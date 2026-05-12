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Fleetio Joins 23XI Racing as Primary Partner with Corey Heim for Coca-Cola 600, Bringing “Your Fleet’s New Pit Crew” to the Track

By Official Release
5 Minute Read

Partnership with 23XI and No. 67 team brings Fleetio’s maintenance-first approach to one of NASCAR’s most demanding races

BIRMINGHAM, AL – May 12, 2026 – Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, announced today a partnership with 23XI Racing, headlined by Corey Heim, driver of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE, who will compete with Fleetio at the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, 2026. The partnership puts Fleetio’s “Your Fleet’s New Pit Crew” campaign on one of motorsports’ most demanding stages – a 600-mile proving ground where preparation, intelligence, and a team mindset decide who survives and who wins.

In NASCAR, the driver doesn’t win alone. The crew does the unseen work that turns a fast car into one that delivers under pressure by anticipating problems, executing in seconds, and never sleeping on the job. With 8,500 fleets on the platform, serving over 1 million vehicles per year, and managing over 9 million service records per year, Fleetio plays that same role for fleet operators by embedding intelligence directly into their maintenance workflows. This gives teams access to benchmarks and AI-driven decision support in one place, helping them reduce avoidable costs and giving them the choice and control to operate with the systems that fit their needs.

“Fleet operations and racing both come down to the crew and how well they execute over time. That’s the philosophy we have built Fleetio around – helping teams anticipate issues, act quickly, and earn our place alongside our customers every day. The Coca-Cola 600 is the perfect stage to show how that plays out in high-stakes conditions with thin margins,” said Jon Meachin, CEO of Fleetio. “On the track and in the bay, the work that goes into preventing a breakdown is just as important as the way the crew responds to one. Fleetio is that crew for the fleets we serve, running the maintenance operation that keeps vehicles on the road.”

“Speed and execution are at the heart of our team’s success, and we always enjoy partnering with innovative brands that share those same characteristics,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Without the people at Airspeed who drive and manage our trucks being prepared to tackle and anticipating challenges, our team would be at a disadvantage. We look forward to welcoming Fleetio to 23XI for the Charlotte race.”

Behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE is Corey Heim, one of NASCAR’s fastest-rising stars. Heim captured the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship after a record-setting season that included 12 wins and 1,625 laps led. In the Truck Series, Heim earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and has amassed 25 wins and 14 pole awards. As he begins making his mark in the Cup Series and sets out for his 11th career Cup Series start, Heim brings that same competitive pedigree to the 23XI and the No. 67 team.

“I’m excited to compete in my first Coca-Cola 600 and look forward to having a partner like Fleetio with me that really understands the importance of teamwork during challenging situations,” said Heim. “I’m sure I will learn a lot throughout the race, and I’m fortunate to have a great crew and teammates around to help me prepare for the race before we get to the track.”

The partnership will feature Fleetio-branding and color scheme on the No. 67 Toyota at Charlotte. Representing Fleetio’s role in equipping maintenance teams with the tools to keep vehicles in service when uptime is on the line, Heim and the No. 67 pit crew will also have head-to-toe branded uniforms for the race. Fleetio will continue its presence with 23XI during the season, including additional associate sponsorships with Heim and current Cup Series leader Tyler Reddick at Talladega in the fall.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET as the network’s first NASCAR broadcast of the year.

Your fleet’s new pit crew. Ready when you are. Take a closer look at the Fleetio-branded No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE and the 23XI Racing partnership driving it across the finish line at https://www.fleetio.com/lp/nascar.

About Fleetio
Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including 8,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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