Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Spring NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Suburban Propane 300

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Demco Products

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 28th

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday night’s Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 172 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the ninth of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Demco Products as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday night’s 300-lap event.

Demco’s history begins with Robert Dethmers, who started as a blacksmith and later ran an Allis Chalmers dealership with his father. In 1958, he sold the business and shifted to building agricultural equipment.

By 1964, he founded Dethmers Manufacturing Company (Demco). After his passing in 1974, Jim Koerselman and Ken Mulder took over ownership.

In the 1980s, during the Farm Crisis, Demco diversified by creating the Kar Kaddy, which saved the company.

Over the years, Demco expanded further by acquiring companies like Maurer Manufacturing and adding new products, including 5th-wheel hitches and braking systems.

Today, Demco remains family-owned and is led by Bob Koerselman, Kevin Ten Haken and James Koerselman.

They continue to uphold the company’s values, focusing on innovation, relationships, and community. Demco recently renovated its original location in Boyden to include a Heritage Center that showcases its 60-year history and a training facility called DEPOT.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s thrill ride under the lights marks Ellis’s eighth O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at The Last Great Colosseum.

In his previous seven outings in Thunder Valley, Ellis finished a track-best 18th after starting 22nd in the fall 2023 edition of the Food City 300, driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 27.0 at the famed World’s Fastest Half Mile concrete short track.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, April 12, for the next race of the 2026 season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

As part of a tripleheader weekend at the iconic Tennessee venue, the action begins Friday night with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Bristol before continuing Saturday with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The weekend concludes on Sunday with the Food City 500 on April 12.

The 0.533-mile high-banked concrete oval of Bristol Motor Speedway presents one of the most intense challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, patience and aggression as drivers navigate tight quarters and heavy traffic on the lightning-fast half-mile.

With its steep banking, close-quarters racing and reputation for high tempers and thrilling finishes, Bristol Motor Speedway offers no shortage of intensity as teams fight for track position while managing tire wear and avoiding trouble.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize at Bristol as the No. 02 team continues its push through the 2026 campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s most electrifying venues on deck, the weekend provides another opportunity for Ellis to strengthen his position in the championship standings and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Bristol, Ellis has 172 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.5 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Rockingham (N.C.) Motor Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series made its traditional Easter weekend stop in the heart of North Carolina at the famed Rockingham Speedway for last Saturday afternoon’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

After qualifying for the previous race on speed in the 32nd position, Ryan Ellis made steady gains throughout the event despite battling the handling of his No. 02 Tablo TV Chevrolet.

At the end of Stage 1, Young’s Motorsports went to work to combat a loose-handling race car, hoping the adjustment would allow Ellis to surge forward.

Steady progress throughout Stage 2 and Stage 3 allowed the popular driver to methodically work his way through the field and survive a long green-flag run to earn a hard-fought 22nd-place finish — his best result since the second

race of the season at EchoPark Speedway, where he also finished 22nd.

Now, the team looks to carry that momentum into Bristol, where the tight confines and high banking present a vastly different challenge from the

abrasive surface at Rockingham.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday night, he will be the crew chief in his 30th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 29 races, he has two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The season’s ninth race will serve as his first event atop the pit box at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, although he has six starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Bristol, which have produced one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth and fifth starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In the organization’s previous races, the team earned a track-best 15th-place finish during last spring’s edition of the SciAps 300, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Bristol, the organization’s previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 29.0 and an average finish of 22.7.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 27 starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2012, with an average finish of 25.4

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of 14th, earned by Tanner Thorson in the series’ 16th race of the 2018 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 82 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.1 and an average finish of 24.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Quoteboard:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “Bristol is one of those places every driver looks forward to. It’s intense, it’s fast and there’s really no room for error, so you have to stay focused every lap.

“It’s all about putting yourself in the right spot at the right time — being aggressive but smart — because things happen quickly there.

“We’re building some momentum right now, and if we can keep our No. 02 Demco Products Chevrolet clean, stay on the lead lap and be there at the end, I feel like we can put together a strong run this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Bristol Motor Speedway: “The biggest thing at Bristol is just staying out of trouble and keeping your track position.

“Everything happens so fast there, and you’re in traffic almost the entire race, so you have to be really disciplined and hit your marks every lap.

“It’s about being aggressive when you need to be, but also patient enough to take care of your equipment.

