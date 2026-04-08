Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Food City 500
Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
Event: Race 9 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.5-mile)
#of Laps: 500
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (22nd)
Todd Gilliland (28th)
Noah Gragson (29th)
Noah Gragson Notes
Returning from an off weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to Bristol, Tennessee for 500 laps at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native is a two-time winner at “The Last Great Colosseum”, capturing the checkered flag with JR Motorsports in June 2020 and September 2022 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
Long John Silver’s will join the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 500-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
“It’s been a challenging start to the year, but I’m always excited to get back to the track,” said Gragson. “It was nice to recharge and get refocused, to prepare for the long stretch of races coming up. I think Bristol will be a great place for us to get back into the swing of things. I enjoy going to Bristol and feel like I’ve always run well there, back to my Truck Series days and especially in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The finishes haven’t shown it so far this year, but we’re not that far off from where we need to be and, as a team, we’re ready to find our stride. We just need to focus on being dialed in from the start of the weekend until the checkered flag falls, across all facets of what we do and as soon as we roll off the truck, and the results will start to reflect what we’re capable of.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Graham Stoddard
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
The Bristol Motor Speedway is next on the schedule for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team. This will mark Gilliland’s seventh Cup Series start at the famed Tennessee short track with a best finish of 16th in 2023. He also has four starts at the track in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning one top-five and three top-10’s.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
“We haven’t had the best start to the season, but after a nice break in the schedule, the team and I are refocused for the Spring / Summer stretch,” said Gilliland. “Bristol is a challenging track and it’s easy to get caught a lap down. Putting together a full race starts with the practice and qualifying session on Saturday. Qualifying has been a struggle for us, but I’m confident heading into this weekend. Hopefully, we can start up front and stay there to score some much needed points.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team will face the Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday, marking the NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit of the 2026 season to the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile”. In the track’s Fall 2025 event, Smith started 24th and finished third, even competing for the win on the final restart.
Aaron’s Rent to Own returns with Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport. Aaron’s 2025 season was highlighted by three top-12 finishes with Smith, including a seventh-place finish at EchoPark in June.
“The off weekend was a much needed one,” said Smith. “Bristol is such an iconic track, and I’ve had good runs there, so the team and I are feeling good about Sunday. We need to execute better during qualifying. If we can do that, I know we can leave the track with a result we can be proud of and carry momentum into this stretch of races.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.