Ken Roczen Tightens Monster Energy Supercross Title Fight with Dramatic Triple Crown Victory in Cleveland

Nate Thrasher Prevails with Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class Win

CLEVELAND (April 18, 2026) – For the first time in three decades the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship visited the shores of Lake Erie, where an enthusiastic crowd inside Huntington Bank Field braved rain showers, cold temperatures, and swirling winds for Round 14 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. The conditions were certainly a factor as the 450SMX Class title fight took yet another dramatic turn in what has become a historic season for the sport’s premier crown. A wild afternoon of racing saw Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen prevail with his fourth win of the year following an unbeatable level of consistency across all three races that brought him within a single point of the championship lead after an adversity plagued effort for Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence.

The first of three 12 Minutes + 1 Lap premier class races told a very different story from the final outcome as Lawrence started out front with the holeshot and early lead over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper and Roczen. The clear track paid big dividends for Lawrence as he established a multi-second advantage over the field that proved to be insurmountable. Behind him, Roczen made the pass on Cooper for second and after a brief push forward elected to settle into the position. Lawrence went unchallenged and began the afternoon with a wire-to-wire win by a margin of 5.4 seconds over Roczen, with Cooper in third. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Start followed in fourth, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb rounded out the top five.

The field was forced to navigate a wet racetrack, a light drizzle, and increased wind for Race 2, which started with Cooper edging out Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton for the holeshot to grab the early lead. An intense early battle for third unfolded between Stewart, Roczen, and Webb, from which Webb got the upper hand. Lawrence, meanwhile, fought his way forward from a start deep in the top 10. The intensity picked up from Roczen, who made a move on Webb for third and then charged by Sexton for second. Sexton regrouped and fought back to reclaim the position, which helped Cooper open a lead of more than five seconds. Sexton, Roczen, and Webb continued their fight as Roczen once again got by Sexton with less than 30 seconds remaining. Out front, Cooper completed a wire-to-wire effort of his own by a margin of two seconds over Roczen, with Sexton third and Webb fourth. Lawrence fought his way forward to finish fifth, well back of the lead group.

The third and deciding race began with Roczen out front for the holeshot and early lead over Webb, Sexton, and Cooper while Lawrence emerged in eighth. Roczen dropped the hammer in the opening laps and sprinted out to a five-second lead over Webb, while Sexton and Cooper settled into third and fourth, respectively. As he looked to move forward Lawrence crashed in the whoops and fell outside the top 10, reentering the race in 14th place. Back up front, Cooper crashed while running fourth and reentered in ninth, which moved Quad Lock Honda’s Shane McElrath into fourth. A couple laps later, Lawrence crashed again as he looked to move back into the top 10 and dropped to 14th once more. Out front, Roczen ran away from the field to put the finishing touch on his winning performance by a margin of 8.7 seconds over Webb, while Team Tedder Racing KTM’s Justin Hill passed Sexton on the final lap for third. Cooper recovered for seventh, while Lawrence soldiered home in 14th.

An incredibly consistent effort for Roczen easily brought him the overall win with five points on 2-2-1 finishes, as his 27th career victory has moved him into a tie for 10th on the all-time wins list. Webb (5-4-2) and Cooper (3-1-7) finished in a tie for the runner-up spot, six points behind Roczen with 11 points apiece. Webb earned the edge over Cooper by virtue of the Race 3 tiebreaker.

Lawrence’s misfortune in the final race relegated him to sixth overall with 20 points on 1-5-14 finishes. As a result, his points lead went from 10 points to just a single point over Roczen with three races remaining. The battle for the championship could be down to a two-rider affair after Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac was forced to miss the Triple Crown following a crash in qualifying that left him with a hip injury. Tomac’s absence allowed Webb to move into third, 22 points out of the lead, while Tomac is now fourth, 31 points back.

Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen dominated the final race to put the finishing touch on his fourth win of the season.

Ken Roczen – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“Wow. I had no idea I was one point back [in the championship]. I am so blown away with the gamble we took with the weather. It was supposed to be clear for the last two races, but it kept raining. That affected my decision with goggles, and I kept sticking with roll-offs just to be safe. After I got the holeshot in the last race I had a clear track and just felt really comfortable. Once I had a gap, I just made sure I didn’t do anything silly. I’m just so grateful I’m able to ride like this.”

Cooper Webb – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“What a crazy day. Qualifying was great, then the rain came and we had the Triple Crown. I rode bad in the first race but got better for the last two. I didn’t think I had a chance for the podium after the first two [races], so I rode free in the last one. Kenny [Roczen] rode those first laps like it was dry and got away. I was a distant second. Overall, I’m happy with it. We had a good day.”

Justin Cooper – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class

“This track was very tricky, and things could go wrong very quickly. I’m happy to get up from the crash unscathed, the concrete hurt. Just glad to be up on the podium still [despite the crash]. I spun off the gate but somehow came out top five and then had that crash. It was a bummer to go down and give away a spot [overall] but just thankful I’m okay. It was still a great night.”

