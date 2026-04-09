RFK Racing – Bristol I Advance

Bristol Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 12th

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Bristol, TN

Format: 500 Laps, 266.5 miles, Stages: 125-350-500

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing heads to Bristol Motor Speedway with Brad Keselowski bringing a proven track record at the Last Great Colosseum, including three NASCAR Cup Series victories, 11 top‑10 finishes, and two career poles across 29 starts at the high‑banked half‑mile.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend as the 2026 campaign continues, putting the sport’s spotlight on one of its most demanding short tracks where experience aggression and endurance are rewarded.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Consumer Cellular

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Trimble

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Muscle Milk

Keselowski at Bristol Motor Speedway

Starts: 29

Wins: 3

Top-10s: 11

Poles: 2

In the most recent visit to Bristol, Brad Keselowski led 33 laps and was poised to win before being passed in the closing laps. With that 2nd place finish still fresh in his mind he returns looking for Bristol win number 4.

Brad Keselowski brings a strong Bristol résumé into race week; with 29 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the high‑banked half‑mile.

The Michigan native is a three‑time Bristol victor, capitalizing on his precision and experience at one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks.

Keselowski has recorded eleven top‑10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway, underscoring his ability to consistently contend under the lights at the Last Great Colosseum.

He has also shown strong qualifying speed at Bristol, earning two career poles and routinely positioning himself near the front of the field.

Buescher at Bristol Motor Speedway

Starts: 18

Wins: 1

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Chris Buescher heads to Bristol Motor Speedway with a growing body of experience, making his 19th NASCAR Cup Series start at the high‑banked half‑mile.

The No. 17 driver has broken through once at the Last Great Colosseum, scoring a Cup Series victory and proving his ability to manage Bristol’s intensity and pace.

Buescher has added five top‑10 finishes at Bristol, showing steady progress and the ability to stay competitive through long, physical races.

The Texas native has continued refining his approach and race execution, turning improved track position into solid results.

Preece at Bristol Motor Speedway

Starts: 10

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Ryan Preece heads to Bristol Motor Speedway as one of the field’s most respected short‑track racers, bringing momentum from a recent short‑track victory in the season‑opening Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

In 10 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol, Preece has logged two top‑10 finishes, highlighting his ability to battle in the heavy‑traffic, high‑intensity environment of the half‑mile.

Known for his background racing modifies Preece brings precision and patience to these tight layouts, the Connecticut native continues to apply his short‑track background to the fast‑paced challenges of Bristol.

As Preece’s Cup Series experience continues to grow, he remains a driver, trending upward on short tracks, carrying confidence and determination into the weekend at the Last Great Colosseum.

RFK at The Last Great Colosseum

Cup Wins: 12 (Mark Martin, 1993; Mark Martin, 1998; Kurt Busch, 2003; Kurt Busch, 2003; Kurt Busch, 2004; Matt Kenseth, 2005; Matt Kenseth, 2006; Carl Edwards, 2007; Carl Edwards, 2008; Greg Biffle, 2012; Carl Edwards, 2014; Chris Buescher. 2022)

Masters of Bristol: RFK Racing has built a legacy at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning 12 NASCAR Cup Series victories at one of the sport’s most iconic venues. From Mark Martin’s early success in the 1990s to Kurt Busch’s dominant mid‑2000s run and recent wins by Carl Edwards and Chris Buescher, RFK has consistently risen to the challenge at the high‑banked half‑mile.

Short‑Track Excellence: Known as the Last Great Colosseum, Bristol rewards bold, aggression, and commitment—qualities that have long defined RFK Racing. Over decades of competition, the organization has demonstrated an ability to contend in the physically demanding, fast‑paced environment that makes Bristol one of NASCAR’s toughest tests.

A Multi‑Series Presence: RFK Racing’s impact at Bristol extends beyond the Cup Series, with victories across multiple divisions emphasizing the organization’s depth and adaptability on the famed concrete short track.

RFK Bristol Speedway Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1998 Martin Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2004 Busch Cup

2005 Kenseth Cup

2006 Kenseth Cup

2007 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2012 Biffle Cup

2014 Edwards Cup

2022 Buescher Cup

1996 Martin NOAPS

1997 Burton NOAPS

2006 Kenseth NOAPS

2007 Edwards NOAPS

2009 Ragan NOAPS

2004 Edwards NCTS

2006 Martin NCTS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Martinsville: RFK Racing turned in a determined, hard‑nosed performance at Martinsville Speedway, showcasing resilience and teamwork throughout the 500‑lap grind. Ryan Preece led the charge for the organization, running inside the top ten for much of the afternoon and using short‑track savvy to battle through long green‑flag runs to a solid finish. Brad Keselowski marked his milestone 600th NASCAR Cup Series start with a blue‑collar effort, methodically working through the field despite pit road adversity and mounting a late charge to finish just behind Preece. Chris Buescher showed early speed and confidence before a flukish debris issue and late congestion created setbacks, but the No. 17 team continued to fight and salvaged a respectable result. RFK Racing left the Paperclip proving its grit, perseverance, and short‑track strength were very much on display.

Points Standings: Keselowski: 8th, Buescher: 10th, Preece: 13th