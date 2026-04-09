RCR Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway… In 195 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, drivers in Richard Childress Racing-prepared Chevrolets have earned nine wins, 35 top-five and 72 top-10 finishes, completed 93.6% of the laps contested (90,718 of 96,887) and led 3,685 laps. Seven of those victories were scored by Dale Earnhardt: both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988 (fall), 1994 (spring), and 1999 (spring). Kevin Harvick won the spring 2005 event while Jeff Burton won the spring 2008 race. One year ago, RCR fielded three entries in the spring Bristol race with Austin Dillon leading the contingent with a strong 10th-place finish in the No. 3 Chevrolet.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories at Bristol Motor Speedway, led by Kevin Harvick’s four wins (2000, 2001, 2003, and 2005). Other drivers who have posted wins at the Tennessee short track include Jeff Green (2002), Clint Bowyer (2008), Elliott Sadler (2012), Austin Dillon (2016), and Tyler Reddick (2019). The Welcome, N.C., organization has racked up 39 top-five and 66 top-10 finishes at the high-banked oval.

Did You Know? Richard Childress raced at Bristol Motor Speedway during the height of his driving career in the 1970s and early 1980s. While he didn’t win at “The Last Great Colosseum”, Childress did secure several top-10 finishes between 1977- 1980 driving the famed No. 3, showing he could hold his own on the high-banked, bullring-style track.

Congratulations, Richard Childress… This week, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc, a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and support young people in furthering their education, officially presented Childress with the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and named him a lifetime member of the organization. Childress joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2025 class of honorees. Childress was nominated for the honor by Marcia G. Taylor, president and CEO of Bennett International Group LLC, a 2017 Horatio Alger Award recipient.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Catch Us On FS1… The Cup Series’ Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, April 12 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on air live on Prime Video beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon has one top-five and four top-10 finishes in 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, including a 10th-place result last spring. Dillon is a former winner in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol Motor Speedway (2016) and owns four top-five and five top-10 finishes in that series. He has also made two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track.

Winner, Winner… Dillon has won at Bristol Motor Speedway on both the paved and dirt configurations. In addition to winning an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the Tennessee track in August 2016, the Welcome, N.C. native was among the first drivers to compete on the track’s dirt surface in 2021. The veteran racer won two features and a heat race in a 604 Crate Late Model for Corey Hedgecock Racing.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

Winchester Ammunition and The National Wild Turkey Federation are Committed to Conservation… Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has conserved or enhanced 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The organization continues to drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency, and robust recreational opportunities throughout the U.S.. Winchester has been committed to conservation for 160 years and as the NWTF’s first million-dollar sponsor, Winchester has contributed over $2 million to the organization’s mission, earning the prestigious Corporate Achievement Award and Pinnacle Partner Status. Winchester is the leader in turkey hunting shotshell ammunition with Long Beard® XR® and Long Beard® Tungsten that deliver unmatched performance for turkey hunters. Long Beard® XR® features ground-breaking Shot-Lok ® technology that produces incredibly dense, hard-hitting patterns that are lethal far beyond 40 yards. For those seeking the ultimate edge in the turkey woods, Long Beard Tungsten combines ultra-high-density tungsten shot with precision engineering to deliver the tightest, hard-hitting patterns of any turkey hunting shotshell. Learn more about Winchester products by visiting Winchester.com.

Pickleball for a Cause… Calling all pickleball players! In advance of next week’s race weekend at Kansas Speedway, Dillon is scheduled to host a pickleball tournament benefitting charities dedicated to supporting in-need children. The Austin Dillon Charity Pickleball Tournament benefitting Titan Community Outreach and Pit Stops for Hope will take place on Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. CT at Chicken-N-Pickle’s South Overland Park, Kansas location (901 W 135th St., Overland Park, Kansas 66223).

The tournament features a grand prize of $5,000. Enter your two-person team by clicking here.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make several public-facing appearances this weekend, beginning with a stop at Bass Pro Shops (1 Bass Pro Drive, Bristol, Tenn, 37620) on Saturday, April 11 beginning at 12 Noon ET for an autograph session with fans. The driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet is also scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Bristol Motor Speedway Fan Midway on Sunday, April 12 at 11:45 a.m. ET. Stop by to meet Dillon and get new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What does Bristol Motor Speedway mean to you?

