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Sam’s Club Joins NTT INDYCAR SERIES, IMS as Official Sponsor

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 4, 2026) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced May 4 a sponsorship with Sam’s Club, a leading membership retail club, that will see the company become the Official Sponsor and Official and Exclusive Warehouse Club Retail Store of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Sam’s Club also will be the entitlement sponsor of the Indy 500 Fan Midway. The Sam’s Club Fan Midway will feature a premium retail environment with interactive elements and giveaways for fans.

Andretti Global recently announced Sam’s Club will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda piloted by Kyle Kirkwood for the Month of May and beyond.

Expanding its presence in the high-energy world of INDYCAR racing is a natural fit for Sam’s Club, as it is pioneering the future of retail by creating seamless, connected experiences, whether in the club or online. This sponsorship arrangement also underscores the mission of Sam’s Club’s Member Access Platform (MAP).

“Sam’s Club’s continued involvement with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including their expanded presence with IMS and the Indy 500, is an exciting opportunity for our fans,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Sam’s Club is all about engaging with fans in meaningful ways, and there’s no better platform than INDYCAR.”

As the first Retail Experience NetworkTM, Sam’s Club MAP is redefining retail media by connecting brands with both members and non-members through integrated experiences. By connecting physical, digital and media touchpoints, MAP creates unified moments that audiences can see, hear and engage with, while delivering measurable results for brands.

Sam’s Club MAP is bringing the club into communities, showing up in culturally relevant moments to connect with both current and prospective members. Building on last year’s success, Sam’s Club is scaling its experiential platform, expanding Race to the Club to more locations while extending into additional cultural moments across sports, seasonal and community-driven events.

Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc., is a membership club that is pioneering the future of retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in more than 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at IMS. Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 9 on FOX, FOX One and the FOX Sports app. Live coverage of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin at 10 a.m. ET Sunday, May 24 on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and the FOX Sports app.

Coverage of all races is also provided by INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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