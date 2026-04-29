TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 04.29.26

This Week in Motorsports: April 27 – May 3, 2026

NCS/NOAPS/NCTS: Texas Motor Speedway – May 1-3

ARCA EAST: Nashville Fairgrounds – May 2

ARCA WEST: Shasta Speedway – May 1-2

PLANO, Texas (April 29, 2026) – NASCAR’s three national series return to the “Lone Star State” and Texas Motor Speedway for three days of racing around the mile-and-a-half oval. ARCA’s East and West Series are also in action this weekend, with the East Series taking on the Nashville Fairgrounds and the West Series out at Shasta Speedway in California.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS/NCTSS

Reddick continues top-15 streak … With a 14th-place finish last weekend in Talladega, Tyler Reddick has finished within the top-15 in every Cup Series race this season. It’s been a historic start to 2026 for the 23XI Racing driver, who’s accrued five victories, six top-fives and seven top-10s in 10 races and holds a 110-point lead in the standings. This weekend marks the eighth start for Reddick at Texas Motor Speedway, where he’s a previous winner in 2022.

Bell, Jones look to extend Texas success … Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) Christopher Bell and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s Erik Jones have both garnered success at Texas in their Cup Series careers to date. At the mile-and-half oval, Bell has made seven career starts, with three top-fives and four top-10s. For Jones, he’s made 14 career starts at the “Lone Star State” oval, with four top-fives and eight top-10s, including a fifth-place result last season. He also recorded six consecutive top-10s at Texas from 2017 to 2020.

Crews extends streak … In his first career superspeedway race at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, Brent Crews just missed out on his first career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win, but continued the amazing start to his series career. It was the third consecutive top-five result for the Toyota Development Driver, as well as his fifth top-10 in seven career starts. The 18-year-old will make his debut at Texas this weekend.

Jones, Sawalich doing double duty … JGR’s Brandon Jones and William Sawalich will both take on double duty this weekend in the O’Reilly Series and Truck Series races at Texas. Jones will make his 18th career O’Reilly Series start at Texas in his full-time No. 20 Toyota GR Supra, while also piloting the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in the Truck Series race, his fourth career start there. This is also Jones’ first Truck Series start of 2026. Sawalich makes his second career O’Reilly Series start at Texas in his full-time No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend and will also drive the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage on Friday. This will be his second Truck Series start of 2026 after competing at Darlington for TRICON Garage in the No. 1 Tundra TRD PRO, where he finished 10th.

Burton returns to favorable Texas … Texas has been a kind spot for Sam Hunt Racing’s Harrison Burton over the course of his O’Reilly Series career. The 25-year-old has made six career series starts at Texas, earning a win in 2020, along with two top-fives and five top-10s. Burton enters the weekend with two straight top-10s at Texas, with an eighth-place finish in 2024 and a sixth last season.

Honeycutt on the doorstep of points lead … Heading into Texas this weekend, Kaden Honeycutt sits second in the Truck Series points, just one point behind the leader in the standings. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage has three top-fives and four top-10s, along with poles at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway, in six starts so far this season. The Aledo, Texas, native returns to his home track this weekend, where he makes his second start around the 1.5-mile oval.

Toyota seeks another Texas triumph … This weekend, Team Toyota goes for another Truck Series victory around Texas, a track that has been very kind to the Toyota Tundra TRD Pros over the course of time. Toyota has won six of the last nine Truck Series races at Texas, including Corey Heim’s triumph last year. In total, a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has won at Texas 23 times since 2004. There have also been three instances where Toyota has won three races or more in succession at Texas as well.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series East & West

Reaves takes on Nashville … For this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series East race at the Nashville Fairgrounds, JGR will have Max Reaves behind the wheel of its No. 18 Toyota Camry. This will be Reaves’ third start in the East series this season, where he’s finished inside the top-10 in both previous starts and earned a pole at the season opener at Hickory Motor Speedway. Reaves won the East race at Nashville last year, leading 147 of the 150 laps from pole in dominant fashion.

Lovell, DaCosta pilot Toyota Camrys at Shasta … At Shasta Speedway this weekend, Mia Lovell and Julian DaCosta will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 and 25 Toyota Camrys, respectively, for Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series West race. Lovell makes her fourth start in the West Series this season, where she’s coming off an eighth-place finish at Tucson Speedway a few weeks ago. For DaCosta, this will also be his fourth start in the West Series this season, and he’s also coming off a 10th-place finish at Tucson.

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