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Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Chili's Ride the 'Dente Chevrolet, and William Byron leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 04, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
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NASCAR at Texas Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Texas Motor Speedway for a full schedule of racing action. All three national series will compete on the 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval.

Friday, May 1

2:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS2
3:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

5 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App
6:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App

8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
Stages end on laps: 40/80/167 = 250.5 miles
FS1/SiriusXM
Purse: $789,700
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 2

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/SiriusXM/PRN
1:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/SiriusXM/PRN
Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 340
Stages end on laps: 45/90/200 = 300 miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,753,590
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 3

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Stages end on laps: 80/165/267 = 400.5 miles
FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: Purse: $11,233,037
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern

Cup Series Notes

2025 Pole Winner: Carson Hocevar
2025 Race Winner: Joey Logano

Eight previous Cup Series winners at Texas Motor Speedway will compete:

Kyle Busch: 4 – 2020, 2018, 2016, 2013
Denny Hamlin: 3 – 2019, 2010 sweep
Joey Logano: 2 – 2025, 2014
Chase Elliott: 1 – 2024
William Byron: 1 – 2023
Tyler Reddick: 1 – 2022
Kyle Larson: 1 – 2021 Austin Dillon: 1 – 2020

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes

Texas is the final 2026 Dash 4 Cash program. Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Corey Day and Brent Crews are eligible for the $100,000 bonus.

JR Motorsports had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 68 consecutive races. It’s the second-longest streak all-time.

Ford will not have an O’Reilly Auto Parts entry at Texas this weekend. It will mark the first time this has happened since October 27, 1991, at Martinsville.

Craftsman Truck Series Notes

Six of the last seven Truck Series races had a pass for the win in the final nine laps. Three of those occurred in the previous four races.

There have been 14 overtime finishes at Texas, the most of all tracks in the series.

Seven of the last nine Texas races were won by the driver who led the most laps.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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