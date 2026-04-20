GMG Racing and Tom Sargent Sweep IMSA Carrera Cup North America Long Beach Weekend

Sargent Secures Third Win in His Last Three Races with GMG Racing and Fourth Consecutive Overall Porsche Victory in the Past Month

GMG Racing and Sargent Win From the Pole Saturday and Sunday in His One-Off Race Weekend in Teammate Kyle Washington’s No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 Cup

LONG BEACH, California (April 19, 2026) – GMG Racing and team driver Tom Sargent swept this weekend’s IMSA Carrera Cup North America doubleheader at the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Saturday and Sunday, leading every race lap from the pole both days in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 Cup. Sargent took control of both races from the drop of the green flag and skillfully managed to stay in front of some fast challengers to the finish both days.

While the IMSA Carrera Cup North America in total turned in a solid performance in the first appearance of the series at Long Beach since 2023 – with a pair of clean-and-green, caution-free sprints and close competition both days – Sargent and GMG Racing clearly stole the show and the winning spotlight.

“You couldn’t ask for a better result from this weekend,” said GMG Racing Founder and Team Principal James Sofronas. “Fastest in practice, sweeping the poles and taking both wins with Tom, who has been a big part of our program leading the Pro effort. His performance wasn’t a surprise, but with this competitive field you can never take anything for granted.”

Sargent opened up an early gap in both 40-minute sprints and then controlled each race to the end by saving his car and managing the close but comfortable gap to the nearest challenger. Sunday’s 0.965 second margin of victory was closer than Saturday’s 2.245 gap on the second place finisher, but Sargent never let a competitor close enough to attempt a pass.

“It’s a series I owe a lot to and a series I am so passionate about, so to come back was exciting,” Sargent said. “Regardless of the result, it was going to be good to be back, and obviously the great results are the icing on the cake for the team. I am proud of the team and thankful Kyle, James and everybody at GMG Racing gave me the opportunity to do this. I am so happy to deliver the victories to all of them.”

Sargent’s victories were the 10th and 11th for GMG Racing in Carrera Cup and the first in the top-tier Pro class. Sofronas secured eight of GMG Racing’s previous Carrera Cup victories in the Pro-Am class in the series, but non-racing injuries sidelined him this weekend. Washington also wasn’t scheduled to compete at Long Beach as his focus at America’s premier street race was centered on a full client entertainment activation on behalf of EBOOST and his other corporate entities. It was an easy decision to ask Sargent to step up and carry the GMG Racing flag at Long Beach in Washington’s No. 32 Carrera.

“Tom is always committed to making the car go faster than anybody else,” Washington said. “That’s his job and he is doing it well! This kid is special, he is dedicated to making the car go very fast, but he is also just a good human being. His family is amazing, and I am going to do everything I can to make him the hottest shoe in the country.”

In addition to this weekend’s Carrera Cup victories, just over three weeks ago Washington and Sargent co-drove to a milestone victory at Sonoma Raceway in the first three-hour GT World Challenge America powered by AWS race in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo. Just last weekend, Sargent took the checkered flag in a similar Proton Competition GT3 R Evo to secure a victory in his European Le Mans Series debut in Barcelona with co-drivers Matt Kurzejewski and Richard Leitz.

Sofronas, a three-time Long Beach race winner, knows the importance of a victory at America’s premier street race and is proud of his team and driver for making a statement with a perfect two-for-two record in GMG Racing’s Carrera Cup Pro debut in one of America’s biggest races.

“We always have the capacity to have a front-running car that can win at the Pro level,” Sofronas said. “And this weekend just shows that Tom can get in the car and win and that any fast and capable driver that competes with GMG Racing can also have the same success. We’ve always had a multi-tiered program, with both Pro and Gentlemen drivers and getting them up to speed, but Tom basically just proved what GMG Racing is capable of, winning at the highest level and did just that this past event here at Long Beach and sweeping the weekend.”

Next up for GMG Racing is the second SRO America race weekend of the year at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), April 24 – 26, where Washington and Sargent will compete in GT World Challenge America in addition to a solo effort for Washington in the GT America series.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.