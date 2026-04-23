Isabella Robusto Focused on Execution at Talladega Superspeedway

Mooresville, NC (April 23, 2026) – Rising ARCA Menards Series (AMS) standout Isabella Robusto is set to take on one of the most iconic and unpredictable tracks in motorsports this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the Alabama Manufactured Housing 200, bringing a focused, forward-looking mindset as she continues her 2026 campaign in the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry with Nitro Motorsports. Talladega also marks Robusto’s best finish of third and best AMS finish at this track by a female driver.

At Talladega, the race is constantly evolving—split-second decisions can define the outcome. It’s a challenge Robusto embraces with a steady, next-moment mindset and a focus on execution when it counts. While the early part of the season has presented its share of challenges, including on-track incidents and mechanical setbacks, the team remains locked in on progress, preparation, and capitalizing on every opportunity ahead.

“Talladega is all about staying smart, staying patient, and putting yourself in the right position when it matters most,” said Robusto. “We’ve had some things outside of our control this season, but I’m proud of how our team continues to show up and keep pushing forward. This weekend is another chance to reset, execute, and be there at the end.”

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year continues to build momentum both on and off the track, leaning into a “next moment” mentality that reflects her growth as a competitor and leader. Over 20 races in 2025, she recorded nine top-five finishes and 14 top-ten finishes, securing fourth place in the Championship standings and garnered some of the highest finishes ever recorded by a female driver in national ARCA competition.

Friday, Apr. 24th, will kick off the AMS weekend with a group practice session at 2:30 PM CT. The race will take place on Saturday at 11:30 am CT. Coverage will be broadcast on FS1 and additional coverage on MRN / SiriusXM Radio.

About Isabella Robusto

Isabella Robusto is redefining what’s possible in global motorsports. A record-setting trailblazer and one of NASCAR’s brightest rising stars, Isabella combines elite driving talent with professionalism and marketability rare for her age. Signed at just 16 years old to the prestigious Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, she has quickly advanced through the ranks, earning the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year Championship in 2025 and establishing herself as one of the sport’s top emerging drivers.

Off the track, Isabella’s story of resilience, precision, and performance resonates with audiences and brands alike. She is currently pursuing a degree at Arizona State University in their online Aeronautical Engineering Program. Her growing influence extends far beyond racing, representing innovation, diversity, and determination for the next generation of motorsport. Learn more at www.isabellarobusto.com.