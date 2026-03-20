Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview-

Darlington Raceway; March 21, 2026

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; March 21, 2026 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: MRN Radio- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

No Room for Error: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Eyes Strong Run at Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C. (March 20, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads east this weekend to one of NASCAR’s most historic and demanding venues, Darlington Raceway, for Saturday’s Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

Known as the “Track Too Tough to Tame,” the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina has challenged drivers since its debut in 1950. With its unique asymmetrical layout, narrow racing surface, and abrasive pavement, NASCAR O’Reilly Series teams must balance precision, tire conservation, and race-long discipline to contend for a strong finish.

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will field three entries in the 147-lap, 200-mile event: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins driving the No. 31 Capital City Towing Chevrolet, and Rajah Caruth in the No. 32 Black Effect Podcast Network Chevrolet.

The team arrives at Darlington following a strong west coast swing, continuing to build momentum and confidence across its three-car program.

Burton returns to Darlington with a solid track record at the historic oval. In NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, the Virginia native has recorded four top-15 finishes at the track, including a career-best finish of fifth in 2021. Known for his smooth driving style and ability to manage tire wear, Burton enters the weekend with confidence at one of NASCAR’s most technical circuits.

“Darlington is one of those places that really tests you as a driver,” Burton said.

“You’ve got to be patient and hit your marks every lap. It’s easy to make a mistake and get into the wall, so discipline is everything. Our State Water Heaters Chevy has shown speed in the sim this week, and if we stay clean and execute, we can be there at the end.”

With experience and consistency on his side, Burton and the No. 27 team will look to capitalize on long-run speed and track position to contend for another strong finish.

Perkins enters Darlington continuing to grow his experience at one of the most challenging tracks on the schedule. While still building his notebook at the South Carolina oval, the California native has shown steady improvement in managing tire wear and adapting to changing track conditions.

“Darlington is definitely one of the toughest tracks we go to,” Perkins said.

“You’re racing the track as much as the competition. It’s all about being smooth and keeping the tires underneath you. Our Capital City Towing Chevy team has been making gains, and I’m looking forward to putting together a solid race.”

For Perkins and the No. 31 team, the focus will be on clean execution, minimizing mistakes, and gaining valuable experience to translate into a competitive finish.

Caruth heads to Darlington looking to continue building momentum in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign. The rising talent has previous experience at the track across NASCAR national series competition, gaining valuable laps at a venue where patience and precision are critical.

This weekend’s partnership with the Black Effect Podcast Network highlights a continued commitment to connecting new audiences with the sport and showcasing diverse voices within the industry.

“Darlington is all about rhythm and discipline,” Caruth said.

“You’ve got to be really focused and take care of your equipment over a long run. I’m excited to get back there and keep building on what we’ve been working on as a team.”

With a focus on long-run consistency and limiting mistakes, Caruth and the No. 32 team aim to maximize track position and continue their upward trajectory.

As the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season continues, Darlington Raceway presents a unique opportunity for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport to showcase its growth, resilience, and attention to detail. The historic venue demands respect, and teams that execute over the course of a run are often rewarded.

When the green flag waves Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET, three Chevrolets representing Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will take on one of NASCAR’s ultimate tests. With momentum building and confidence growing, the team looks to deliver a strong performance in the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

The SportClips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 from Darlington Racway will be broadcast live on The CW beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, with flag-to-flag coverage from Darlington, South Carolina.

Fans are urged to stay updated thru the weekend via Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Social platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.