“If we can keep our No. 02 Demco Products Chevrolet clean, stay on the lead lap and execute on pit road, I think we’ll put ourselves in a good spot at the end.”

On Night Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway: “Night racing at Bristol is just on another level. The track takes on a whole different feel once the sun goes down — it gets faster, the grip changes and everything seems to happen even quicker.

“The atmosphere is incredible with the fans, and it really amps up the intensity inside the car.

“You’ve got to be locked in from start to finish, because one small mistake under the lights can cost you a lot. It’s one of the coolest experiences we get all year.”

On Rockingham Speedway Finish: “Rockingham is just a tough place all around, and we fought a loose condition for a good part of the race, but I’m really proud of the effort from everyone at Young’s Motorsports.

“We kept working on it, made adjustments and were able to make steady gains throughout the race.

“To come away with a 22nd-place finish after where we started and how the car felt early on says a lot about this team. It may not look like much on paper, but it’s something we can build on moving forward.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is still the same — continue to improve every weekend and build something sustainable together.

“We know the start of the season hasn’t gone exactly how we’ve wanted, but Rockingham was a good step in the right direction. There’s been a lot of effort behind the scenes and more speed in the car than the results have shown, and I think we’re starting to see that come together.

“Young’s Motorsports is putting in the work to take that next step, and I want to be a part of that. If we stay focused, clean up the little things and execute, the results will come.

“It’s about progress, chemistry and continuing to move forward.”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Logan Bearden

Primary Partner(s): T3 Vodka

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

2026 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, aiming to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry, continuing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Super Late Model veteran Logan Bearden returns to the organization, but this time for his first stint in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the ninth of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Logan: Logan Bearden, 30, began racing go-karts at the age of nine before quickly progressing through Bandoleros and Legends Cars on short tracks across his home state of Texas.

A native of Leander, Texas, Bearden has built a strong reputation in Late Model competition nationwide, earning wins and top finishes along the way.

Over the past decade, Bearden has competed against some of the top names in short-track racing, developing a résumé that includes Super Late Model and Pro Late Model starts across the Southeast and Midwest, as well as select appearances in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In 2022, Bearden made his Truck Series debut at Circuit of The Americas, delivering a respectable top-25 finish on his home turf. Since then, he has continued to balance his Late Model commitments while pursuing opportunities in NASCAR’s national ranks.

This weekend, Bearden looks to make the most of his return to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Young’s Motorsports, bringing his veteran Late Model experience and patient, disciplined driving style to the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet for the Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

When not behind the wheel of a race car, Bearden works as a general mechanic for SS-GreenLight Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

● All-Aboard! For the ninth of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes new team partner T3 Vodka as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 300-lap race on Saturday night.

Founded in 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee, T3 Vodka is a premium spirits brand rooted in local pride and community connection.

The company is expanding distribution through its agreement with Empire Distributors, beginning in Knoxville and Chattanooga before continuing into Nashville and Memphis throughout 2026.

As the Official Vodka of Bristol Motor Speedway, T3 Vodka maintains a year-round presence at one of NASCAR’s most iconic venues, while continuing to grow its retail footprint across Tennessee.

● He’ll Be Back for More: Earlier this week, Young’s Motorsports announced that Logan Bearden will compete in a minimum of three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races with the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization this season.

T3 Vodka will be featured prominently on Bearden’s Chevrolet in the April 11 Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the May 30 Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and the Sept. 18 Food City 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The partnership builds on the relationship formed during the 2025 season, with T3 Vodka increasing its commitment in 2026 as both the brand and Bearden continue to gain momentum.

● Stateside to Spain Across the Atlantic: Following the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday night, Logan Bearden will return to Mooresville, North Carolina, where he will spend less than 48 hours at home before heading to the airport to fly to Spain, as the Texan is competing full-time in the NASCAR Euro Series this season in the V8 GP division, driving the No. 30 O2 daisy Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing by Hendriks Motorsport.

Carrying momentum from Bristol, Bearden will quickly shift focus to his international campaign as the first race of the season kicks off at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, from April 18 to April 19, 2026.

● Logan Bearden O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s thrill ride under the lights marks Logan Bearden’s third NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as “The Last Great Colosseum.”

In his previous two outings in Thunder Valley, Bearden earned a track-best finish of 27th after starting 35th in the fall 2024 edition of the Food City 300, driving for AM Racing.