Hunter Lawrence – 6th Place – 450SMX Class

“I had a bad start and just made it tough on myself. Another rider checked up and I went down. It was a bit of a [expletive] night at the office. We’ll come back next weekend in Philly.”

250SMX Class

The first of three 10 Minutes + 1 Lap Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class races began with points leader Cole Davies alongside his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Nate Thrasher exiting the first turn. While Davies earned the holeshot, he gave way to Thrasher and soon dropped to third behind Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, Davies’ championship rival. Davies regrouped and found a rhythm that allowed him to reclaim second from Hammaker and close in on Thrasher for the race lead. The teammates engaged in an exciting battle until Davies went down. The New Zealander remounted quickly and resumed in sixth place. Out front, Thrasher came under fire from Hammaker, who bided his time and made the pass. With the lead in hand, the Kawasaki rider pulled away to grab the Race 1 victory by 4.2 seconds over Thrasher. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Daxton Bennick finished third, followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Landen Gordon in fourth. Davies overcame another near crash and made a last lap pass for fifth.



A rain shower made for more challenging track conditions for Race 2, which was halted by a red flag following a crash initiated by Davies on the opening lap and resulted in a restart. As racing got underway once again it was Gordon who emerged with his first career holeshot. He led briefly but gave way to Thrasher, while Davies charged up to third to position to put himself a couple spots ahead of Hammaker. The championship rivals soon battled for third, as Hammaker made an easy pass for the position but was later repassed by Davies. The pair duked it out once more, late in the race, as Hammaker reclaimed the position just before the final lap. Back out front, Thrasher easily controlled the race and cruised to victory by a margin of 3.7 seconds over Gordon. Hammaker held off Davies for third, while Bennick completed the top five.



The third and final race got underway with Davies at the head of the pack for the holeshot ahead of Gordon. Behind them, Thrasher started deep in the top 10 while Hammaker made contact with his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate Nick Romano, went down, and was forced to start at the tail end of the field. Davies seized the moment with his premium track position and quickly established a multi-second lead on the field as Gordron settled into second. Thrasher was able to make early passes and claw his way up to third but dropped to fourth as Bennick moved into podium position. Hammaker, meanwhile, broke into the top 10 a few minutes into the race and continued to move forward. Davies managed his advantage through the slippery conditions to end the day on a high note with a winning margin of 2.6 seconds over Gordon, with Bennick third and Thrasher in fourth. ClubMX Yamaha’s Devin Simonson was fifth, while Hammaker battled back for sixth.



Thrasher’s 2-1-4 finishes put him atop the overall standings with a combined score of seven points for the seventh win of his career. He also extended a personal streak of at least one Supercross victory each year of his professional career, which dates back to the 2021 season. Thrasher is the fifth different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to win in the 250SMX Class this season for a combined total of 13 victories, which is one shy of the class record for a manufacturer. The runner-up spot went to Gordon, who finished one point behind his teammate for the win following 4-2-2 finishes, while Davies completed a podium sweep for Star Racing in third after the Race 3 victory gave him 10 points with 5-4-1 finishes. Hammaker (1-3-6) finished tied with Davies but settled for fourth by virtue of the Race 3 tiebreaker.



With his podium finish, Davies added to his lead in the Eastern Divisional Championship and now holds a 21-point lead over Hammaker with just two races remaining. Bennick, who finished fifth with 11 points on 3-5-5 finishes, strengthened his grip on third and sits 43 points out of the lead.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher broke through for his first win of the 2026 season and the seventh of his career.

Nate Thrasher – 1st Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“It’s awesome [to be on top of the podium]. The offseason was unreal, honestly. I felt like I was going to be able to contend for the championship but had a little mishap [and injured his shoulder]. That’s part of it, though. We’ve done what we can–fourth [place], second [place], and now first. We’re trending [upward] and it feels good to be back up here.”

Landen Gordon – 2nd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“If you would have told me after last weekend [finishing last] I’d be sitting on the podium, that’d be unbelievable. I’ve put in so much work into this. I’m backed by the best team, so I expect this, but it’s truly unbelievable. I have no words. I’m sure it’ll sink in, but right now I’m in shock.”

Cole Davies – 3rd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“It was a rough day, but we still managed a podium. I didn’t give up and fought through. Just reset for the last [race] and got the win. It is what it is. Congrats to my teammates, they were riding good.”

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, April 25, with Round 15 from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Live comprehensive broadcast coverage will be available exclusively on Peacock, beginning at 1 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by the Gate Drop at 7 p.m. ET. A special encore network presentation will air on NBC on Sunday, April 26, at 1 p.m. ET. Additionally, a domestic Spanish language broadcast is available on Peacock while international viewers can choose from dedicated English, French, and Spanish broadcasts via SMX Video Pass (www.SMXVideoPass.com).

All 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final are now on sale at SuperMotocross.com. Saturday FanFest will take place at all postseason races, Friday FanFest and camping will be available in Columbus and Ridgedale, additional details to follow.

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About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Pro Motocross Championship:

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship. For more information, visit ProMotocross.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.