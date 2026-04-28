FloRacing, The NASCAR Channel to Stream “ARCA Night in America” ARCA Menards East, West Doubleheader at Nashville and Shasta on May 2

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (April 14, 2026) – A unique, same-day doubleheader for the ARCA Menards Series East and West will be shared with fans nationwide as FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel combine for ARCA Night in America presented by Menards.

ARCA Night in America presented by Menards will start with ARCA Menards Series East Cook Out Music City 150 at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The ARCA Menards Series West Bill Schmitt 173 will follow with the green flag expected at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.

Charles Krall, the voice of the ARCA Menards Series East and West, will call the action for both races. He will be joined by veteran MRN Radio and track public address announcer Nathan Prouty. They will be joined by ASA STARS National Tour announcer Jonathan Ramos on pit road at Nashville and veteran West Coast announcer Steven Blakesley patrolling the pits at Shasta.

“This is going to be one of the marquee nights of racing for the ARCA Menards Series platform all season long,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Our two regional tours, the ARCA Menards Series East and West, have both started the 2026 season with excellent fields of race cars and some really thrilling races, and it’s going to be a big deal to have them both in action on the same night.”

“The ARCA Menards East and West have both delivered really strong audiences on both FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel in 2026,” said Dan Barker, Senior Managing Director, Content Strategy and Distribution for NASCAR. “The East race at Hickory saw its largest viewership in over 10 years, and Rockingham was similarly strong. The ARCA Menards platform has a tremendously loyal audience, and we look forward to giving everyone a great night of racing on both sides of the country.”

On track activity at Nashville will begin with practice at noon ET/11 a.m. CT, followed by Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT. The Cook Out Music City 150 will follow at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Activity will begin at Shasta with practice at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT followed by Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT. The race will follow with the estimated green flag time of 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Both races will be streamed live on FloRacing and simulcast on the NASCAR Channel. Live timing and scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

Tickets for the ARCA Menards Series East Music City 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are available at TrackEnterprises.com. Ticket information for the ARCA Menards West Bill Schmitt 173 is available at ShastaSpeedway.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.