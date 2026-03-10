Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill Debut with Rick Ware Racing at Las Vegas

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 10, 2026) – Yeego.ai, a social AI networking application that offers users a personal digital companion, will serve as the primary partner for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and its No. 51 Chevrolet driven by Cody Ware in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Facilitated by Standout Management Group (SMG), the No. 51 Yeego.ai Chevrolet will showcase Yeego.ai as a next-generation AI platform designed to transform how people build relationships, expand networks, and strengthen personal and professional connections. The vibrant Yeego.ai paint scheme will debut at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas oval, marking the brand’s first NASCAR appearance.

“Las Vegas is the perfect place to introduce Yeego.ai to the world,” said Boon Chew, Founder of Yeego.ai. “NASCAR is about connection – between drivers and fans, brands and communities, innovation and performance. Yeego was built to help people connect smarter and more meaningfully, and there’s no bigger stage than the NASCAR Cup Series to showcase that vision. We’re excited to partner with Rick Ware Racing and Cody Ware for this milestone moment.”

In addition to Yeego.ai, SMG is excited to debut Habit Burger & Grill on RWR’s No. 51 machine at Las Vegas. As a 2020 acquisition of Yum! Brands, Habit Burger & Grill currently operates 372 store locations across 14 states.

“We’re thrilled to bring Habit Burger & Grill to the NASCAR Cup Series and introduce our chargrilled flavor to race fans nationwide,” said Cesar Shih, Las Vegas franchise owner of Habit Burger & Grill. “The Pennzoil 400 provides an incredible platform to share our brand story, highlight our 51-Charburger Giveaway, and connect with passionate fans who appreciate quality, performance and bold flavor.”

“We’re proud to welcome both Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill to our team,” said team owner Rick Ware. “NASCAR provides brands a powerful platform to introduce leading-edge technology like Yeego.ai and iconic brands like Habit Burger & Grill. It’s an honor to introduce both brands to racing fans this weekend.”

While Las Vegas marks the NASCAR debuts of Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill, Sunday’s race will mark Cody Ware’s 10th NASCAR Cup Series start at the track.

“It’s always great to bring new brands into the sport, especially one focused on changing how we can connect with our fans and one that makes a great burger,” Cody Ware said. “I’m looking forward to representing the Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill Chevrolet at Las Vegas.”

Joining Yeego.ai and Habit Burger & Grill on the No. 51 Chevrolet are associate partners Flywheel, Parts Plus and Jacob Industries.

The Pennzoil 400 begins at 4 p.m. EDT with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Yeego.ai:

Yeego is a social AI networking app that gives you a personal digital companion (your Yeego) to help you connect smarter and faster. It identifies the right people to meet based on shared interests or goals and even keeps your relationships warm by suggesting thoughtful follow-ups. Whether you’re attending a networking event, a conference, or exploring new opportunities, Yeego helps you turn every encounter into a meaningful connection. Follow Yeego.ai on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Habit Burger & Grill:

Born under the golden Santa Barbara sun in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been chargrilling California’s freshest flavors for over half a century. Our chef-driven, award-winning menu celebrates variety with freshly chargrilled burgers, chicken, and tuna, all cooked-to-order over an open flame for that distinctive taste you crave. From crisp salads to handspun shakes, every detail matters. We’re not just cooking; we’re spreading the laid-back, feel-good vibe of our roots. So come as you are, bring your appetite, and experience the fresh taste of the Golden State – no matter where you call home. For more information, visit https://www.habitburger.com/ and enter the 51-CHARBURGER GIVEAWAY at https://habit.giveaway.racing.

About Standout Management Group (SMG):

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. SMG is known as an outside-the-box agency that partners with brands and celebrities to create standout marketing experiences while leveraging advanced technology and data-driven activation strategies. For more information, visit www.standoutmg.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.