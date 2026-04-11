Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Tennessee Army National Guard 250

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Event: Race 6 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.5-mile)

Length of Race: 250 laps over one hour, 59 minutes, 58 seconds

FRM Finish:

Chandler Smith (Started 16th, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

Layne Riggs (Started 3rd, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 249 of 250 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)

Layne Riggs (4th)

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 14th / Stage Two: 11th / Race Result: 2nd

“Honesty, it just wasn’t in the Lord’s Will for us tonight, but, nevertheless, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to come out with this No. 38 QuickTie Products Ford F-150 group,” said Smith. “Everybody at Front Row Motorsports has been working hard. We obviously had a little bit of a mishap last week, but we had a good result and got it taken away. This week, we backed it up with another great result. I’m just thankful for the Good Lord above and thankful for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to Texas.”

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 2nd / Stage Two: 10th / Race Result: 22nd

“There was nothing I could do to avoid that wreck,” said Riggs. “We were going so fast into the corner. I had my brakes locked up trying to stop, so it’s definitely disappointing that we got wrecked, but, at the same time, I felt like we were close today and within striking distance from a win. We just didn’t quite have that maneuverability and speed that I had here in the fall race. I don’t know if that’s the difference in prep and not really trying to compensate for it like we needed to, or it was more of a setup thing. We were close. I mean, we ran second for a lot of the day and then once we got buried back in traffic, I was just not good at all. I really struggled, but when you get back with the squirrels, you get hit with a nut. That’s just part of it, but it was a good job to everybody at Front Row Motorsports for getting me back on the track. We completed all the laps and that’s what makes champions.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.