ELITE MOTORSPORTS AND ERICA ENDERS LOOKING FOR A DOUBLE UP AT NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

CHANDLER, Ariz. (March 19, 2026) – Erica Enders will handle driving duties in two categories for Elite Motorsports this weekend at the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park outside of Phoenix. The six-time Pro Stock world champion will try to double-up with wins in her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers Pro Stock machine and in her Rick Jones / Modern Racing-built screw-blown Camaro Pro Mod.

Enders has driven in multiple classes at NHRA national events in the past (Pro Stock and Pro Mod, Pro Stock and Mountain Motor Pro Stock and Pro Stock and Competition Eliminator), she last drove Pro Mod in the NHRA in 2019. However, Enders and JHG / Melling teammate Aaron Stanfield competed in the DI Winter Series over the off season with Stanfield coming away with the win at the World Series of Pro Mod. Enders

“I’m excited to see where Pro Mod’s going, and as attractive as the big purses are, we’re trophy racers,” Enders said. “We go for the Wally, right? Winning an NHRA national event and being awarded a Wally, that’s the pinnacle of the sport, so I’m excited to have a second shot at it this weekend in addition to Pro Stock.”

“We love what’s going on in Pro Mod and we want to be involved. We’ve fielded a car with Mason Wright for a while and we stepped up to become the presenting sponsor of the series; this is just the next step,” said Richard Freeman, President of Elite Motorsports, referencing Mason Wright, driver of the ProFlow Pumping Solutions Pro Mod machine for Modern Racing / Elite Motorsports. “It’s exciting and it will be good for the fans and the sport. I have all the confidence in Erica, if anyone can race both categories, especially with the quick turnaround times, it’s Erica. It’ll be a good time and I’m excited to see what happens.”

In Pro Stock, Enders is coming off a No. 9 qualifying position and semifinal finish at the season-opening Gatornationals. Not only were her semifinal appearance and the overall weekend a better start to the season than in 2025, but it also earned her a chance to compete in the season’s first Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. A race within a race that takes place during Saturday qualifying, Enders will have a rematch with semifinal opponent Greg Anderson and a chance at championship bonus points as well as a cash prize.

Aaron Stanfield narrowly missed a chance at the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge when he came up short in the quarterfinals two weeks ago at Gainesville Raceway. Stanfield qualified 10th and is currently sitting seventh in points. He’s competing for his second win at the Arizona Nationals; he picked up the Wally in 2022.

In Top Fuel, Tony Stewart and the R+L Carriers team had a successful debut qualifying No. 5 and making it to the quarterfinals. Stewart, who is in his third year driving Top Fuel, is currently sixth in points and looking for his first win at Firebird Motorsports Park.

Jeg Coughlin Jr., back in the black and yellow of JEGS, is looking for his fourth win at Firebird Motorsports Park. He previously won in 2000, 2009 and 2019.

Troy Coughlin Jr. in the midnight JEGS machine, Stephen Bell’s 1320 LLC team, who are in their sophomore season in Pro Stock, and Greg Stanfield in the Janac Brother’s Racing machine are all looking for their first winners circle celebration at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. For Bell, it would be his first career Pro Stock win.

Competition at the FMP Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park begins with four nitro qualifying sessions Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 10 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) starting with a qualifying shows Friday at 10 p.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.