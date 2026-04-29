NASCAR at Texas Weekend Schedule

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Texas Motor Speedway for a full schedule of racing action. All three national series will compete on the 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval.
Friday, May 1
2:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS2
3:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
5 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App
6:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App
8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
Stages end on laps: 40/80/167 = 250.5 miles
FS1/SiriusXM
Purse: $789,700
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Saturday, May 2
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/SiriusXM/PRN
1:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/SiriusXM/PRN
Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
3:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 340
Stages end on laps: 45/90/200 = 300 miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,753,590
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, May 3
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Stages end on laps: 80/165/267 = 400.5 miles
FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: Purse: $11,233,037
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass
*All times are Eastern
Cup Series Notes
2025 Pole Winner: Carson Hocevar
2025 Race Winner: Joey Logano
Eight previous Cup Series winners at Texas Motor Speedway will compete:
Kyle Busch: 4 – 2020, 2018, 2016, 2013
Denny Hamlin: 3 – 2019, 2010 sweep
Joey Logano: 2 – 2025, 2014
Chase Elliott: 1 – 2024
William Byron: 1 – 2023
Tyler Reddick: 1 – 2022
Kyle Larson: 1 – 2021 Austin Dillon: 1 – 2020
O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes
Texas is the final 2026 Dash 4 Cash program. Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Corey Day and Brent Crews are eligible for the $100,000 bonus.
JR Motorsports had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 68 consecutive races. It’s the second-longest streak all-time.
Ford will not have an O’Reilly Auto Parts entry at Texas this weekend. It will mark the first time this has happened since October 27, 1991, at Martinsville.
Craftsman Truck Series Notes
Six of the last seven Truck Series races had a pass for the win in the final nine laps. Three of those occurred in the previous four races.
There have been 14 overtime finishes at Texas, the most of all tracks in the series.
Seven of the last nine Texas races were won by the driver who led the most laps.