Ford Dealership in Melbourne: What Customers Should Consider

Key Highlights

Discover the latest Ford models, including the iconic Mustang, at our Melbourne dealership.

Learn about advanced technology like Ford AppLink, SYNC, and seamless smartphone integration.

Experience safety features such as Lane Keeping Aid and Adaptive Cruise Control during a test drive.

Understand the benefits of choosing a local dealership with a strong reputation for customer satisfaction.

Explore flexible finance and trade-in options tailored to your specific needs.

Find out how easy it is to book a test drive and experience a new Ford for yourself.

Introduction

Are you looking for the ideal Ford dealership in Melbourne? Choosing where to buy your next vehicle is crucial. You need a team that understands your needs and provides excellent service. At Etheridge Ford, we enhance your buying experience with the latest models featuring advanced options like Ford AppLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, ensuring you stay connected. Let’s look at what to consider when making this important decision.

For customer reviews about their experience at Etheridge Ford in Ringwood, check the dealership’s official website or popular review platforms like Google and Facebook for authentic feedback on service and satisfaction.

Exploring the Latest Ford Models Available at Etheridge Ford in Ringwood

When you visit Etheridge Ford in Ringwood, the range of vehicles equipped with electronic stability control is a top priority. You want to see the newest, most exciting options Ford has to offer. From powerful muscle cars to versatile SUVs, having a variety lets you find the perfect match for your lifestyle while ensuring safe driving. Our showroom features a fantastic selection, including the legendary Mustang and efficient EcoBoost models.

We ensure our inventory is stocked with vehicles packed with the latest technology and safety systems, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), designed to handle traffic jam situations, including hazards like a cyclist. If you don’t take corrective action, the brakes will engage automatically.

Popular New Vehicles in Stock

Our Melbourne dealership proudly showcases a diverse range of new Ford vehicles. Whether you’re drawn to the thrilling performance of the Ford Mustang or the practicality of our SUVs, there’s something for every driver, especially those seeking a compatible version of Apple iOS features, such as iPod connectivity and trademarks of Bang & Olufsen Group and Google Inc. We regularly update our stock to include the latest models with the most current features and software updates.

The Ford Mustang lineup is a major highlight, offering several choices for performance enthusiasts. From the efficient yet powerful EcoBoost model to the soul-stirring V8 of the GT that generates impressive horsepower, each Mustang is engineered for excitement with an automatic transmission. We also feature the track-ready Dark Horse for those seeking the ultimate driving experience.

Here’s a quick look at the Mustang models you can explore:

Model Key Feature Engine EcoBoost Power and efficiency combined 2.3L Turbocharged EcoBoost GT Soul-stirring V8 performance Gen-IV 5.0L V8 Dark Horse Track-ready, ultimate performance Performance-enhanced Gen-IV V8

Exclusive Features and Custom Options

Modern Ford vehicles are designed to be an extension of your digital life, offering technology that enhances every drive, including advanced features like lane centring. You can seamlessly connect your mobile device, particularly your smartphone, using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, putting your favorite apps, music, phone functions, and navigation right on the large center screen. This wireless integration creates a sleek, uncluttered cabin.

Beyond connectivity, Ford offers a deeply immersive cockpit experience. Many new models feature a customizable 12.4-inch digital cluster, allowing you to choose what information you see, including the SYNC screen appearance. You can even personalize the display with unique visuals for different drive modes, making every journey feel special without any additional cost.

Here are some of the standout technology and audio features available:

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for select smartphone platforms.

A stunning 12.4-inch fully-customizable digital cluster.

An available premium 12-speaker sound system from Bang & Olufsen, complemented by high-performance tyres.

Convenient wireless phone charging pads in the center console.

A dedicated USB port behind the rear-view mirror for dash cameras.

Why Choose Etheridge Ford in Melbourne?

Choosing a dealership is about more than cars—it’s about your experience and peace of mind. You deserve a team focused on safety and satisfaction, particularly with vehicles equipped with advanced features like Lane Keeping Aid and Intersection Autonomous Emergency Braking that help mitigate blind spot zone risks, complemented by a blind spot information system for added protection.

Our friendly Ford specialists are ready to help. Discover the benefits of buying locally and our dedication to customer satisfaction.

Key Advantages for Local Car Buyers

When you buy from Etheridge Ford, you benefit from a team that understands both the community and your needs. Our staff knows Melbourne’s roads and can recommend vehicles with features suited to local driving conditions, including safety measures for pedestrians. We also guide you on SYNC features, including Siri Eyes Free, that comply with local phone laws.

Our modern showroom and spacious display areas let you browse our selection at your own pace, with alerts to help you choose the right vehicle. Test drives are easy to book, so you can experience a new Ford’s performance and comfort firsthand.

Why choose us?

Expert advice tailored to Melbourne’s roads and regulations

A friendly, no-pressure environment

Convenient test drive options to help you decide

Reputation and Customer Satisfaction

A dealership’s reputation is built on trust and customer satisfaction, as well as maintaining the driver’s attention during a lane change. For years, Etheridge Ford’s friendly staff has delivered exceptional, hassle-free car-buying experiences. We work to make every visit exciting and straightforward.

Our commitment continues after your purchase with expert after-sales service, ensuring your vehicle receives the care it deserves. While driver-assist features support you on the road, especially in various weather conditions, our team helps you use these systems safely and effectively.

We’re proud of our strong reputation in Ringwood and value the positive feedback from our community. We are transparent about vehicle features and their respective functionality that depend on third parties, and always put your satisfaction first.

Flexible Finance and Trade-In Solutions

Financing your new car at Etheridge Ford is simple and transparent. Our on-site finance team will create a payment plan tailored to your budget, whether you choose a new or pre-owned vehicle. We’re committed to helping you drive away with confidence, ensuring you can come to a complete stop in the process of financing.

Have a trade-in? Our straightforward process ensures you get a fair value, which we’ll apply directly to your purchase to lower your overall cost, including message and data rates for the purchase of any necessary connection cable. We make upgrading easy and seamless, with no hidden fees.

Conclusion

Choosing a Ford dealership in Melbourne is about more than just selecting a car—it’s making an informed decision to suit your needs. Etheridge Ford offers a wide range of new models, customer-focused service, and flexible financing. When driving, remember to check your local road rules, especially if you want a family SUV or a rugged truck with impressive torque. Understanding our dealership’s advantages ensures a smooth buying experience. Take your time exploring options, and when you’re ready, contact Etheridge Ford for a test drive—your next adventure starts here!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I book a test drive at Etheridge Ford?

Booking a test drive is easy! You can call our friendly team or visit our website to schedule an appointment. This is the best way to exercise your own judgement and experience features like Ford AppLink with your iPhone or Android Auto, while avoiding distractions from handheld devices and adhering to local laws, and feel the performance of a new Ford for yourself.

What services does Etheridge Ford offer beyond car sales?

Beyond car sales, we offer a comprehensive service center. You can book a service appointment for routine maintenance, software updates, and repairs. Our factory-trained technicians use genuine Ford parts to keep your vehicle running perfectly while ensuring your safety from a potential collision. We also offer courtesy pick-up and drop-off service for your convenience, highlighting the functionality of this system to enhance your experience.

Our main sales and service center, which requires active data service for certain features like Google Maps, is conveniently located at 495 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood,d VIC 3134. You can contact our team by calling (03) 9298 5200. We also have a service center in Lilydale. Visit us to find your next vehicle and let us help you drive it home.