NASCAR at Texas Weekend Schedule

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Texas Motor Speedway for a full schedule of racing action. All three national series will compete on the 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval.

Friday, May 1

2:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS2

3:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

5 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App

6:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App

8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

Stages end on laps: 40/80/167 = 250.5 miles

FS1/SiriusXM

Purse: $789,700

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 2

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/SiriusXM/PRN

1:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/SiriusXM/PRN

Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 340

Stages end on laps: 45/90/200 = 300 miles

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,753,590

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 3

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

Stages end on laps: 80/165/267 = 400.5 miles

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: Purse: $11,233,037

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern

Cup Series Notes

2025 Pole Winner: Carson Hocevar

2025 Race Winner: Joey Logano

Eight previous Cup Series winners at Texas Motor Speedway will compete:

Kyle Busch: 4 – 2020, 2018, 2016, 2013

Denny Hamlin: 3 – 2019, 2010 sweep

Joey Logano: 2 – 2025, 2014

Chase Elliott: 1 – 2024

William Byron: 1 – 2023

Tyler Reddick: 1 – 2022

Kyle Larson: 1 – 2021 Austin Dillon: 1 – 2020

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes

Texas is the final 2026 Dash 4 Cash program. Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Corey Day and Brent Crews are eligible for the $100,000 bonus.

JR Motorsports had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 68 consecutive races. It’s the second-longest streak all-time.

Ford will not have an O’Reilly Auto Parts entry at Texas this weekend. It will mark the first time this has happened since October 27, 1991, at Martinsville.

Craftsman Truck Series Notes

Six of the last seven Truck Series races had a pass for the win in the final nine laps. Three of those occurred in the previous four races.

There have been 14 overtime finishes at Texas, the most of all tracks in the series.

Seven of the last nine Texas races were won by the driver who led the most laps.