Featured StoriesNASCAR Truck SeriesRace CentralRC Truck Series
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Ben Rhodes secures first Truck pole of 2026 at Texas

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Ben Rhodes scored the pole position for the 2026 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 1.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single-truck, single-lap qualifying format. In this format, all 35 competitors vying for 35 starting spots cycled around Texas Motor Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest single lap was awarded the pole position.

During Friday’s qualifying session, Rhodes, who was the second-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session, clocked in a single pole-winning lap at 185.096 mph in 29.174 seconds. The lap was enough for Rhodes and his No. 99 TYM/ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 team to claim the top-starting spot over teammate Jake Garcia and the No. 98 Quanta/Curb Records/ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 team, the latter of whom were the fastest during practice.

With the pole, Rhodes, who is in his 11th consecutive season as a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor, achieved his seventh career pole position and his first of the 2026 season. He also recorded his first pole at Texas Motor Speedway and his first since the 2025 season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Rhodes is currently ranked in sixth place in the 2026 driver’s standings and has recorded a pair of top-five results through the first six scheduled events. He will strive to both win for the first time at Texas and erase a 66-race deficit, with his latest victory occurring at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2023.

Rhodes will share the front row with teammate Jake Garcia, the latter of whom qualified with a single-qualifying lap at 184.925 mph in 29.201 seconds. Giovanni Ruggiero and Cole Butcher, the latter of whom drives for ThorSport Racing, will start third and fourth, respectively. Tanner Gray qualified in fifth place. Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Grant Enfinger and Kaden Honeycutt completed the top-10 starting lineup.

Carson Hocevar, who is coming off his first Cup Series career victory at Talladega Superspeedway and is driving the No. 77 Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports, will start in 11th place. In addition, Parker Kligerman, who is driving the No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ RAM 1500 entry for Kaulig Racing, will start in 19th place.

Notably, Layne Riggs will start in 34th place after he lost power during his qualifying attempt. In addition, Cory Roper will start at the tail end of the field in 35th place after he damaged the right side of his No. 62 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota entry against the Turn 4 wall during practice.

With 35 competitors vying for 35 starting spots, all made the main event.

Texas – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Ben Rhodes, 185.096 mph, 29.174 seconds
  2. Jake Garcia, 184.925 mph, 29.201 seconds
  3. Giovanni Ruggiero, 184.811 mph, 29.219 seconds
  4. Cole Butcher, 184.767 mph, 29.226 seconds
  5. Tanner Gray, 184.313 mph, 29.298 seconds
  6. Kyle Busch, 184.288 mph, 29.302 seconds
  7. Stewart Friesen, 184.275 mph, 29.304 seconds
  8. Chandler Smith, 184.137 mph, 29.326 seconds
  9. Grant Enfinger, 184.131 mph, 29.327 seconds
  10. Kaden Honeycutt, 184.074 mph, 29.336 seconds
  11. Carson Hocevar, 183.773 mph, 29.384 seconds
  12. Christian Eckes, 183.698 mph, 29.396 seconds
  13. Tyler Ankrum, 183.648 mph, 29.404 seconds
  14. Daniel Hemric, 183.636 mph, 29.406 seconds
  15. Andres Perez De Lara, 183.567 mph, 29.417 seconds
  16. Conner Jones, 183.355 mph, 29.451 seconds
  17. Brenden Queen, 183.324 mph, 29.456 seconds
  18. Brandon Jones, 183.306 mph, 29.459 seconds
  19. Parker Kligerman, 183.225 mph, 29.472 seconds
  20. Ty Majeski, 183.094 mph, 29.493 seconds
  21. William Sawalich, 183.026 mph, 29.504 seconds
  22. Dawson Sutton, 182.865 mph, 29.530 seconds
  23. Ross Chastain, 182.852 mph, 29.532 seconds
  24. Justin Haley, 182.537 mph, 29.583 seconds
  25. Corey LaJoie, 181.959 mph, 29.677 seconds
  26. Kris Wright, 181.622 mph, 29.732 seconds
  27. Toni Breidinger, 181.117 mph, 29.815 seconds
  28. Mini Tyrrell, 180.234 mph, 29.961 seconds
  29. Clayton Green, 178.548 mph, 30.244 seconds
  30. Spencer Boyd, 178.459 mph, 30.259 seconds
  31. Josh Reaume, 175.970 mph, 30.687 seconds
  32. Frankie Muniz, Owner Points
  33. Caleb Costner, Owner Points
  34. Layne Riggs, Owner Points
  35. Cory Roper, Owner Points

The 2026 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
NASCAR at Texas Weekend Schedule
NASCAR at Texas Weekend Schedule
Next article
Justin Allgaier wins first O’Reilly pole of 2026 at Texas
Justin Allgaier wins first O’Reilly pole of 2026 at Texas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:33
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Day conquers Talladega for first O’Reilly career victory
02:39
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:19

Latest articles

Justin Allgaier wins first O’Reilly pole of 2026 at Texas

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Riverton, Illinois, clocked in a pole-winning lap at 188.607 mph in 28.631 seconds for his first pole of the 2026 season.
Read more

Blues Hog Forms Partnership with Niece Motorsports

Official Release -
Niece Motorsports is proud to announce a new partnership with Blues Hog, a leading BBQ sauce, rub, and marinade brand. The brand becomes the “Official Grilling Partner of Niece Motorsports”.
Read more

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY PARTNERS WITH 23XI RACING; BUBBA WALLACE REJOINS THE COCA-COLA RACING FAMILY...

Official Release -
The Coca-Cola Company has joined 23XI as the Exclusive Beverage Partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team.
Read more

Dover Motor Speedway Welcomes NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski for Fan-Filled Open House...

Official Release -
Dover Motor Speedway hosted hundreds of fans for a special Open House event featuring 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski ahead of NASCAR All-Star Weekend.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos