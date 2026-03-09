AWARD-WINNING T3 VODKA NAMED OFFICIAL VODKA OF BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 9, 2026) – T3 Vodka, an award-winning hand-crafted vodka based in Knoxville, Tenn., has been named the Official Vodka of Bristol Motor Speedway, it was announced today by speedway officials.

With recent Gold Medal Awards in prestigious Global Spirits and SIP International competitions in Las Vegas and San Diego, the T3 Vodka brand is emerging quickly in the premium vodka space, gaining international acclaim with its 80-proof hand-crafted spirit that has a meticulous 10-step filtration process. With its strong Tennessee roots, T3 Vodka blends well as a partner with the iconic high-banked speedway where so much NASCAR history has been made.

As part of the multi-tiered partnership, T3 Vodka will take over naming rights for the popular 360 Bar that sits inside Gates 6 and 7 along the backstretch of the versatile sports and entertainment venue. The T3 Vodka 360 Bar will continue to be a fan-favorite gathering place where patrons can choose from a selection of hand-crafted cocktails offered by T3 Vodka. For all major NASCAR races at BMS, T3 Vodka will work with event concessionaire Levy to create a signature beverage or specialty drink.

T3 Vodka also will have three additional product sales locations spread throughout the Bristol Motor Speedway fan concourses and will also receive additional signage and branding opportunities.

“The T3 brand is built on passion and heritage and we bring that same spirit to every bottle we make,” said entrepreneur Mark Lester, CEO of T3 Vodka. “We see that same vision and energy in the Bristol Motor Speedway brand and we are looking forward to this partnership that will help us to continue building relationships with distributors and retailers while engaging Bristol’s loyal NASCAR fan base. The relationship provides an important platform for us to grow our presence in this market and besides all of that, we just love to have a damn good time.”

The partnership increases T3 Vodka’s presence in the NASCAR world. The company has provided sponsorship for driver Logan Bearden at selected events in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Last year the pair combined to race in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

“We are thrilled to welcome T3 Vodka into the family of sponsors at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “I expect the observation deck at the T3 Vodka 360 Bar to continue to be a premier spot for fans to catch the racing action. As a fellow Tennessee company it makes us proud to partner with T3, as their premium brand fits perfectly as an Official partner.”

Fans will get to enjoy the T3 Vodka 360 Bar when the racing action heats up at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10-12 for the Food City 500 race weekend. The Craftsman Trucks hit the Bristol high banks on the evening of April 10 for the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race (7:30 p.m., FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio); On Saturday, April 11, it will be action-packed with the Suburban Propane 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race (7:30 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio) and Bush’s Beans Qualifying; The tradition-rich Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will thrill fans on Sunday afternoon, April 12 (3 p.m., FS1, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio) and bring the fun weekend to a triumphant finish.

In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers on the track, fans at Bristol Motor Speedway will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, plenty of music throughout the event, premium VIP experiences, tailgating, on-site camping, a pre-race track walk on the legendary oval, and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage headlined by Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Food City 500 weekend of races or any events at Bristol Motor Speedway, please visit the track’s website or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. You can also purchase tickets at any neighborhood Food City store while supplies lasts.

About T3 Vodka

T3 Vodka is a Knoxville-based premium vodka brand known for its hand-crafted spirit and meticulous 10-step filtration process. The 80-proof, American-made vodka has earned international acclaim, including a Gold Medal at the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards in Las Vegas and a Gold Medal at the 2024 SIP International Spirits Competition in San Diego. T3 Vodka is currently distributed across Middle and East Tennessee and is expanding into Virginia, Georgia, and Nevada. For more information, visit t3vodka.com.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, the tradition-rich Food City 500 weekend in April and the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race Chase weekend in September. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for music concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, BMS remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.