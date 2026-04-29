LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: TEXAS RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

TEXAS PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Würth 400

DATE: May 3, 2026

RACE: NASCAR Cup Series 11 of 36

TRACK: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth | 1.5-Mile Oval

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT TEXAS: John Hunter Nemechek has made five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, highlighted by an eighth-place finish in last year’s race. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, he has six starts at the track, earning two wins (October 2021 and September 2023), along with four top-five and five top-10 finishes. Across seven NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Texas, Nemechek has collected one win (June 2021), two pole awards (June 2021 and May 2022), and three top-10 finishes.

DOMINATING AT TEXAS: Nemechek has made six starts at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series. Of those six starts, he finished inside the top-10 five times, including two race wins. His first win came in October 2021, where he led 92 of 200 laps and finished 1.316 seconds ahead of Daniel Hemric. He took home the checkered flag once again in September 2023, where he finished with a 1.005 second margin of victory over Parker Kligerman. In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he started on the pole for two of his seven races and earned three top-10 finishes. He visited victory lane in June 2021 after starting on the pole and leading 64 of 147 laps, besting Chase Elliott by a 3.361 second margin of victory.

COWBOY UP: Nemechek will visit with the Texas Rattlers at their training ranch in Bowie, Texas ahead of Sunday’s race at Texas. He will meet with riders Brady Fielder and Daniel Keeping to learn about the preparation that goes into Professional Bull Riding. The Ariat Texas Rattlers are the inaugural team in the PBR Team Series, led by PBR and Rodeo legend Cody Lambert. Fans can follow along with the collaboration on social media.

T-MACK AT TEXAS: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s seventh NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas. His first outing came in 2018 with Kasey Kahne. Mack returned to Texas with Daniel Suárez in the 2021 season. The duo competed in three races together and earned two top-10 finishes (October 2021 and September 2023). In 2024, Mack competed with Ty Dillon, and he returned in May 2025 with Nemechek where the pair earned an eighth-place finish. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Mack has five starts with Michael Annett where the pair earned one pole award in 2020, as well as three top-10 finishes and one top-five.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I’ve been successful at Texas, so I’m feeling good heading into this weekend. We’re looking to turn a corner, and we’ve continued to make progress in our intermediate program. It’s kind of a wild card, and track position will be critical, so as long as we can set ourselves up well in qualifying, we should be in a good spot at the end.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We had a top-10 finish in Texas last year. Qualifying is super important there. It’s a big track-position game. We had a good car in Kansas, but we went a lap down early and couldn’t get it back, so we’re ready to redeem ourselves on our mile-and-a-half program.”

GRAPHIC CREDIT: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 ADVENTHEALTH TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES TEXAS STATS: Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway will mark Erik Jones’ 15th NASCAR Cup Series start at the track. He earned a best finish of fourth three times at Texas in April 2018, November 2018, and March 2019. In total, Jones has earned four top-fives and eight top-10s at Texas. Last May, Jones started 14th at Texas and showed off the No. 43 team’s strength at mile-and-a-half tracks to bring home a fifth-place result. He has an additional nine starts outside of the Cup Series – six in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and three in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He won three races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in April 2015, April 2017, and November 2017. Jones has an average starting position of 1.8 at Texas in the series, and an average finish of 2.2, never finished outside the top-four in his career. In the Craftsman Truck Series, Jones earned one victory in November 2015.

WINNER AT TEXAS: Jones knows how to win at Texas. He has a total of four wins at the 1.5-mile oval in his career between the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series. His first win at the track came in his first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Texas in April 2015 after starting on the pole and leading 79 laps to beat Brad Keselowski by 1.624 seconds. He followed that up in November in the Craftsman Truck Series when he started fifth and led 117 of the 147 laps to best Daniel Suarez by 2.855 seconds. Jones won the other two races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with the first one coming in April 2017 when he led 112 laps to best Ryan Blaney by .512 seconds. He followed that up in November 2017 where he started from the pole and led 142 laps to beat 1.018 seconds over Blaney.

READWITHERIK COMES TO TEXAS: In collaboration with AdventHealth, Jones is bringing his foundation’s #READwithErik program to the Dallas-Fort Worth area as he heads to Brenda Norwood Elementary School in Mansfield, Texas. On Friday morning, he’ll read “Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane” by Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the students before taking them outside to take photos with his No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE.

BOOT SCOOTIN’ BOOGIE: After bringing #READwithErik to the students at Brenda Norwood Elementary, Jones will make a pit stop at the Lucchese store in Arlington with his wife Holly and son David to try on the cowboy boots and shoot some content with the iconic brand. Founded in 1883 by the Lucchese family, the Western lifestyle brand is known for its artisan-crafted cowboy boots. Follow along for the weekend on both Lucchese and Jones’ social platforms.

ALEXANDER AT TEXAS: This weekend’s race at Texas will mark crew chief Justin Alexander’s 13th NASCAR Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile oval. In his prior starts on top of the box, Alexander earned one win in July 2020 with Austin Dillon and three top-10s. He has an additional three races in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series where he earned a best finish of fourth with Dillon in April 2017.

ERIK JONES QUOTE:

“I’m looking forward to Texas. It’s been a good track for us in the past. Our mile-and-a-half program is needing some work right now, but we’ve got a good plan to make some improvements on it. We’re excited to see some of the changes going into Texas to see how they’re going to perform. I’m looking forward to it though. Texas has historically been a better track for me both before and after the reconfiguration. Hopefully we can go there, have a good day, and find some speed at Texas.”

JUSTIN ALEXANDER QUOTE:

“We had a good run at Texas last year, but things have evolved since then. Both ends of the track are so different and the bumps keep you busy the entire run, so having the balance right is critical. We’ve been building on what we’ve learned this year, especially on the intermediates, and we’re looking to carry that over this weekend at Texas.”

GRAPHIC CREDIT: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

CLUB MINUTES:

SEVEN-TIME’S TEXAS CV: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner Jimmie Johnson holds multiple records at Texas Motor Speedway, including the most wins with his seven victories (November 2007, November 2012, November 2013, November 2014, April 2015, November 2015, and April 2017), the most runner-up finishes of five (November 2006, April 2008, April 2009, April 2010, and April 2012), the most top-five finishes with 16, and a total of 1,152 laps led. Texas honored the seven-time champion is titled “Jimmie Johnson Winner’s Circle” after the seven-time champion.

KENSETH AT TEXAS: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth also has a strong record at Texas Motor Speedway. He won two times in the NASCAR Cup Series in April 2002 and April 2011 and has three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the track. He secured a pole position for the April 2009 race.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT:

CLUB APPEARANCES:

Erik Jones will make a pit stop at the trackside merchandise hauler on Saturday, May 2 at 9 a.m. local time to sign autographs for fans.

John Hunter Nemechek will be at the trackside merchandise trailer for an autograph session on Sunday, May 3 at 12 p.m. local time.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on FS1, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.