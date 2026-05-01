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NASCAR and Coca-Cola Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary by Honoring Military Service Members through NASCAR Heroes Pass Promotion as part of NASCAR Salutes

By Official Release
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Selected Active-Duty Service Members and Veterans will receive Two Tickets Annually for 20 years

Charlotte, North Carolina (May 1, 2026) – NASCAR and Coca-Cola are expanding their shared commitment to the military community this May with the return of NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola, while also honoring America’s 250th anniversary through a special evolution of the program: NASCAR Salutes 250 Together with Coca-Cola.

The annual initiative recognizes and supports active duty servicemembers, veterans, military families and fallen heroes through a series of programs throughout Military Appreciation Month, including special recognition in the 600 Miles of Remembrance at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 and culminating at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31.

As part of this year’s enhanced platform, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will introduce the NASCAR Heroes Pass, a fan-driven initiative designed to honor military service members in a lasting and meaningful way.

From May 1 through May 31, fans can visit NASCAR.com/Salutes to nominate a deserving active duty service member or veteran from any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. GOVX will verify nominees to ensure authenticity and integrity of the program. A total of 250 recipients will be selected to receive a NASCAR Heroes Pass, granting them lifetime access to NASCAR races — defined as two tickets to one participating track annually for 20 years.

The program is designed to go beyond recognition by creating a lifelong connection between NASCAR and those who serve, while encouraging fan participation and storytelling throughout the month.

“For more than a decade, NASCAR Salutes has been a cornerstone of how our sport honors the military community,” said Jess Smith, Vice President of Brand at NASCAR. “With the introduction of the NASCAR Heroes Pass as part of NASCAR Salutes 250 Together with Coca-Cola, we’re deepening that commitment in a way that creates lasting impact and celebrates service for years to come.”

NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola has delivered meaningful at-track experiences for servicemembers and their families, united partners across the motorsports industry and driven critical investments in military and veteran service organizations through NASCAR Impact and other league-wide efforts. The program builds each year toward Memorial Day Weekend and the 600 Miles of Remembrance, where every NASCAR Cup Series driver takes the green flag with the name of a fallen service member displayed on their car.

“As Coca‑Cola proudly celebrates America’s 250th anniversary throughout the year, this Military Appreciation Month is especially meaningful,” said Don Rouse, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment at Coca‑Cola North America. “NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca‑Cola is a cornerstone of our partnership, and we’re honored to provide Heroes Passes to deserving servicemembers and veterans so they can experience the excitement of NASCAR for years to come.”

Honor and Remember will again collaborate with NASCAR teams to host Gold Star Families at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance. As a NASCAR Impact partner, the organization continues to support families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

NASCAR Impact will also continue its work with Sound Off, a nonprofit focused on expanding access to mental health resources for veterans and active duty servicemembers through a peer-to-peer support platform.

As part of this year’s NASCAR Salutes 250 Together with Coca-Cola program, NASCAR will:

Host at-track experiences for military members, veterans and their families, including:

– Discounted grandstand tickets for military members all season long through NASCAR MilTix Presented by GOVX. Active military and veterans can verify their status and purchase tickets by visiting NASCAR.com/miltix.

– Complimentary grandstand tickets and VIP experiences throughout May for service members from local bases, made possible by Chevrolet’s NASCAR Troops to the Track program and Vet Tix.

– The “Mobility Pit Box,” which will welcome mobility-impaired race fans and veterans at select events, continuing Toyota’s commitment to “Mobility for All.”

Bring together the motorsports industry in recognition of the military, including:

– O’Reilly Auto Parts, featuring patriotic red, white and blue windshield headers during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

– Craftsman, displaying red, white and blue windshield decals on all NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries during race weekend at Charlotte.

– Goodyear, continuing its tradition of replacing its iconic “Eagle” sidewall design with “Honor and Remember” for the Coca-Cola 600.

– Mechanix Wear, outfitting NASCAR officials with special camouflage gloves for race weekend.

Invest in veteran and military service organizations so they can continue their critical work, including:

– Sound Off

– Honor and Remember

NASCAR Salutes 250 Together with Coca-Cola represents an evolution of one of the sport’s most meaningful initiatives — bringing fans, partners and the industry together to honor service, celebrate America’s legacy and create lasting connections with the military community for years to come.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins 5/1/26 and ends on 5/31/26. Open to U.S. residents, 18+. See Official Rules for eligibility and complete details: nascar.com/salutes. NASCAR, LLC, NASCAR Digital Media, LLC, and The Coca-Cola Company are not sponsors of this Contest.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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