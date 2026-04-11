2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway I

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: Tennessee Army National Guard 250 (250 laps / 133.25 miles)

Round: 6 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, TN

Date & Time: Friday, April 10 | 7:30 PM ET

No. 4 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 21st

Stage 1: 19th

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 26th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 33rd

Key Takeaway: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the Comprehensive Logistics team had an up-and-down night in Bristol. Stenhouse Jr. started the 250-lap race in 21st-place. He began to inch forward through the opening two stages, but was caught in dirty air and didn’t have much room to advance up the running board. In the final stage, Stenhouse Jr. was caught up in an incident and spun on the backstretch. Unfortunately, a right-rear tire unraveled late in the going which necessitated a green flag pit stop. The team crossed the line in 26th-place.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a lot going on tonight. I thought our practice session was decent, and I went a little conservative on our qualifying lap, but I thought our Comprehensive Logistics Chevy had more speed than what we showed in qualifying. At the start of the race, we were too tight, but I felt like we were about the same speed as the next 10 trucks in front of us, so it just kind of goes back to the qualifying lap. I wish we could have that back. We ran around there for most of the night, and it seemed like every wreck was right in front of us. I thought I had every one of them missed, but they clipped us in the right side. All-in-all, I still love running around Bristol, and think we made good changes after halfway to get the truck handling better. After we made those changes, that should help our team build a little bit better notebook for a starting point, so I’m proud of everyone’s efforts tonight.”

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

No. 42 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 24th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 34th

Finish: 34th

Driver Points: 27th

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Tyler Reif and the AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics team had a promising run in Bristol, but never got the chance to see it through. Reif qualified 24th, but found his footing early and began to charge forward. Towards the conclusion of stage two, however, Reif was taken out in a crash after another competitor made contact with him entering turn three. His night ended early with a disappointing 34th-place finish.

Tyler Reif’s Post-Race Thoughts: On the incident which took him out of the race.

“I just watched the replay, and it kind of looked like it was a racing incident there. It’s unfortunate; Niece Motorsports brought us a pretty great piece for tonight in my first truck race here at Bristol Motor Speedway. I think we brought okay speed, and it was my first truck race that I was able to get a full practice. I was just still trying to learn all the aspects of the dirty air and stuff, and we made some ground there after starting 24th. I wish we could have run out all the laps, but that’s racing, so we’ll just get ready and hopefully be better at Watkins Glen.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 27th

Stage 1: 34th

Stage 2: 28th

Finish: 17th

Driver Points: 17th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Telcel team had quite the evening at Bristol. After starting 27th, Pérez de Lara found himself in early trouble after another competitor sent him into a spin and caused him to lose a lap. The No. 44 team fought hard to get back on the lead lap, but traffic ahead kept receiving the free pass. Finally, Pérez de Lara was able to get his lap back in the final stage, but was quickly involved in another incident. After making repairs, he was nearly spun once again, but made a nice save. The team rallied back heavily through the last few runs, and came home with a 17th-place finish.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a very chaotic race for us tonight on the Telcel team. We started behind with the incident outside of our control, but I feel like finishing 17th after everything that happened to us is a okay result. I wish we could have shown our speed from the beginning, but this was just one of those nights where we battled and never gave up. It’s a decent finish for us, but we’ll start looking ahead to Texas and try to rebound for more.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 11th

Stage 1: 9th

Stage 2: 12th

Finish: 4th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 2nd

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the J.F. Electric team had a clean night in Bristol, and walked away with a satisfying top-five finish. After qualifying 11th, Chastain picked up two stage points by finishing ninth in the first stage. Though the No. 45 slid back in the second stage, great pit stops and adjustments pushed Chastain forward in the final run to the checkered flag. Chastain held his ground and kept his nose clean all night long, resulting in a solid fourth-place effort.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a nice, clean run tonight. Across the whole day from practice, qualifying, and the race, we were just missing a little bit of balance for the front tires to turn how I want to carry the speed I needed to be a few spots further ahead. I think we executed throughout the day pretty well, just like Darlington. It’s just my second time in the truck this year, and I think we’re executing in making changes from practice through qualifying. Just through the whole truck building process, we just need to change one thing a little bit. We don’t know what that is right now, but we’re one change away from qualifying in the top-five versus 11th, and that will put us right where we need to be. There’s only one problem with our J.F. Electric Chevy, so that’s nice. It was just too tight for us tonight, but we can fix that.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).