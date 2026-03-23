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Cook Out 200 At Hickory Motor Speedway to be Streamed Live on FloRacing, The NASCAR Channel

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (March 23, 2026) The season-opening Cook Out 200 at Hickory Motor Speedway will be streamed live on FloRacing and simulcast on The NASCAR Channel, a free ad-supported channel carried on Tubi, SamsungTV, Amazon Prime, Xumo Play, and other distribution platforms.

It will be the first of four races across the ARCA Menards Series East and West that will be carried on both FloRacing and The NASCAR Channel. Others include the April 4 ARCA Menards East race at Rockingham Speedway, the May 2 same-day doubleheader for the ARCA Menards East at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the ARCA Menards West at Shasta Speedway, and the ARCA Menards West race at Sonoma Raceway on June 26.

“We had a strong launch for The NASCAR Channel in 2025 that included a lot of historic content from the vast NASCAR video archives, some talk and analysis programming, and live racing from across the NASCAR Local Racing platform,” said Daniel Barker, Senior Managing Director, Content Strategy & Distribution for NASCAR. “We’ll continue to show select races from across the NASCAR Local Racing system on The NASCAR Channel. We had a very strong showing for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour during the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway in February, and we look forward to a similarly strong showing for the ARCA Menards East opener at Hickory.”

Three-time ARCA Menards East winner Max Reaves in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Bounty Rookie Challenge contender Tristan McKee and NASCAR Cup Series spotter Derek Kneeland in the Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolets, former NASCAR Local Racing national champion Connor Hall, and Nitro Motorsports team principal Nick Tucker lead a deep field that will compete in the Cook Out 200.

On-track activity is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 27 with an optional pre-race practice from 4 to 6:30 pm ET. Official practice for the ARCA Menards Series East is slated for 2 pm on Saturday, March 28, with Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying to follow at 4 pm. A on-track autograph session is scheduled from 6:30 to 7 pm, with the Cook Out 200 to follow at 7:30. Live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

Tickets for the Cook Out 200 at Hickory Motor Speedway are available at TrackEnterprises.com.

About ARCA
The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards
A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.
Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
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Making History: Professional Racer Dystany Spurlock Set for ARCA Menards Series East Debut
Making History: Professional Racer Dystany Spurlock Set for ARCA Menards Series East Debut

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