“When you come to Bristol Motor Speedway, this place is like the eighth wonder of the world. You walk into this place and it’s like a gladiator dome. It’s always a privilege to come race here and be a part of the big races that they’ve had. I had the opportunity to drive up to Victory Lane once, and we’d like to do it again.”

Bristol Motor Speedway can be unpredictable – sometimes Dr. Jekyll shows up, and sometimes we get Mr. Hyde. Which do you prefer?

“I just want to be prepared for whichever one shows up. I was not prepared for the Dr. Jekyll thing during the fall race a few years ago. That was our last shot for the Playoffs, and we were in a good spot. We just had to keep our tires on the car, but we were the first ones that hit pit road. We were literally the first. There was maybe one other car that hit pit road before we did in that race, and there was nothing we could do. The track just chewed through our tires no matter what we did. No brake, touching the throttle as easy as possible, we were just killing tires. The day before, we could go 60-70 laps and not show any cords. I thought we ran over something when I hit pit road the first time because I was thinking there’s no way we could have a flat tire already. It was a right-front going down. I was assuming I had run over something and that we would have to climb back from it. About 10 laps later, everybody was pitting and I knew we were in trouble. Our car was wearing faster than everyone else. There was nothing we could do in that moment.”

What is your favorite RCR win at Bristol Motor Speedway?

“It’s really hard to choose, but my NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway was pretty special to me, personally.”

What is your favorite Bass Pro Shops paint scheme?

“Oh man, it’s hard to choose a favorite Bass Pro Shops paint scheme. We’ve had so many patriotic paint schemes, and those ones mean a lot. I love the Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR paint scheme that we are running this weekend, too.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Bank OZK Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Sunday’s Food City 500 will mark Kyle Busch’s 39th career NASCAR Cup Series start on concrete at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch leads all active drivers in multiple categories: most victories (eight) – 2007 (spring), 2009 (both races), 2010 (fall), 2011 (spring), 2017 (fall), 2018 (spring) and 2019 (spring), most top-five finishes (14) and most laps led (2,598). Busch’s eight wins on the track are fifth all-time. Additionally, the driver of the Bank OZK Chevrolet has earned two Cup Series pole positions at the Tennessee short track – 2013 (spring) and 2018 (spring).

The NASCAR Hat Trick, Twice… In 2010, Busch made history at Bristol Motor Speedway, becoming the first driver to win all three NASCAR national series races in the same weekend. Seven years later, in 2017, the Las Vegas native repeated the accomplishment at “The Last Great Colosseum” when he secured victories in the Truck, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Cup Series races.

A Place of Firsts… Busch’s first win at Bristol came on March 25, 2007, a date forever etched in NASCAR history. Driving the No. 5 Chevrolet, the two-time series champion earned the honor of becoming the first winner in “The Car of Tomorrow.” He was able to hold off RCR’s Jeff Burton in a side-by-side overtime finish. The victory also secured his place as the youngest winner in Bristol history at the age of 21 years, 10 months, and 23 days old.

Wins Not Limited to Concrete… Busch won the 2022 dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway from a distant third place when, in the late stages, second-place Chase Briscoe slid up the high-banked dirt track and into the Chevrolet of leader Tyler Reddick in the final corner, getting both cars out of shape. Busch’s momentum coming off Turn 4 carried him past Reddick by 0.330 seconds to claim victory.

Checkered Flags Galore… Along with Busch’s eight Cup Series wins on concrete, and his premier series victory on the dirt surface in 2022 in Bristol, the Las Vegas native has nine O’Reilly Series wins and five Truck Series victories, marking 23 checkered flags at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” across all three NASCAR national series and surface configurations.

Double Duty… In addition to his driving duties in Sunday’s Cup Series race, Busch will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in Friday’s Truck Series race.

About Bank OZK… Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in 268 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $40.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit ozk.com.

Meet Busch… Race fans will have two opportunities to meet Busch this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch is scheduled to visit the Richard Childress Racing Merchandise Hauler on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. Local Time for an autograph signing. Fans are encouraged to stop by and get new No. 8 gear before the Cup Series cars hit the track. On Sunday, April 12, Busch is scheduled to stop by the Food City Fan Zone Stage at 12:30 p.m. Local Time for a question-and-answer session.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Bristol Motor Speedway is a little bit Dr. Jekyll, being the normal, and Mr. Hyde, being the crazy with the tire wear. Which do you prefer?

