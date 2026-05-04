Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Texas Motor Speedway

Event: Würth 400

Location: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Start: 24th

Finish: 29th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Würth team came away with a 29th-place finish in Sunday’s Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Berry lined up 24th in the No. 21 Würth Ford Mustang Dark Horse and showed early progress, working his way into the top 20 within the opening 10 laps.

The team opted to extend the opening green-flag pit cycle, briefly taking the lead before making their stop on Lap 42. The strategy ultimately netted little track position, as Berry cycled back to 24th once the field completed stops. He remained in the mix inside the top 25 for the remainder of Stage 1, finishing 25th.

Track position continued to be a challenge in Stage 2. Despite that, the team stayed on the lead lap and again finished 25th in the segment.

In the final stage, Berry climbed as high as 14th during another round of green-flag pit stops while running long, but the caution needed to capitalize on the strategy never materialized.

A late caution set up a four-lap sprint to the finish, but Berry was unable to regain ground and slipped from 24th to a 29th-place result.

Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team now shift their focus to next Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.