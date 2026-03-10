Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 400
Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026
Event: Race 6 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 4:00 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (19th)
Noah Gragson (25th)
Todd Gilliland (26th)
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson returns to his stomping grounds this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series faces the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The hometown hero has an impressive record at the 1.5-mile track, recording seven top-five finishes in eight O’Reilly Auto Part Series starts. In the Cup Series, Gragson’s best finish at the track came in March 2024 where he started 30th and finished sixth.
Featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 4 car for this weekend’s race will be Curate, creators of the next generation of restaurant apps. Curate is built to help restaurants move faster, deepen customer relationships and grow in a digital-first world. For the brand, NASCAR represents speed, precision and teamwork – values that align perfectly with how Curate approaches technology for the restaurant industry. Curate also sees similarities with their approach to innovation in driver Noah Gragson, as he embodies the next generation of racing talent – focused, competitive and always pushing forward.
As part of this sponsorship, Curate is also proud to spotlight Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, an iconic brand and notable partner of Curate. Fans of Ike’s know the brand for its legendary tradition of naming sandwiches after local celebrities and athletes, a tribute to community, culture and impact. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches founder, Ike Shehadeh, opened his first locations in San Francisco and Palo Alto, building a loyal following in the same communities that shaped Curate’s founders during their time at Stanford, where Ike’s became a familiar part of campus life. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has three (3) locations in Nevada, including a location just a short drive from the track, in Las Vegas.
“This sponsorship is an exciting opportunity for Curate to tell our story on a national stage alongside Noah Gragson and an incredible partner like Ike’s Love & Sandwiches,” said Grant Russell, CEO and Co-Founder of Curate. “Our platform helps restaurant brands build stronger direct relationships with their customers, and we see this partnership as a natural extension of the energy, ambition, and forward momentum that define our brand.”
“Last week was rough, from start to finish, but we’ll put it behind us and get ready for this weekend,” said Gragson. “I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas and spend some time with family and friends before racing in front of the hometown crowd on Sunday, with a new partner to the sport on board, Curate. We had a strong run there, in the fall, and I feel like we can repeat that this weekend to get ourselves back on track before returning to the east coast.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Graham Stoddard
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Riding the momentum from last week’s 12th-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team look to test their luck this weekend in Sin City. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has scored four top-10 finishes in seven starts at the track.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for this weekend’s race. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
“Vegas has always been a challenging track for me, but I really like the direction the team is heading after Phoenix,” said Gilliland. “Our 12th place finish last week was really encouraging and gives us some much-needed momentum heading into this weekend. This is the point of the season where things start to pick up, and you start going to more mile-and-a-half’s where qualifying becomes more important.
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
The “West Coast Swing” carries into Las Vegas, Nevada for 400-miles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Zane Smith looks to regain momentum following last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has five top-10 finishes at the track.
As part of its 2026 activation, Aaron’s is running the Fastlane 5000 Sweepstakes, now through March 31. Fans can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 home upgrade from Aaron’s, along with weekly prizes, by visiting Aarons.com/Fastlane5000. The sweepstakes connects the excitement of race weekend with Aaron’s nationwide footprint, driving engagement both in-store and online across nearly 1,200 Company-operated and franchised locations. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, visit Aarons.com.
“Phoenix was disappointing, but it’s a long season and each weekend presents a new opportunity to score some points and even a win,” said Smith. “I have a love / hate relationship with Las Vegas. I was really good there in the Truck Series but have struggled there in Cup. With the direction were headed, I think we can leave Vegas on a good note, though.
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT CURATE
Curate puts the power back in the hands of restaurants. Every year, restaurants lose billions to delivery apps charging hefty commissions while owning the customer relationship. With Curate, brands instead use our breakthrough no-download app technology that drives seamless direct ordering and loyalty. The result is higher-margin revenue, full ownership of customer data and AI-powered marketing and loyalty that keep customers coming back more often, all commission-free. To find out more about Curate, visit getcurate.com.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.