TPC Racing’s 2026 Porsche Program is Complete with Monoflo International’s Porsche Sprint Challenge Season Debut at Barber Motorsports Park This Weekend

Evan Hinkle Gives No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup its 2026 Porsche Sprint Challenge Debut; Tom Kerr Barber Bound After Matching Career-Best Finish in His No. 74 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport at the Sebring Opener

Mike Levitas and Harris Levitas Bring Double Podium Momentum to USAC Mustang Cup Round 2 at Barber in the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R

Cliff Elliott Set to Build on Strong Sebring Mustang Cup Debut in in the No. 65 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (March 26, 2026) – The final entry in TPC Racing’s three-car program in the 2026 USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge by Yokohama series rolls into action this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park where Monoflo International makes its season debut with the No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and team driver Evan Hinkle. In the fifth year of a successful and race-winning partnership with TPC Racing, the Monoflo International campaign once again sees Hinkle trade off races in the Pro-Am class No. 277 with teammate and fellow Monoflo International corporate colleague Tillman Schmid.

The Monoflo Porsche joins fellow TPC Racing Porsche teammates Tom Kerr, who also competes at Barber this weekend in his No. 74 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, and Shaun McKaigue in his 2026 in his No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in TPC’s 20226 stable of Porsches. McKaigue next competes in two weeks at Sonoma Raceway in the Sprint Challenge GT3 Cup Masters class in addition to partnering longtime coach and co-driver Louis-Philippe Dumoulin in that weekend’s second USAC Porsche Endurance Challenge race of the season in the No. 234.

This weekend Hinkle makes the earliest Sprint Challenge race start of his career in the five years of the Monoflo International and TPC Racing collaboration. He previously didn’t compete each season until mid-summer at VIRginia International Raceway where last July he had a breakout double-podium finish with third place showings in his first race weekend in a Type 992 GT3 Cup for his best motorsports career results to date. He closed out the season with a strong debut on Labor Day Weekend at Watkins Glen where he scored a seventh place Pro-Am finish and top-10 overall showing.

Hinkle also joined Schmid for their first race start together in the Porsche Endurance Challenge finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in mid-September. Schmid’s scheduled Sprint Challenge races this year in the No. 277 Porsche include a return to Road Atlanta and Road America while Hinkle is slated to be back for his traditional VIR race in June.

Kerr returns to Barber competing in the Masters class of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman class fresh off of a great start to the season earlier this month at Sebring. For the second consecutive year on the iconic Sebring circuit, Kerr turned in a career-best finish in Masters with a hard-fought sixth-place result behind the wheel of the No. 74 Cayman. Kerr secured the first P6 result in last year’s season opener at Sebring.

The TPC Racing Porsches compete this weekend alongside the team’s first-year USAC Mustang Cup program that produced a pair of podium finishes in its successful series debut at Sebring.

None other than the father-and-son team of TPC Racing team principals Michael Levitas and Harris Levitas drove to the podium honors. Sharing the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R in the respective Saturday and Sunday sprints, Michael Levitas secured third in the Dark Horse Legends (DHL) class in Saturday’s Miles Cup race, followed by his son Harris Levitas mirroring the result with a third-place finish in the top-tier Dark Horse (DH) class on Sunday. The Levitas duo makes the same race split this weekend at Barber with Michael continuing his championship pursuit in Miles and the younger Levitas pursuing his first racing crown in the Parnelli Cup. The championships are named after racing legends and Ford Mustang stalwarts Ken Miles and Parnelli Jones, who are both inductees in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

The new Mustang program in total includes three drivers and two full-season Mustang Dark Horse efforts. In addition to the Levitas family effort in the No. 36, the TPC Racing Mustang squad also includes full-season team driver Cliff Elliott who put in a productive weekend in the No. 65 TPC Racing Mustang Dark Horse R in his first multi-car sports car race. Elliott comes from the top levels of single-car competitions like the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge, but proved a quick study in nose-to-tail competition in his Sebring debut. A full weekend on the slopes, inclines and changing elevation of the 2.38-mile Barber Motorsports Park circuit will provide even more valuable training for the fast-learning Elliott.