“I don’t mind the crazy. I feel like it lends itself into some unexpected results or things that may happen out of the ordinary. Guys that get flat tires because they chew up their tires quicker than others don’t benefit well from those races, so it can lend itself a little bit to guys that know what they are doing.”

What makes Bristol Motor Speedway so special for you?

“I always love going there, it’s one of my favorite places to race. I grew up racing on the local short tracks across the country and racing in the tight confines of Bristol reminds me of my earlier days racing late models. There’s always action going from the bottom to the middle and the top of the racetrack. 500 laps at Bristol seems like a long time, but it goes by really fast. It’s a fun place to race.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made three career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a fourth-place result in 2024 and a sixth-place result last season. The Menlo Park, California native has also competed in three career ARCA Menards Series events (2021-2023) at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile”, where Love started inside the top-five for all three races and recorded a best finish of second-place in 2023.

Cup Debut Last Year… Love made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway last year piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. In his premier series debut, the young gun qualified 19th, posting his best career Cup qualifying position to-date, before ultimately earning a 31st-place finish in the race.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 9.0 is fifth best among full time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, as the defending series champion has 21 straight events without a DNF.

Get to the Points… Love remains second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 126 points behind current leader Justin Allgaier and five points ahead of third-place Sheldon Creed.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, April 11 at 4:50 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Midway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet Love and purchase No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTES:

What are your thoughts going into this weekend’s night race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

“Bristol should be exciting. The track’s going to be interesting because we’re going to practice during the day and then race at night. Night races always pose a different challenge, and depending on temperature and what not, it can change the flow of the race and what lanes you want to run. But I feel pretty confident in our car and in our package that I will be able to move around and make some speed.”

There are once again a few Cup Series drivers set to run in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. What are your thoughts on that?

“It’s always cool to have some of those guys in the field like Kyle Larson and Connor Zilisch to race against, and I always enjoy those races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. I am just excited and I know that we have run really well at Bristol in the past and also haven’t run well at Bristol in the past, so I feel like we know what works and what doesn’t.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made five career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of third in 2022. The Winston, Georgia native has also driven in six NASCAR Truck Series events with best finish of 10th and three ARCA Menards Series East races with best finish of fifth at “The Last Great Colosseum.”

Cup Experience at Bristol… Hill made his Cup Series short track debut in last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, piloting the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The 31-year-old started from 33rd-place and overcame tire wear curveballs, to record a top-25 finish. The effort was highlighted by Hill unlapping himself under green, as the field navigated varying tire strategies.

Get to the Points… Following an 11th-place result at Rockingham Speedway, Hill remains fourth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings. The 15-time Series winner is 145 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and only 14 points behind third-place Sheldon Creed.

About Global Industrial… Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is a leading distributor of high-quality, industrial-strength equipment and supplies, serving organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. With more than 75 years of experience, customers rely on Global Industrial for its broad portfolio of national and private brands, trusted service, and focus on value. We help customers keep their operations running by delivering the right products when they need them, because We Can Supply That™. Visit Globalindustrial.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Meet Hill… Fans have two opportunities to meet Hill in the Bristol Motor Speedway Fan Midway prior to the green flag waving. On Saturday, April 11 at 4:45 p.m. ET, Hill is scheduled to appear on the Food City Stage for a question-and-answer session. Immediately following at 5:05 p.m. ET, the veteran racer is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler. Stop by to meet Hill and purchase No. 21 gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What is it like to be in the car for 300 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway, with “The Last Great Colosseum” feel that has grandstands all around?

“Running 300 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway is unlike anything else we do all season. It is so easy to not realize if you’re in Turns 1 and 2 or in Turns 3 and 4. Laps happen super-fast there. You need a Chevrolet that can run both the bottom and the top and be able to move around throughout the race. When the caution comes out, you’re seeing The Last Great Colosseum all around you with the grandstands, and you are kind of caved in there. It’s a great place to race at and I really enjoy it.”