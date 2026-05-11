250 Years of America, One Powerful Weekend: The Bigger Story Behind the Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 returns to Charlotte this Memorial Day weekend, celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a powerful mix of patriotism and high-octane racing all weekend long

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 on Sunday

CONCORD, N.C. (May 11, 2026) – As the Coca-Cola 600 roars to life at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend, there’s no better place to celebrate America’s 250th birthday than at one of NASCAR’s most patriotic venues. Known for its powerful military tributes and heartfelt honors, the Coca-Cola 600 delivers a race-day experience unlike any other in motorsports.

From Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers visiting military bases through the Mission 600 initiative to the emotional pre-race ceremonies on Sunday, the Coca-Cola 600 represents far more than just racing. The weekend serves as a tribute to the service members, families and fallen heroes whose sacrifices have shaped America’s story for 250 years, while also delivering one of NASCAR’s most anticipated events of the season.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, NASCAR Cup Series drivers reflected on what makes the Coca-Cola 600 weekend so meaningful — from their experiences participating in Mission 600 visits to the powerful atmosphere surrounding one of the sport’s most emotional traditions.

Austin Dillon, No. 3, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“I think that, with America celebrating its 250th year, the Coke 600 has to land at some of the most patriotic moments for our country. It’s so cool to see all the military branches represented at that race. It’s America.”

“It’s really cool. You know, I mean, we’ve got to do some very cool Mission 600 trips and have been able to be a part of all types of different branches of the military. Every one of them, I come away just thankful for the military men and women we have in this country. They allow us to do what we love to do on the weekends, and that moment that we get to share with them and kind of celebrate them at the Coke 600 is awesome.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5, 2021 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“The Coca-Cola 600 and NASCAR, they always do a great job of honoring the military and I would assume they’re going to go above and beyond this year with it being the 250th birthday for America. It’s always great, we always love having family members of a fallen hero with us at the racetrack and it definitely makes you want to win even more, that way you can celebrate with them.”

Chase Elliot, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports

“The (Coca-Cola) 600 and what Coca-Cola does there always has been represented, in my view, of just NASCAR in general and how they hype it up and, having, service members at the race and involving them in a lot of pre-race activities, like all those things, I think have always been done with a lot of class and makes us as drivers really proud to be a part of a weekend like that. Big year, 250 years, which is pretty cool, so between that and then going to San Diego, I think both will be pretty special from that front.”

“I think very similar to a lot of the interaction that we have before the race. I got to visit a unit in Wilmington and (they were) great people, and they were excited to ask me a lot of questions and I was excited to ask them a lot of questions too and see things from a different perspective. So all around, I thought it was a lot of fun, and I’m excited to get back to it.”

Denny Hamlin, No. 11, 2022 Coca-Cola Winner

“I think what you’ll see, not only if you’re there in person or watching on TV is that much of it is we’re there to put on a show, for the fans and certainly we’re out there playing a game, but we definitely spend a lot of time, paying our respects to Memorial Day weekend and what it’s about, and it’s ultimately the families that have paid that ultimate sacrifice, and for us, for 250 years now, this is a big year where certainly our military is going to get a lot of recognition for everything that they’ve done to create this great country that we live in.”

Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske

“I think Memorial Day weekend, the 250th anniversary of America, nobody does it better than the Coke 600 and Charlotte Motor Speedway when it comes to saluting our military, thanking our soldiers that fight for us. It is one of the most incredible experiences. It’s kind of bone-chilling to see it all. I’m sure this year will be even more, considering the anniversary. Definitely a really special and touching weekend.”

“Mission 600 is a really special experience. I think how lucky I am to get to see some of the stuff that most people don’t get to see. We say all the right things a lot of times, as just people saying, ‘hey, man, thanks for the military, thank you, guys for fighting for us,” but when you see it a little bit more up close and personal, it changes your perspective even more. Not that I’ve seen them fight, but I have seen them prepare and the training that goes into it and how tough that is. Just training is really, really hard for these guys. So, really special to get to see that, and, I don’t take that for granted that I get to do that. It’s really neat.”

GET IN ON THE FUN:

Fans can take part in the patriotic fun all weekend long with special activations from various military service branches set up as part of Speed Street. Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, fans will be treated to an array of military salutes from a flyover and aerial demonstrations to enlistment ceremonies and a moving State of Freedom address. Show up early to be sure not to miss a minute of the biggest Memorial Day weekend tribute in sports.

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in Sunday for just $10.

MORE INFO:

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