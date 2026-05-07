ARCA Champion Isaac Kitzmiller Targets Sixth Straight Top-10 in Watkins Glen Debut

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.: With an off-weekend from his full-time ARCA Menards Series East campaign, reigning series champion Isaac Kitzmiller will join the national tour and make his road course debut at Watkins Glen International in Friday afternoon’s General Tire 100 at The Glen.

Focused on one day taking the reins from his father, Jason Kitzmiller, the younger Kitzmiller is using the opportunity to accelerate his development ahead of a planned full-time move to the ARCA Menards Series.

The event will mark his first experience turning both left and right in stock car competition — a meaningful step in broadening his skill set.

While the transition to a road course introduces a new set of challenges, Kitzmiller and the A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team view the weekend as a critical building block.

Known for his consistency and racecraft on ovals, the East Series champion now aims to apply those strengths to the heavy braking zones, elevation changes and technical corners that define the historic 2.45-mile layout in upstate New York.

The weekend represents more than just another start — it’s a benchmark. Against a deeper and more varied ARCA Menards Series field, Kitzmiller will gain valuable seat time in a discipline that continues to grow in importance across NASCAR’s national landscape.

With an eye firmly on the future, the added experience could prove pivotal as he prepares for the next phase of his career.

Surrounded by a team committed to his long-term growth, Kitzmiller approaches the General Tire 100 at The Glen with a balance of confidence and curiosity — focused on learning, adapting and continuing to build toward becoming a well-rounded contender wherever the schedule takes him next.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity at Watkins Glen International,” said Kitzmiller. “It’s going to be a big learning experience for me, just getting comfortable with the rhythm of a road course and understanding how these cars handle when you’re turning both directions.

“I know there’s going to be a lot to take in, but that’s what makes it exciting. We’ve got a great group with A.L.L. Construction Racing and CR7 Motorsports, and the goal is to keep improving every lap, make the most of the experience and put ourselves in a solid position by the end of the race.”

It’s been a strong 2026 campaign in ARCA Menards Series East competition for the 17-year-old phenom.

Through the opening three races, he has delivered three consecutive top-five finishes — already matching his total from his championship rookie season in 2025.

Fresh off a fifth-place finish last weekend in Nashville, Kitzmiller now returns to the premier ARCA Menards Series stage for his second national start of the year.

More notably, he carries momentum into Watkins Glen International with an opportunity to secure his sixth consecutive top-10 finish in just his sixth series start — a testament to both his consistency and rapid development at the national level.

“We’ve had a really solid start to the season, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team,” said Kitzmiller.

“To be able to put together consistent runs and stack top-fives and top-10s, especially across different types of tracks, says a lot about the group we have behind us.

“Heading into Watkins Glen International, the goal is to keep that momentum going. This is a completely new discipline for me, but at the same time, it’s another opportunity to prove we can adapt and stay competitive no matter where we race.

“If we can come out of here with a sixth straight top-10, that would mean a lot and just keep building toward what we’re trying to accomplish this year.”

Number six carries added meaning this weekend on the shores of Seneca Lake, as the Maysville, West Virginia native will also have the rare opportunity to compete alongside his father, Jason Kitzmiller, in a discipline far different from what the two are accustomed to.

Through the previous five races, the younger Kitzmiller has carried the banner in the friendly family rivalry, but with 100 miles on deck Friday afternoon, he knows this may present his toughest test yet, going head-to-head with his father on unfamiliar ground.

“It’s pretty special anytime you get to share the track with your dad,” sounded Kitzmiller. “We’ve had a little fun with it this year, and I’ve been able to stay ahead so far, but this weekend at Watkins Glen International feels like a whole different deal.

“This is new territory for both of us in a lot of ways, and I know he’s going to be just as competitive as ever. At the same time, it’s something I don’t take for granted — not everyone gets the chance to race head-to-head with their dad at a place like this. Hopefully we can both have a strong run, but I’m definitely going to do everything I can to make it six in a row.”

If tackling a new road course with seven turns isn’t enough to digest, the threat of possible inclement weather is also on the minds of teams and competitors. With the ARCA Menards Series accustomed to competing in the rain on road courses, a wet track at Watkins Glen International would only add another layer of complexity to the weekend.

Should Mother Nature intervene, Kitzmiller understands the importance of staying disciplined while embracing yet another new challenge with respect — balancing patience with progression as he continues to expand his skill set in unfamiliar conditions.

“If it rains, that just adds another element to it,” said Kitzmiller. “I’ve never raced in those conditions before, especially not on a road course, so there’s going to be a lot to learn really quickly.

﻿“At the same time, everyone is dealing with the same track, so it comes down to staying smooth, being patient and not overdriving the car. If we can keep it on track, make smart decisions and keep improving, I think we can still have a solid day at Watkins Glen International no matter what the weather does.”

Like his father, the younger Kitzmiller and company welcome Carter Machinery, promoting the Caterpillar® (Cat®) brand as the primary partner aboard the No. 79 Chevrolet for Friday afternoon’s General Tire 100 at The Glen.

Carter Machinery’s humble beginnings date back to 1928, serving customers throughout Virginia and southeastern West Virginia. As customer needs evolved, the company expanded its offerings by adding new products, services, and locations, with significant growth following its 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, Carter Machinery’s footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with more than 30 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

The company sells, rents, and supports the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by strong parts availability, a diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team committed to customer success.

Continued investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling has positioned Carter Machinery as one of Caterpillar’s premier dealers in North America and around the globe.

“Carter Machinery has been such an important partner for my family and our race team, and we’re really proud to represent them every time we hit the track,” said Kitzmiller.

“This weekend at Watkins Glen International is even more special because it feels like double the exposure for them — not only being part of a national series event, but also having both my dad and I out there carrying the same colors.

“That’s something pretty unique, and it gives Carter Machinery and A.L.L. Construction even more visibility throughout the weekend. They’ve built an incredible company with a strong reputation across the Mid-Atlantic, and for us, the goal is to keep putting together strong, consistent runs and hopefully give them a result they can be proud of.”

In addition to Carter Machinery, A.L.L. Construction Inc., Grant County Mulch, A&J Excavating, Cobra Mining, Champion Power Equipment and Volt Battery Technology will all serve as associate marketing partners on his No. 79 Chevrolet Friday afternoon.

﻿Since 2025, Kitzmiller has made five ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a career-best fourth-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway in July 2025.

The General Tire 100 at The Glen (41 laps | 100.45 miles) is the fifth of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Friday, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., while group qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 10:30 a.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET. The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).