Kubota Shifts into High Gear with Multi-Year NASCAR Partnership

Partnership Unites Two Organizations Connected to Communities Across America, with Official Designations Across Multiple Equipment Categories and Sponsorship of San Diego Race Weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. (April 23, 2026) – Kubota Tractor Corporation and NASCAR® today announced a new multi-year partnership beginning with the 2026 NASCAR season. The partnership establishes Kubota as an Official Partner of NASCAR, including the Official Tractor of NASCAR, Official Construction Equipment Partner of NASCAR, Official Compact Equipment Partner of NASCAR and Official Utility Vehicle of NASCAR. Kubota will also serve as the official partner in the same categories for the upcoming NASCAR San Diego Weekend.

“We’re proud to further align the Kubota brand with one of the most recognized sports organizations in the country, building on the successes of our sponsorship with Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain,” said Alex Woods, President, Kubota Tractor Corporation. “Kubota equipment is built for customers who demand quality, durability and high productivity. NASCAR is built on engineering excellence, speed, and sustained high performance under pressure. Together, we represent two organizations that are part of the fabric of American life, connected by hardworking people and loyal communities that rely on equipment purpose-built for the job – on or off the racetrack.”

As part of the agreement, Kubota equipment will be integrated into NASCAR track operations at select venues, supporting track preparation and facility needs. The partnership provides visible, real-world applications that reinforce Kubota’s reputation for durability and reliability in demanding environments.

“Kubota’s commitment to the people who power our communities — from farmers and builders to the men and women who have served our country — aligns seamlessly with NASCAR’s fan base and values,” said Craig Stimmel, NASCAR SVP and Chief Commercial Officer. “Including a presence at the NASCAR San Diego Weekend adds even greater meaning, as we celebrate veterans in a setting that reflects service, resilience and pride. From integrating Kubota equipment into our operations to creating impactful moments for fans and veteran honorees alike, this collaboration is built on shared purpose and real-world performance.”

Kubota has maintained a presence in NASCAR through its partnership with Trackhouse Racing since 2022 and continues to build on that involvement through this new multi-year agreement.

Kubota to Sponsor NASCAR San Diego Weekend and Honor Veterans

As part of the agreement, Kubota will sponsor NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril at Naval Base Coronado from June 19–21 and will play an integrated role throughout the weekend, serving as the Official Tractor, Construction Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Utility Vehicle partner for NASCAR San Diego Race Weekend.

Kubota’s presence during the weekend will also highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. military veterans. As part of the weekend’s activities, Kubota will host a special ceremony prior to the Sunday NASCAR Cup Series race to recognize the five recipients of its 2026 Geared to Give program. During the ceremony, the farmer veterans will be presented with the keys to new Kubota equipment in front of race attendees.

Each recipient and one guest will attend the race weekend as Kubota’s invited guests, which will include access to Kubota’s suite to watch the race and a meet and greet with Ross Chastain and the Trackhouse Racing team.

Since 2015, Kubota has partnered with the Farmer Veteran Coalition on a multi-million-dollar program that includes veteran grants, organizational support and equipment to help farmer veterans transition into careers in agriculture. Kubota also supports the Boot Campaign, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of military veterans and their families.

Kubota equipment will also be displayed in the fan zone throughout the weekend, where fans can learn more about the company’s veteran-focused initiatives, including Geared to Give and its partnership with Boot Campaign.

Over the course of the partnership, Kubota will collaborate with NASCAR to engage fans at tracks nationwide and across digital and broadcast platforms, while continuing to invest in American communities in support of the veterans, farmers, builders, landscapers and landowners who rely on Kubota equipment every day.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Farmer Veteran Coalition

Based in Waco, Texas, Farmer Veteran Coalition’s mission is to assist service members and Veterans transitioning out of military service into careers in the agriculture sector or assist them with starting their own farms or ranches. Established in 2009, FVC’s in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown By Heroes label for Veteran-grown products, and national and regional conferences. As the nation’s largest nonprofit assisting veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces embark on careers in agriculture, FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders. This is done through expanding viable employment and career opportunities with support and collaboration of the farming and military communities. For more information, visit www.farmvetco.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @FarmerVeteranCoalition and on YouTube at

https://www.youtube.com/@farmvetcoalition/videos.

About Boot Campaign

Established in 2009, Boot Campaign’s mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving care. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and with a Platinum rating from Candid and Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, on average 87% of funds raised by Boot Campaign go directly to its mission-driven programs. To learn more, visit www.bootcampaign.org and follow the organization on Facebook, X or Instagram using the handle @bootcampaign.