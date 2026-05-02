Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Event: Race 7 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

Length of Race: 172 laps over two hours, 17 minutes, 5 seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 34th, Finished 6th / Running, completed 172 of 172 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 8th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 172 of 172 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (2nd)

Layne Riggs (3rd)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 8th / Stage Two: 25th / Race Result: 6th

“I thought we had a shot at it there, just kind of got used up at the end,” said Riggs. “Nothing went our way all day, from not getting to qualify, having to fix repairs to the back window under caution. Man, I just think everything that could have gone wrong went wrong, and somehow we still finished up front and had a shot to win. Good points day, but definitely one that got away. This stings a lot, but thank you, Aaron’s. Thank you to Ford Racing. Thank you to everybody at Front Row Motorsports for trying their hardest, and we’ll go get them next week.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 5th / Stage Two: 9th / Race Result: 10th

“It was a good night, I suppose,” said Smith. “I wish we were out there celebrating but didn’t have a lot of things go for us tonight. The No. 38, Speedy Cash Ford F-150 was fast but it just wasn’t meant to be. We’ll take our solid 10th-place finish and move on.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.