JR Motorsports — NOAPS Bristol Motor Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile short track)

NOAPS RACE – Suburban Propane 300 (300 laps / 159.9 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Connor Zilisch

No. 1 – Roto-Rooter Chevrolet

Zilisch 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 13

Avg. Finish: 14

Points: N/A

Connor Zilisch will make his third NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the 2026 season for JR Motorsports Saturday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Bristol event will be Zilisch’s third NOAPS start at the Tennessee short track. His best finish in two previous Bristol starts is fifth-place in the September 2025 event. The driver of the Roto-Rooter Chevrolet led the most laps (98) in that race and had the best average running position (2.24) of any driver.

Zilisch competed in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races at Bristol in 2024, winning the pole position in both races.

In his two previous NOAPS starts this season for JRM, Zilisch has earned one pole and a best finish of seventh coming at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

Connor Zilisch

“I’m looking forward to going back to Bristol. We ran well there last year, but we didn’t quite get the finishes we wanted in both races. We led a lot of laps in the fall race so I’m confident that we’re going to have a good Roto-Rooter Chevrolet when we get there this weekend and be able to move forward. The track is really cool. It widens out a lot in the race and both lanes get rolling. Lapped traffic is a big thing that you have to deal with when you’re up front. Bristol is always an entertaining race and is a lot of fun.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 207

Avg. Finish: 6.6

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier is a two-time NOAPS winner in “Thunder Valley,” taking the checkered flag in this event in 2010 and in the fall of 2023.

Overall, in 26 career NOAPS starts at Bristol, Allgaier has earned 12 top-fives and 17 top-10s to accompany the two victories.

Additionally, Allgaier’s 1,278 laps led at the high-banked short track are the most the veteran driver has led across all tracks he has competed on in the NOAPS.

By virtue of last weekend’s podium finish at Rockingham Speedway, Allgaier enters Saturday with a 126-point lead in the championship standings.

Justin Allgaier

“I love racing at Bristol. It has always been my favorite track on the schedule and a place where I have always felt very comfortable at. We’ve been really strong here for a long time and I know that Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and everyone on this Carolina Carports team will give me another great car again on Saturday. If we can keep our nose clean and all the fenders on it, I see no reason why we won’t be right up front in contention when it counts Saturday night.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 11

Avg. Finish: 9.1

Points: 7th

Sammy Smith will make his sixth career NOAPS start at Bristol this Saturday evening.

In Smith’s five previous starts, he recorded one top-five and two top-10s, with his best finish of fourth coming the spring of 2025 after starting eighth.

The Iowa native has two additional starts on the short track with the ARCA Menards Series East. In 2021 Smith finished second and in 2022, he qualified on the pole and led 189 of 200 laps to secure the victory.

Fraley and Schilling, an employee-owned, employee-driven company will brand the TV panel of the No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet at Bristol. Fraley and Schilling is a transportation company focused on efficiency and sustainability.

Sammy Smith

“I’m ready to get to Bristol this Saturday and go after another sword with this No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet team. Last week in Rockingham didn’t go as expected but we’ve had speed all season, along with the rest of the JR Motorsports cars, so I know we’ll be back up there this weekend.”

Carson Kvapil

No. 9 High Rock Vodka Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 29

Avg. Finish: 13.8

Points: 6th

In two career NOAPS starts at “The Last Great Colosseum,” Kvapil has an average finish of third, with a best finish of second coming in this race last year.

On short tracks in his NOAPS career, Kvapil has made seven starts with three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Accompanying Kvapil, crew chief Phillip Bell has made 11 NOAPS starts atop the box on tracks measuring under 1 mile in length. In those starts, Bell has amassed four top-fives and five top-10s.

High Rock Vodka returns as the primary partner on the No. 9 Chevrolet for a second consecutive year at Bristol.

Carson Kvapil

“Bristol is one of my favorite tracks. We’ve always had really strong Chevrolets here, and I know this High Rock Vodka team will bring another one to the track this Saturday night. It’s great to have High Rock Vodka back on the car this weekend, and hopefully we can put them in Victory Lane.”

Kyle Larson

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Larson 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 2

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 2

Laps Led: 154

Avg. Finish: 2.5

Points: N/A

Kyle Larson returns to JRM competition this weekend at Bristol behind the wheel of the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

Larson is the defending winner of the spring race at Bristol in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series.

In two NASCAR O’Reilly Series starts this season for JRM, Larson has earned one win and two top-five finishes.

Overall, in 10 NASCAR O’Reilly Series starts at Bristol, Larson has recorded two wins, eight top-fives, nine top-10s and three poles while leading 1,022 laps.

Kyle Larson

“Bristol is one of the most fun tracks we go to because you can really move around and search for grip. I love being able to run up by the wall and carry speed, especially in traffic. It’s intense, things happen quick, but that’s what makes it so exciting. Hopefully we can put together a strong run with this No. 88 group and be there at the end.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway a combined 106 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 0.533-mile short track, the organization has recorded four wins, 30 top-fives and 65 top-10s. The average finish is 12.5.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, April 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.