Both the Porsche Sprint Challenge GT3 Cup and Cayman classes each run a 40-minute sprint race on Saturday and Sunday at Barber. All four races will be livestreamed on the Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube Channel.

This weekend’s Mustang Cup 45-minute sprints at Barber are scheduled to start Friday, March 27, at 12:20 p.m. CST for the Miles Cup and Saturday at 4:15 p.m. CST for the Parnelli Cup. Both races are available for viewing through livestream coverage on the Ford Racing YouTube Channel.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations; Driver – No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R: “We’re really happy to be at Barber Motorsports Park with both our Porsche and Mustang programs. It’s like we’re all at the track every week! The trucks went home from Sebring last Friday, reloaded all weekend and left again on Monday to head to Barber. We’re really excited to run our TPC Racing Porsche team there with Evan Hinkle back in the Monoflo International No. 277 Porsche 911 GT3 car. Evan traditionally has run primarily at VIRginia International Raceway with us the last few years, but added Barber to his schedule this year. He and Tillman Schmid are splitting rides in the car in a limited program of two races each, and we are excited to have Evan race at another track with us after doing so well at VIR. The Monoflo entry completes our Porsche lineup this year after Shaun McKaigue and Tom Kerr opened the season a few weeks ago at Sebring. Tom is competing with us again at Barber in his Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport and we will see Shaun again in his GT3 Cup car later this spring at Sonoma Raceway. In Ford Mustang Cup, Cliff Elliott will be with us for the remainder of the Mustang season and really had a great debut weekend at Sebring despite the weather cutting short the green flag laps in the first race. In our DSC Sport No. 36, we can confirm I am going to be sharing the car with my Dad for the rest of the season, and I am really happy for us to be doing this! I’ve never driven with my Dad before and this is just a really exciting experience! Ford has put together an amazing program with the Dark Horse Mustang car, it is the right car and format at the right time, a great field of competitors, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Evan Hinkle, Driver – No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “It’s a great opportunity to get out and race in March. The earlier the better when it comes to getting started with the season. Barber Motorsports Park is another one that I’ve got a lot of laps around. I typically say that VIRginia International Raceway is kind of my home track, and I have more laps around there than anywhere, but Barber is a close second, if not right there. It takes me back to when I did some of my driving school stuff in 2020 and 2021. I went through every class you can go through with the Porsche Driving Experience down there. Albeit, those are street cars, but there is a lot that translates because they are Porsche street cars, and that’s ultimately what we’re racing. I also did some World Racing League races there a couple of years ago. I’m very comfortable with that race track, but the flip side of that is I think the expectations from the boss man are going to be higher! So, I still need to go out there and execute. And, obviously, without Monoflo International, none of this would be possible without the company and Henning Raeder allowing us to have this amazing opportunity. I have to give a lot of glory to him. I left my desk Wednesday at 3 p.m. and go hop on an airplane and drive his race car for three or four days. I just couldn’t be more appreciative of the opportunity. Then there is TPC Racing. There’s a lot of teams in the paddock, but let me tell you, the TPC Racing guys are more than just a racing team. They have become friends, it is really a true family, and Harris is just so insightful and professional. And Mike is like this amazing figure with knowledge and personality you can’t even put into words. He’s got youthful enthusiasm but is truly a mechanical and engineering genius. It’s an experience that I don’t know can be replicated at any of those other teams. I put them above the rest, and that’s not even talking about the performance of the car and the skillset that they bring that unlocks the maximum potential.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.

About DSC Sport: Founded in 2011, DSC Sport quickly established itself as an industry leader in dynamic suspension control, developing and offering best in class suspension solutions for a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles. The company designs and manufactures advanced controller units that enhance the performance and handling of sports cars, luxury sedans and lightweight trucks for both track and road use. The company frequently works with the affiliated TPC Racing, a race-winning and multiple championship-winning sports car racing team, to gather data and learnings from a race weekend environment that directly are used in the company’s ongoing development of performance hardware and software solutions for track and street vehicle applications. Learn more at www.DSCsport.com.