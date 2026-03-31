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Desnuda Organic Tequila Joins Spencer Boyd as Lead Partner for 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Mooresville, NC (March 31, 2026) – Spencer Boyd announced today that Desnuda Organic Tequila will boast the primary paint scheme on his No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado in nearly one-third of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2026. The storied one-mile D-shaped oval of Rockingham Speedway will mark their first race together.

“The significance of this partnership in this pivotal season can not be understated,” remarked a focused Boyd. “The (NASCAR Craftsman) Truck Series is stronger than ever this year with a stout field, a new manufacturer, and our team building for the future. Desnuda has an amazing team driving this brand forward, disrupting the way brands go to market. I’m excited about what we are going to do with our partnership on and off the track!”

Desnuda is an award-wining spirit, stripped of artifice and poured with purpose. Created from tradition, grown in the sacred ground of Jalisco, Mexico, this 100% organic, gluten-free, GMO-free, additive-free tequila is a return to true form.

Joseph Anderson, CEO of Droplight, the business engine behind Desnuda, spoke on the new partnership with Spencer Boyd, “Spencer is the definition of grit and perseverance that is the backbone of our brands. He and his team are as authentic as the Desnuda Tequila in our hand-blown bottles. This opportunity to expose NASCAR fans to what tequila should taste like in its true form is not unlike truck racing which is often regarded as racing in its true form.”

Anderson continued, “For us, a return to true form is not nostalgia. It’s the pursuit of purity. Purity of land: grown without pesticides, without glyphosate, without interference. Purity of process: no additives, no corrections, nothing introduced to mask imperfection. Purity of intent: doing less, but doing it right. When you remove everything unnecessary, what remains is the truth of the agave.”

The clean, matte white and black paint scheme of the No. 76 Desnuda Chevrolet Silverado can be seen at Bristol Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway after its debut in North Carolina.

About Desnuda Organic Tequila

Desnuda Organic Tequila is an Indiana-based premium tequila brand made from certified organic agave. Each bottle is hand forged and uniquely finished, reflecting the brand’s focus on quality, detail, and authenticity. Designed for those who appreciate thoughtful ingredients and distinctive presentation, Desnuda continues to expand through partnerships in sports, hospitality, and culture. The brand is dedicated to creating elevated experiences that bring people together to celebrate great tequila and meaningful moments.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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