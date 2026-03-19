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Making History: Professional Racer Dystany Spurlock Set for ARCA Menards Series East Debut

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

The motorcycle drag racing standout will become the first Black woman to compete in a NASCAR-affiliated series when she lines up at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 28.

NEWTON, N.C. — A historic moment in American motorsports will unfold March 28 at Hickory Motor Speedway when professional racer Dystany Spurlock becomes the first Black woman to compete in a NASCAR-affiliated series.

Spurlock, originally from Richmond, Va., will make her debut in the ARCA Menards Series East, one of NASCAR’s premier developmental divisions and a traditional launching pad for drivers pursuing the sport’s highest levels.

Her breakthrough start in the Hickory ARCA Menards East 200 marks both a personal milestone and a significant step toward her goal of competing in a national ARCA Menards Series event this spring, with plans to run additional races throughout 2026. Ultimately, Spurlock hopes to fulfill a lifelong dream of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This moment means everything to me,” Spurlock said. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR. I’ve worked so hard for this, so many opportunities that have come and gone, but now I’m really here, and I’m ready. I’m excited to build my racecraft and learn, and hopefully make it to the Cup level.”

Her path to ARCA is an unconventional one. Before transitioning to stock cars, Spurlock built her reputation in motorcycle drag racing, becoming the first woman to win the Real Street class in the XDA Motorcycle Drag Racing Series and setting a world record in the process. In 2025, she also became only the second Black woman to compete in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle category and is finalizing plans to race again this season.

Dystany Spurlock

Spurlock will pilot the #66 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66, led by former NASCAR driver and longtime team owner Carl Long. Based in Statesville, N.C., MBM also fields cars in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. Supporting Spurlock off the track is veteran motorsports performance coach Phil Horton, Director of Athletic Performance, who has trained NASCAR drivers, pit crews, and teams for years in strength, conditioning, and reaction skills.

“Dystany competing in the ARCA Series is more than a milestone; it presents an exciting opportunity for NASCAR’s development pipeline,” added Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s Vice President of Growth, Engagement & Inclusion. “Having a world record holder from another discipline join the series speaks to the sport’s continued growth and ability to appeal to a wide range of motorsports fans.”

Spurlock’s journey is being documented by her management team and primary sponsor Foxxtecca in a docuseries titled Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR. Based in Detroit and co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca is an experiential media and events company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. It connects the automotive industry with new and diverse audiences through storytelling, education, and live experiences.

Known as the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars,” Hickory Motor Speedway is one of the sport’s most iconic short tracks, with victories by legends such as Junior Johnson, Ralph Earnhardt, Ned Jarrett, and Richard Petty since its opening in 1951. The ⅓-mile paved oval hosts weekly racing for late models, modifieds, super trucks, and other classes, in addition to major touring series like the CARS Tour and Pro All Stars Series.

For the March 28 race, Spurlock’s supporters are organizing a dedicated grandstand section called “Ryders Row.” There, her fan community—known as The Ryders—will be joined by families, schools, and community groups to cheer her on. A $20 group ticket rate is available for the section through March 23, 2026.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://tickets.foxxtecca.com/event/dystany-spurlock—witness-history

Event Details

Event: Hickory ARCA Menards East 200
Date: March 28, 2026
Gates Open: 4 PM
Race Start: 7:30 PM

Location:
Hickory Motor Speedway
3130 US Hwy 70 SE, Newton, NC 28658

Area Accommodations

Courtyard by Marriott Hickory
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Statesville
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Conover

ABOUT FOXXTECCA

Foxxtecca is a Detroit-based experiential events and media company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. Co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca amplifies underrepresented voices in the mobility and technology industries through motorsports, education, and culturally driven experiences.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Advance Discount Tickets on Sale March 27 at Toledo-Area Menards Locations for ARCA Menards Series Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway
Advance Discount Tickets on Sale March 27 at Toledo-Area Menards Locations for ARCA Menards Series Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway

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