everyone here.

“I can’t really put it into words. When I got in this car and we went 340 in testing right off the trailer, all I can say is it was so smooth. You know, my guys have it figured out. It’s a well-oiled machine. (Crew chief) David Grubnic is a former driver, so just talking to him is like a sounding board. I can ask him questions, and he’ll give me a straight answer, which I love.”

Langdon is second with a run of 3.681 at 338.09 and Leah Pruett, who is making her first appearance since 2023, is third after going 3.690 at 329.10.

Three-time Funny Car world champ Ron Capps was the only car to dip into the 3.80s, delivering a stout 3.890 at 334.07 under the lights in his 12,000-horsepower NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra. Should that stand, Capps would get his 38th career No. 1 spot as he also seeks his fifth victory at Gainesville Raceway.

With a diamond Wally on the line to open NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, Capps would love to pick up the first one of the season. This weekend also marks the first race of Capps’ new teammate, Top Fuel rookie Maddi Gordon.

“It’s been a chaotic week. Well, it’s been a chaotic couple of months,” Capps said. “What we put together, basically from scratch, bringing Maddi [Gordon] on and getting Rod Flynn onboard, then getting her licensed.

“I can’t imagine winning this year and getting one of those (diamond Wally). It’s going to be cool. I can’t imagine Maddi winning and getting one. Someday we’re going to double up. That’s going to be off the hook. It’s a big week. It’s a big, big kickoff to NHRA, and it means a lot. My whole adult life has been in this sport, and I’m looking forward to it.”

J.R. Todd got bumped to the second spot with a 3.912 at 334.15 and Paul Lee took third after going 3.920 at 331.12.

In Pro Stock, Cody Coughlin is off to a stellar start after a solid rookie season in 2025, sitting atop a massive 21-car field on Friday thanks to a run of 6.523 at 210.01 in his Coughlin Construction Chevrolet Camaro.

Coughlin went to one final round and earned a No. 1 qualifier during his debut season last year in Pro Stock for KB Titan Racing, and appears set on improving in 2026.

“We put a bite in the competition this weekend so far,” Coughlin said. “This car is great, the KB Titan guys are the best in the business and just proud to drive for them and that we were able to put a deal together to racewith each other. It’s just great.”

Matt Hartford took second on Friday in the same pair as Coughlin with a run of 6.533 at 210.41, with Matt Latino right behind thanks to a run of 6.533 at 210.37.

A. Smith took over the provisional spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle to close out the day, going 6.740 at 199.58 on her Denso Auto Parts Buell, giving the veteran a strong showing to open the 2026 season. Should that hold, Smith would pick up her third career No. 1 qualifier, which would be a welcome sign after finishing fourth in points a year ago.

But that season didn’t include a victory or a top qualifier, something Smith would love to change this season and especially early in the year.

“This was a great day. Not the beginning of the day, but by the end of the day,” Smith said. “In Q1, we broke a transmission in half and you never like to do that when you start the season. Usually, parts breakage and things like that happen in the middle of the season, but for some reason, it just snapped the shaft in half and I didn’t get a good run.

“We just knew that we had to put our best foot forward and we did. When that 6.74 came up, I didn’t know if it was going to stick or not. There were some pretty heavy hitters behind me. You know, we worked really, really hard in this off-season, so hopefully our hard work pays off this year.”

Reigning world champion Richard Gadson is currently second with a 6.746 at 200.00 and Gaige Herrera is third after going 6.761 at 199.91.

Qualifying continues at 12: 15 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Top Fuel — 1. Josh Hart, 3.658 seconds, 340.30 mph; 2. Shawn Langdon, 3.681, 338.09; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.690, 329.10; 4. Antron Brown, 3.694, 331.85; 5. Tony Stewart, 3.703, 339.96; 6. Doug Kalitta, 3.703, 334.07; 7. Tony Schumacher, 3.710, 338.60; 8. Tripp Tatum, 3.725, 323.81; 9. Billy Torrence, 3.741, 334.90; 10. Shawn Reed, 3.757, 325.61; 11. Justin Ashley, 3.762, 334.73; 12. Clay Millican, 3.773, 321.35; 13. Gary Pritchett, 3.790, 304.67; 14. Jasmine Salinas, 3.791, 329.67; 15. Maddi Gordon, 3.793, 321.35; 16. Dan Mercier, 3.885, 266.32. Not Qualified: 17. Scott Farley, 5.186, 140.36; 18. Will Smith, 9.393, 77.11.

Funny Car — 1. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.890, 334.07; 2. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.912, 334.15; 3. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.920, 331.12; 4. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.926, 326.08; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.931, 331.36; 6. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.948, 329.91; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.961, 323.19; 8. Jordan Vandergriff, Chevy Camaro, 3.990, 318.47; 9. Hunter Green, Charger, 4.048, 318.77; 10. Julie Nataas, GR Supra, 4.082, 261.72; 11. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.095, 305.36; 12. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.836, 217.74; 13. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.501, 134.48; 14. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 5.644, 130.49; 15. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 6.045, 112.65; 16. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 6.122, 108.77. Not Qualified: 17. Buddy Hull, 6.482, 100.61; 18. Todd Lesenko, 7.139, 92.40; 19. John Smith, 24.017, 59.16.

Pro Stock — 1. Cody Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.523, 210.01; 2. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.533, 210.41; 3. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.533, 210.37; 4. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.535, 209.82; 5. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.538, 208.49; 6. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.540, 209.79; 7. Troy Coughlin, Camaro, 6.541, 208.62; 8. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.545, 209.52; 9. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.547, 209.79; 10. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.548, 209.88; 11. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.549, 208.36; 12. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.556, 209.88; 13. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.566, 207.98; 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.575, 208.04; 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.583, 208.52; 16. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.593, 208.23. Not Qualified: 17. Greg Anderson, 6.595, 209.56; 18. Mason McGaha, 6.599, 209.26; 19. Brandon Miller, 6.602, 207.62; 20. Derrick Reese, 6.682, 206.48; 21. Rodger Brogdon, 8.065, 127.98.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.740, 199.58; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.746, 200.00; 3. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.761, 199.91; 4. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.764, 200.77; 5. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.800, 197.88; 6. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.803, 198.15; 7. John Hall, Beull, 6.804, 199.97; 8. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.811, 197.77; 9. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.834, 200.32; 10. Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.838, 196.33; 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.843, 197.68; 12. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.857, 195.48; 13. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.882, 197.94; 14. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 6.922, 195.73; 15. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.087, 166.70.