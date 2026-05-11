Qualifying Procedure Expanded for 110th Indianapolis 500

Additional Round on Sunday To Set Top 12 Round, Add Another Layer of Intense Competition in Quest for Pole Position

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 11, 2026) – What is widely regarded as the most powerful and pressure-filled four laps in motorsports have become even more challenging and ultimately more rewarding for the driver and team that claim pole position for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

INDYCAR has announced an update to the PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying with Day One scheduled for Saturday, May 16 and Day Two Sunday, May 17. Both will set the field for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It begins with Day One of qualifying from 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m. ET, which will determine positions 16-33 for the “500.” The fastest nine cars from Day One also will be locked into the Top 12 qualifying session on Day Two earning the opportunity to advance to the Firestone Fast Six and a spot to compete for the coveted NTT P1 Award and start from pole position on Race Day.

Cars ranked 10-15 on Day One will advance to the Final 15 round on Day Two and will have the opportunity to compete for the three spots remaining to fill the Top 12 round. Starting in reverse order of qualifying speeds based on Day One (15, 14, 13, 12, 11 and 10), each of the six cars will have one attempt to post a traditional four-lap qualifying time starting at 4 p.m. The fastest three will advance to the Top 12 qualifying round.

At approximately 5 p.m., Top 12 Qualifying will begin with the three advancing cars from Final 15 – slowest to fastest – followed by the cars, from ninth to first, that advanced to the round based on speeds from Day One. Like in previous years, the fastest six will advance to the Firestone Fast Six to determine positions one through six and compete for the NTT P1 Award for pole. Those finishing seventh through 12th will fill out starting positions seven through 12 according to their time and speed.

In the Firestone Fast Six at approximately 6:35 p.m., each entrant is again given one attempt and will qualify in reverse order based on their Top 12 qualifying results. The fastest driver earns pole position and the accompanying $100,000 prize, while the remaining five drivers complete the first two rows of the starting grid.

“Next to Race Day, Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend is a can’t-miss moment on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway calendar,” INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “As the past few seasons have proven, INDYCAR has an incredibly deep and world-class field filled with current and rising stars. This expanded format, which includes all rounds on FOX, will shine a massive spotlight on the remarkable skill it takes to start toward the front of our sport’s biggest event.

“Winning pole position for the ‘500’ carries with it one of the most prestigious honors in all of motorsports, and we know our fans – whether spending the day with us at the track or watching on FOX – will look forward to celebrating this year’s pole winner.”

2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship points will be awarded for those who advance to the Top 12 qualifying session. The Indy 500 pole winner will receive 12 points, the second fastest will receive 11, and points awarded will decrease by one-point increments down to the 12th fastest (one point).

PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Schedule (All times ET, subject to change):

Saturday, May 16

8:30-9:30 a.m. Pre-Qualifying Practice: FS2, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

11 a.m.-5:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying (Determining positions 16-33): 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on FS2, 2-4 p.m. on FS1, 4-6 p.m. on FOX; INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

Sunday, May 17

1-2 p.m. Final 15 Practice (Positions 10-15 from Day One): FS2, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

2-3 p.m. Top 12 Practice (Positions 1-9 from Day One): FS2, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

4 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Final 15 Qualifying (Positions 13-15 determined, fastest three advance to Top 12): FOX, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

Fans will be able to salute the advancing teams during a cool-down period, which will include laps behind the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Pace Car. Traveling at 100 mph, the laps will allow air to flow through the air ducts to help cool the engines before the dramatic next round.

5 p.m.* Top 12 Qualifying (Positions 7-12 determined, fastest six advance to Firestone Fast Six): FOX, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

Fans will be able to salute the advancing teams during a cool-down period, which will include laps behind the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Pace Car. Traveling at 100 mph, the laps will allow air to flow through the air ducts to help cool the engines before the dramatic next round.

6:35 p.m.* Firestone Fast Six: FOX, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

7 p.m.* NTT P1 Award Presentation: FOX, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls

*Times are approximate

A practice session for the Indianapolis 500 field is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 18, with live coverage on FS1.

Live coverage of the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 24 on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One, with audio coverage available on INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.