Overall, he holds a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 28.5 at the famed “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” concrete short track.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, April 12, for the next race of the 2026 season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

As part of a tripleheader weekend at the iconic Tennessee venue, the action begins Friday night with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Bristol before continuing Saturday with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The weekend concludes on Sunday with the Food City 500 on April 12.

The 0.533-mile high-banked concrete oval of Bristol Motor Speedway presents one of the most intense challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, patience and aggression as drivers navigate tight quarters and heavy traffic on the lightning-fast half-mile.

With its steep banking, close-quarters racing and reputation for high tempers and thrilling finishes, Bristol Motor Speedway offers no shortage of intensity as teams fight for track position while managing tire wear and avoiding trouble.

Bearden and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize at Bristol as the organization builds on recent momentum from Rockingham Speedway. The Super Late Model standout brings a strong short-track background to the high banks, giving the No. 42 team a confident foundation heading into the weekend.

With one of NASCAR’s most electrifying venues on deck, the weekend provides an opportunity for Bearden to showcase his versatility, continue his development in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and contribute to the team’s continued progress during the 2026 campaign.

● Logan Bearden NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Bristol, Bearden has 12 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 22nd place finish in his series debut after starting 32nd in the 2024 ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway for SS-GreenLight Racing.

Since his 2024 debut, Bearden has recorded an average finish of 29.2 in series competition, adding starts at Bristol, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Richmond Raceway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and Portland International Raceway, for AM Racing, Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen, Mike Harmon Racing and SS-GreenLight Racing, respectively.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Bearden has made four starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2022.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Bearden as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday night, he will be the crew chief in his 171st NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 170 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s ninth race will be his ninth tango at Bristol Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In his previous leadership effort at Bristol, Abbott has earned a track-best fourth-place finish, with driver Jeremy Clements in the 2019 August edition of the Food City 300.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth and fifth starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In the organization’s previous races, the team earned a track-best 15th-place finish during last spring’s edition of the SciAps 300, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Bristol, the organization’s previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 29.0 and an average finish of 22.7.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 27 starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2012, with an average finish of 25.4

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of 14th, earned by Tanner Thorson in the series’ 16th race of the 2018 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 82 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.1 and an average finish of 24.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing), or follow him on Instagram (logan_bearden) and Twitter | X (@LoganBearden66).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Logan Bearden Quoteboard:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m really excited to get back to Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s one of the most unique tracks we go to — everything happens so fast, and you’ve got to be on your game every single lap.

“I’ve learned a lot from my previous starts there, and I feel like that experience will help heading into Saturday night. We’ve got a great group with Young’s Motorsports, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do under the lights.”

On Bristol Motor Speedway Goals: “My goal every time I get in the car is to make the most of the opportunity. I’m not running full-time, so every race matters that much more for me. It’s about going out there, doing my job, taking care of the equipment and showing that I belong at this level.

“I have a lot of respect for the guys I’m racing against, and I know nothing is given — you have to earn it. If I can keep learning, stay consistent and put together solid runs, I think the rest will take care of itself.

“I’m just focused on continuing to prove myself and make the most of every lap.”

On T3 Vodka Partnership: “It means a lot to continue my partnership with T3 Vodka and have their support again this season. To be able to bring them into a limited schedule with Young’s Motorsports is a great opportunity for all of us.

“They’ve believed in me and what we’re building, and I take a lot of pride in representing them on and off the track.

“Every race we run together is a chance to showcase what we can do and continue growing that relationship. I’m really thankful for their support and excited about what we can accomplish this year.”

On O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Opportunity with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity with Young’s Motorsports to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It’s a competitive field, and getting seat time at this level means a lot to me.

“Even though it’s a limited schedule, every race is important. It’s about continuing to learn, build chemistry with the team and make the most of every opportunity I get behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet. I feel like this is a great environment to grow and prove what I’m capable of.”

On Upcoming NASCAR Euro Series Season: “I’m really looking forward to getting my season started in the NASCAR Euro Series after Bristol. It’s a big opportunity to go compete full-time overseas and challenge myself in a different environment.

“Racing in Europe is something I’ve been excited about, and to be able to do it with Rette Jones Racing by Hendriks makes it even more special. The goal is to learn as much as I can, stay consistent and represent everyone involved the right way. It’s going to be a busy stretch, but I’m ready for it.”

Race Information:

The Suburban Propane 300 (300 laps | 159.9 miles) is the ninth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., April 11, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).