How a Pallet Tracking Device Can Cut Asset Loss in Your Supply Chain

Most operations managers don’t truly feel the scale of the disappearing pallet problem until they are trying to account for hundreds of missing pallets. Pallet loss is a documented issue across global supply chains. The time spent tracking them down, filing claims, and reordering replacements is a different story. But a pallet tracking device can change that equation.

What a Pallet Tracking Device Actually Does

A pallet tracking device is a GPS -enabled unit attached to a pallet before shipping. It reports location at set intervals, sends alerts when something goes wrong, and keeps a record of the places the pallet has been. Location history is often the difference between recovering a lost asset and writing it off completely.

Modern tracking devices give you accurate location data across most of the globe, and not just regions with strong GPS coverage. The device runs on a battery that can report its location once per day. You only have to attach it and activate it with a single button. No wiring or maintenance schedule is required.

The Thing Nobody Talks About

The cost of a single missing pallet keeps most chain managers up at night, since there is no reliable way of knowing how many pallets are missing right now. The visibility gap is where asset loss thrives. When a pallet goes off-route, most teams only find out after a delivery exception, a customer complaint, or an invoice discrepancy. By then, recovery is nearly impossible.

But motion-detection pallet tracking devices can help significantly. Some pallets come with built-in light sensors that trigger an alert if the device casing is opened or the pallet is tampered with. It detects movement and sends an alarm when assets deviate from expected patterns. Thus, managers can find out within minutes, not days, and recoveries may actually happen.

The Two Modes Worth Understanding

Most pallet tracking devices operate in one of two modes. The long standby mode keeps the device asleep between scheduled check-ins, thus increasing the battery life and reducing data costs. This makes it easy for pallets that move slowly or sit in storage for long periods. The other one is emergency mode, which wakes the device and sends real-time location updates via SMS or a platform command. If a shipment goes missing, you can switch the tracker to emergency mode from your phone, and the device will start reporting the location continuously. You will know where the alert is within minutes, thus helping recover assets quickly.

Temperature and Tamper

Asset loss isn’t only about a missing pallet but can also mean cargo that arrives damaged, spoiled, or in conditions other than what your customer expected. Some pallet tracking devices include a built-in temperature sensor that monitors conditions between -20 degrees Celsius and +65 degrees Celsius. You can set your acceptable thresholds, and the device will send an alert the moment the conditions go outside this range. This can make a huge difference in making successful deliveries, especially for pharmaceutical cargo, cold chain shipments, and other temperature-sensitive shipments.

One of the best aspects of pallet tracking technology, which is often overlooked, is its light sensor. Once activated, the sensor can detect intrusion into the pallet cavity and send an alarm notification. Such a capability makes sure that no tampering goes unnoticed before the package arrives.

What the Data Tells You Over Time

One recovered pallet is helpful. Six months’ worth of position information for every vehicle in your whole fleet is another matter. Once you can identify trends in your data, pinpoint which carriers tend to lose the most pallets, and find out which routes are the most dangerous, you can plan ahead instead of just reacting. According to most operations teams that use pallet tracking technology, patterns emerge within the first few months.

The carrier who seemed dependable in their contracts will reveal a new side when you can compare their GPS information with their delivery receipts. This information cannot be disputed during any claims process. While it cannot replace positive logistics partnerships, it can serve as a strong bargaining chip.

The Cost Question

Indeed, the cost of purchasing this device does exist; however, it should be mentioned outright.

The real question, then, is how much does not knowing about one year of lost pallets really cost your business? With numbers in the hundreds and thousands of pallets shipped annually via numerous carriers, the math often works itself out.

The device, GPT50, does not have any monthly subscription fees from the manufacturer; instead, you choose your data plan through any service you prefer. The predictability of such costs can benefit you.

If your supply chain transports pallets via different carriers and transfer facilities internationally, the losses in cargo volume might exceed what you can calculate from your current reports. Visibility cannot solve every issue for you, but it will at least provide the necessary data for control.