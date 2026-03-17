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Alex Bowman to miss next three races as he focuses on vertigo recovery

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

CONCORD, N.C. (March 17, 2026) – Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will not compete in at least the next three NASCAR Cup Series races as he continues to recover from vertigo. He will miss events at Darlington Raceway (March 22), Martinsville Speedway (March 29) and Bristol Motor Speedway (April 12).

Bowman, 32, began experiencing symptoms during the March 1 race at Circuit of The Americas before exiting the car at lap 71. The Tucson, Arizona, native was also unable to compete earlier this month at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Alex continues to experience symptoms, so we are following the guidance of the medical team and giving him the time he needs to recover,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “We see how hard he’s working to get back behind the wheel, and we’re looking forward to his return when he’s medically cleared. Everyone at Hendrick Motorsports is 100% behind Alex.”

Justin Allgaier will pilot the No. 48 Chevrolet through Bristol. The 39-year-old driver started 22nd and finished 25th Sunday while subbing for Bowman at Las Vegas. He has earned NASCAR O’Reilly Series victories at each of the next three tracks, including three at Darlington, one at Martinsville and two at Bristol. Allgaier competes full-time for Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports.

“Justin is a true professional and someone we have tremendous confidence in,” Andrews said. “He’s had success at the upcoming tracks, and we appreciate him stepping in to help the No. 48 team. We’re also grateful to our partners at JR Motorsports for understanding the situation and making Justin available.”

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