Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Las Vegas Motor Speedway 400

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Event: Race 6 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 4:00 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (19th)

Noah Gragson (25th)

Todd Gilliland (26th)

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson returns to his stomping grounds this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series faces the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The hometown hero has an impressive record at the 1.5-mile track, recording seven top-five finishes in eight O’Reilly Auto Part Series starts. In the Cup Series, Gragson’s best finish at the track came in March 2024 where he started 30th and finished sixth.

Featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 4 car for this weekend’s race will be Curate, creators of the next generation of restaurant apps. Curate is built to help restaurants move faster, deepen customer relationships and grow in a digital-first world. For the brand, NASCAR represents speed, precision and teamwork – values that align perfectly with how Curate approaches technology for the restaurant industry. Curate also sees similarities with their approach to innovation in driver Noah Gragson, as he embodies the next generation of racing talent – focused, competitive and always pushing forward.

As part of this sponsorship, Curate is also proud to spotlight Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, an iconic brand and notable partner of Curate. Fans of Ike’s know the brand for its legendary tradition of naming sandwiches after local celebrities and athletes, a tribute to community, culture and impact. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches founder, Ike Shehadeh, opened his first locations in San Francisco and Palo Alto, building a loyal following in the same communities that shaped Curate’s founders during their time at Stanford, where Ike’s became a familiar part of campus life. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has three (3) locations in Nevada, including a location just a short drive from the track, in Las Vegas.

“This sponsorship is an exciting opportunity for Curate to tell our story on a national stage alongside Noah Gragson and an incredible partner like Ike’s Love & Sandwiches,” said Grant Russell, CEO and Co-Founder of Curate. “Our platform helps restaurant brands build stronger direct relationships with their customers, and we see this partnership as a natural extension of the energy, ambition, and forward momentum that define our brand.”

“Last week was rough, from start to finish, but we’ll put it behind us and get ready for this weekend,” said Gragson. “I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas and spend some time with family and friends before racing in front of the hometown crowd on Sunday, with a new partner to the sport on board, Curate. We had a strong run there, in the fall, and I feel like we can repeat that this weekend to get ourselves back on track before returning to the east coast.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Riding the momentum from last week’s 12th-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team look to test their luck this weekend in Sin City. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has scored four top-10 finishes in seven starts at the track.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for this weekend’s race. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“Vegas has always been a challenging track for me, but I really like the direction the team is heading after Phoenix,” said Gilliland. “Our 12th place finish last week was really encouraging and gives us some much-needed momentum heading into this weekend. This is the point of the season where things start to pick up, and you start going to more mile-and-a-half’s where qualifying becomes more important.

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

The “West Coast Swing” carries into Las Vegas, Nevada for 400-miles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Zane Smith looks to regain momentum following last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has five top-10 finishes at the track.

As part of its 2026 activation, Aaron’s is running the Fastlane 5000 Sweepstakes, now through March 31. Fans can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 home upgrade from Aaron’s, along with weekly prizes, by visiting Aarons.com/Fastlane5000. The sweepstakes connects the excitement of race weekend with Aaron’s nationwide footprint, driving engagement both in-store and online across nearly 1,200 Company-operated and franchised locations. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, visit Aarons.com.

“Phoenix was disappointing, but it’s a long season and each weekend presents a new opportunity to score some points and even a win,” said Smith. “I have a love / hate relationship with Las Vegas. I was really good there in the Truck Series but have struggled there in Cup. With the direction were headed, I think we can leave Vegas on a good note, though.

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT CURATE

Curate puts the power back in the hands of restaurants. Every year, restaurants lose billions to delivery apps charging hefty commissions while owning the customer relationship. With Curate, brands instead use our breakthrough no-download app technology that drives seamless direct ordering and loyalty. The result is higher-margin revenue, full ownership of customer data and AI-powered marketing and loyalty that keep customers coming back more often, all commission-free. To find out more about Curate, visit getcurate.com.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.