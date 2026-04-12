PROCK’S STRONG POMONA CHARGE STOPPED EARLY BY SAFETY SYSTEM MALFUNCTION

POMONA, CA (April 12, 2026) – Tasca Racing and driver Austin Prock delivered a weekend of measurable progress and competitive performance at the 2026 NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, highlighted by a strong top five qualifying effort and the team’s quickest pass of the season to date.

Piloting the PPG Nitro Mustang Funny Car, Prock and the Prock-led crew continued to build momentum through challenging and evolving track conditions, steadily improving performance across all four qualifying sessions.

Friday’s opening pass in Q1 resulted in a 4.593-second run at 278.46 mph after Prock pedaled the car following early issues near the 330-foot mark. The team responded in Q2 with a significant step forward, running a 4.015 at 312.86 mph. The run showed clear low-ET potential before a dropped cylinder just past the 330-foot mark cut the performance short, positioning the team fourth in qualifying after two sessions.

After a lengthy delay on Saturday due to track cleanup, Q3 presented improved conditions, but the PPG Mustang overpowered the track and lost traction before half-track, resulting in a 6.005-second pass. Undeterred, the team rebounded in Q4 with its strongest run of the weekend. Prock delivered a 3.967 at 323.58 mph, combining his best reaction time of the event with a clean, fast pass that indicated additional performance remained on the table. The effort secured the No. 5 qualifying position heading into eliminations.

Facing Jason Rupert in the opening round on Sunday, Prock posted a strong 0.063 reaction time and had the quicker car early in the run. However, a malfunction in the safety system prematurely shut the car off, resulting in a 4.945-second pass at 157.23 mph and a first-round exit.

Despite the early elimination, the weekend marked a clear step forward for Tasca Racing as the team continues to refine its combination early in the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

“We’re making progress,” said Prock. “This PPG Mustang showed it can run with the best cars out here. We had a car capable of winning first round today, and while the result didn’t go our way, the performance gains are real. There’s more in this car, and we’re heading in the right direction.”

Tasca Racing now shifts its focus to the 4 Wide Nationals in Charlotte, the next event on the NHRA schedule, building on the performance gains and momentum established in Pomona.