First Entries Received for ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (April 22, 2026) The first entries have been received for the upcoming ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway, set for Saturday, May 16.

Current ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) has filed an entry, as has his Nitro Motorsports teammates Wesley Slimp (No. 25 Road Ready Toyota), Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) and “Hollywood” Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota).

Additional entries have also been received from 16-year-old Quinn Davis (No. 85 Orlando Health Ford), “The Ultimate Underdog” Brad Smith (No. 48 Gary’s Speed Shop Ford), Bounty Rookie Challenge contender Toby Blanton (No. 00 RNR Tire Express / Air Group Atlanta Chevrolet), Kevin Campbell (No. 81 1st Phorm Chevrolet), and veteran driver Dale Shearer (No. 98 Shearer Speed Toyota).

A field of nearly 30 drivers is expected to enter the race, which will pay full championship points to both the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East.

The Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging will be the 86th race all-time for the ARCA Menards Series at Toledo Speedway since 1963. Last year, 15-year-old phenom Max Reaves held off series champion Brenden “Butterbean” Queen to score his third win of the season. Reaves, who drives for Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs and is the protégé of 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte, is expected to file his entry in the coming days.

Tickets to the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging are available for just $20 at nearby Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan Menards locations, a savings of $10 per adult general admission ticket at the gate on raceday.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing ) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing ).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.