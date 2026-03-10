NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill Debut with Rick Ware Racing at Las Vegas

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 10, 2026) – Yeego.ai, a social AI networking application that offers users a personal digital companion, will serve as the primary partner for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and its No. 51 Chevrolet driven by Cody Ware in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Facilitated by Standout Management Group (SMG), the No. 51 Yeego.ai Chevrolet will showcase Yeego.ai as a next-generation AI platform designed to transform how people build relationships, expand networks, and strengthen personal and professional connections. The vibrant Yeego.ai paint scheme will debut at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas oval, marking the brand’s first NASCAR appearance.

“Las Vegas is the perfect place to introduce Yeego.ai to the world,” said Boon Chew, Founder of Yeego.ai. “NASCAR is about connection – between drivers and fans, brands and communities, innovation and performance. Yeego was built to help people connect smarter and more meaningfully, and there’s no bigger stage than the NASCAR Cup Series to showcase that vision. We’re excited to partner with Rick Ware Racing and Cody Ware for this milestone moment.”

In addition to Yeego.ai, SMG is excited to debut Habit Burger & Grill on RWR’s No. 51 machine at Las Vegas. As a 2020 acquisition of Yum! Brands, Habit Burger & Grill currently operates 372 store locations across 14 states.

“We’re thrilled to bring Habit Burger & Grill to the NASCAR Cup Series and introduce our chargrilled flavor to race fans nationwide,” said Cesar Shih, Las Vegas franchise owner of Habit Burger & Grill. “The Pennzoil 400 provides an incredible platform to share our brand story, highlight our 51-Charburger Giveaway, and connect with passionate fans who appreciate quality, performance and bold flavor.”

“We’re proud to welcome both Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill to our team,” said team owner Rick Ware. “NASCAR provides brands a powerful platform to introduce leading-edge technology like Yeego.ai and iconic brands like Habit Burger & Grill. It’s an honor to introduce both brands to racing fans this weekend.”

While Las Vegas marks the NASCAR debuts of Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill, Sunday’s race will mark Cody Ware’s 10th NASCAR Cup Series start at the track.

“It’s always great to bring new brands into the sport, especially one focused on changing how we can connect with our fans and one that makes a great burger,” Cody Ware said. “I’m looking forward to representing the Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill Chevrolet at Las Vegas.”

Joining Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill on the No. 51 Chevrolet are associate partners Flywheel, Parts Plus and Jacob Industries.

The Pennzoil 400 begins at 4 p.m. EDT with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Yeego.ai:

Yeego is a social AI networking app that gives you a personal digital companion (your Yeego) to help you connect smarter and faster. It identifies the right people to meet based on shared interests or goals and even keeps your relationships warm by suggesting thoughtful follow-ups. Whether you’re attending a networking event, a conference, or exploring new opportunities, Yeego helps you turn every encounter into a meaningful connection. Follow Yeego.ai on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Habit Burger & Grill:

Born under the golden Santa Barbara sun in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been chargrilling California’s freshest flavors for over half a century. Our chef-driven, award-winning menu celebrates variety with freshly chargrilled burgers, chicken, and tuna, all cooked-to-order over an open flame for that distinctive taste you crave. From crisp salads to handspun shakes, every detail matters. We’re not just cooking; we’re spreading the laid-back, feel-good vibe of our roots. So come as you are, bring your appetite, and experience the fresh taste of the Golden State – no matter where you call home. For more information, visit https://www.habitburger.com/ and enter the 51-CHARBURGER GIVEAWAY at https://habit.giveaway.racing.

About Standout Management Group (SMG):

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. SMG is known as an outside-the-box agency that partners with brands and celebrities to create standout marketing experiences while leveraging advanced technology and data-driven activation strategies. For more information, visit www.standoutmg.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
ROUSH YATES ENGINES POWERS RYAN BLANEY TO VICTORY AT PHOENIX RACEWAY
ROUSH YATES ENGINES POWERS RYAN BLANEY TO VICTORY AT PHOENIX RACEWAY
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)
Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NCS Phoenix Raceway Race Winner Ryan Blaney Post Race Q&A
17:13
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NOAPS GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
22:27
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Spire Motorsports Pennzoil 400 Cup Series Race Advance

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports has logged three top-15 and nine top-20 finishes. Justin Haley earned a team-best 14th-place result at the 1.5-mile oval after Michael McDowell earned the organization’s first pole last March.
Read more

JBS EQUIPMENT NAMED 2026 NHRA PRO MOD SERIES TITLE SPONSOR; ELITE MOTORSPORTS NAMED PRESENTING...

Official Release -
NHRA officials announced today that JBS Equipment will serve as the official series sponsor for the 2026 NHRA Pro Mod season, while Elite Motorsports will add to the partnership as the presenting sponsor for the upcoming season.
Read more

Wolf Battles Aggressive Car and Gainesville Surface, Exits in Round One

Official Release -
The DMP | Kentex A/Fuel Dragster and driver Kirk Wolf arrived at the NHRA GatorNationals facing a car that wanted to run, perhaps too much.
Read more

Ford Racing NASCAR – Las Vegas 1 Advance

Official Release -
Ford Racing heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway after putting together its best weekend of the year in which Ryan Blaney drove to victory and Joey Logano scored the pole at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos