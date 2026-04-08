Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Food City 500

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Event: Race 9 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.5-mile)

#of Laps: 500

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (22nd)

Todd Gilliland (28th)

Noah Gragson (29th)

Noah Gragson Notes

Returning from an off weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to Bristol, Tennessee for 500 laps at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native is a two-time winner at “The Last Great Colosseum”, capturing the checkered flag with JR Motorsports in June 2020 and September 2022 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Long John Silver’s will join the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 500-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“It’s been a challenging start to the year, but I’m always excited to get back to the track,” said Gragson. “It was nice to recharge and get refocused, to prepare for the long stretch of races coming up. I think Bristol will be a great place for us to get back into the swing of things. I enjoy going to Bristol and feel like I’ve always run well there, back to my Truck Series days and especially in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The finishes haven’t shown it so far this year, but we’re not that far off from where we need to be and, as a team, we’re ready to find our stride. We just need to focus on being dialed in from the start of the weekend until the checkered flag falls, across all facets of what we do and as soon as we roll off the truck, and the results will start to reflect what we’re capable of.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Bristol Motor Speedway is next on the schedule for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team. This will mark Gilliland’s seventh Cup Series start at the famed Tennessee short track with a best finish of 16th in 2023. He also has four starts at the track in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning one top-five and three top-10’s.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“We haven’t had the best start to the season, but after a nice break in the schedule, the team and I are refocused for the Spring / Summer stretch,” said Gilliland. “Bristol is a challenging track and it’s easy to get caught a lap down. Putting together a full race starts with the practice and qualifying session on Saturday. Qualifying has been a struggle for us, but I’m confident heading into this weekend. Hopefully, we can start up front and stay there to score some much needed points.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team will face the Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday, marking the NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit of the 2026 season to the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile”. In the track’s Fall 2025 event, Smith started 24th and finished third, even competing for the win on the final restart.

Aaron’s Rent to Own returns with Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport. Aaron’s 2025 season was highlighted by three top-12 finishes with Smith, including a seventh-place finish at EchoPark in June.

“The off weekend was a much needed one,” said Smith. “Bristol is such an iconic track, and I’ve had good runs there, so the team and I are feeling good about Sunday. We need to execute better during qualifying. If we can do that, I know we can leave the track with a result we can be proud of and carry momentum into this stretch of races.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.